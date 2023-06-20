25 Celebrities You May Not Know Identify As Pansexual

SheKnows

Over the years, many actors, musicians, singers and even athletes have gone public about being LGBTQ+. Among the celebrities who opened up about their gender and/or sexuality these past few months was Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who announced the news in a funny and casual TikTok, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, who opened up about being gender fluid in an interview with The New York Times, and Alison Brie, who just casually shared that tidbit about herself during a fun conversation with her husband Dave Franco.