25 Celebrities You May Not Know Identify As Pansexual

For those who don't know, "pansexuality" is when someone is attracted to a person regardless of their gender identity.

The pansexual flag colors
Supatra Tiang-nga / Getty Images

GLAAD says, "While being bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender."

Hands holding hearts with various LGBTQIA+ community flags
Panuwat Dangsungnoen / Getty Images

There are quite a few pan celebs, and here are 25 of them:

1.Bella Thorne

Closeup of Bella Thorne
Pietro D'aprano / Getty Images

She told ABC News what pansexual means to her in 2019: "You like beings. You like what you like. It doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or…you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."

Closeup of Bella Thorne
Arnold Jerocki / WireImage / Getty Images

2.Gigi Gorgeous

Closeup of Gigi Gorgeous
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Gigi came out as pansexual on YouTube in 2021: "Over the years, I've realized that I didn't fall in love with Nats because of his gender. I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. I'd heard that term before, I knew a few friends that identified as that. It never really stuck with me, I never really got it."

Closeup of Gigi Gorgeous
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3.Brooke Candy

Closeup of Brooke Candy
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Dazed

She told Hunger, "I’m a feminist, I’m young, and I’m gay (though I’ve now come to the conclusion that I feel more pansexual)."

Closeup of Brooke Candy
Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

4.Brendon Urie

Closeup of Brendon Urie
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

He told Paper Magazine, "I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. If a person is great, then a person is great. [...] I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."

Closeup of Brendon Urie
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5.Cara Delevingne

Closeup of&nbsp;Cara Delevingne
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She told Variety, "I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Closeup of&nbsp;Cara Delevingne
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

6.Miley Cyrus

Closeup of&nbsp;Miley Cyrus
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She told Variety about how she realized she was pansexual: "I think when I figured out what it was. I went to the LGBTQ center here in LA, and I started hearing these stories. I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life. Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, 'Oh — that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.'”

Closeup of&nbsp;Miley Cyrus
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

7.Demi Lovato

Closeup of Demi Lovato
Alex Goodlett / Getty Images for Operation Smile

She told Joe Rogan in 2021 that she identified as pansexual. "I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

Closeup of Demi Lovato
Jason Koerner / Getty Images

8.JoJo Siwa

Closeup of&nbsp;JoJo Siwa
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

She told People in 2021, "Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just, like, my human is my human."

Closeup of&nbsp;JoJo Siwa
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

9.Tess Holliday

Closeup of Tess Holliday
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She told Nylon that when a guy at a bar in Mexico asked her if she was bi, Tess said, "Thank you so much for asking. I've been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does." The guy at the bar then said, "Thank you for telling me about that, but actually, I said, Are you buying?'"

Closeup of Tess Holliday
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10.ROES who was formerly known as Angel Haze

ROES performing for a crowd
Mireya Acierto / WireImage / Getty Images

She told Fusion that she defines pansexuality as "someone who sees people for who they are and not gender. I don't base all of my relationships off of sex."

ROES performing for a crowd
Mireya Acierto / WireImage / Getty Images

11.Janelle Monáe

Closeup of&nbsp;Janelle Mon&#xe1;e
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Janelle told Rolling Stone that she identified with pansexuality after she read about it. "Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with, too. I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Closeup of&nbsp;Janelle Mon&#xe1;e
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

12.Jazz Jennings

Closeup of&nbsp;Jazz Jennings
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

She came out on Twitter in 2018:

13.Bob the Drag Queen

Closeup of&nbsp;Bob the Drag Queen
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for GLAAD

Bob said this on Twitter in 2019:

14.Jena Malone

Closeup of&nbsp;Jena Malone
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Jena came out as pansexual on Instagram in 2021: "It felt so nice. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. The sexual journey is so beautiful."

Closeup of&nbsp;Jena Malone
Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

15.Gottmik

Closeup of&nbsp;Gottmik
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

She told Glamour: "I do identify as pansexual; to me it just means that I do not care about gender at all. All I really care about is a really gorg personality."

Closeup of&nbsp;Gottmik
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

16.Madison Bailey

Closeup of&nbsp;Madison Bailey
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

She came out as pansexual in a since-deleted TikTok.

Closeup of&nbsp;Madison Bailey
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for ELLE

17.Héloïse Letissier aka Christine and the Queens

Closeup of&nbsp;H&#xe9;lo&#xef;se Letissier
Zoulerah Norddine / AFP via Getty Images

She described to the BBC what pansexuality meant to her: "It means that I can fall in love with someone regardless of their gender, regardless of how they define themselves. I don’t really see that as an obstacle, as a definition.”

Closeup of&nbsp;H&#xe9;lo&#xef;se Letissier
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

18.Asia Kate Dillon

Closeup of&nbsp;Asia Kate Dillon
Bryan Bedder / Variety via Getty Images

They told the Cut they are "a human being who is attracted to other human beings.”

Closeup of&nbsp;Asia Kate Dillon
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

19.Emily Hampshire

Closeup of&nbsp;Emily Hampshire
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

She told the Gay Times, "I looked at Dan [Levy], and I was like ‘What am I?’ I like a person, and I genuinely don’t care what the equipment is as long as we’re happy. ... And he was like ‘Do you watch the show [Schitt's Creek]? You’re pan!’ Cut to five years later, definitely pan!”

Closeup of&nbsp;Emily Hampshire
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

20.Joe Lycett

Closeup of&nbsp;Joe Lycett
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

"Gender is fluid, and I think it’s absolutely fascinating, so I talk about that a little bit in my show. I think it’s important some people do publicly go, 'Hey, I’m not straight and I’m not gay. I’m somewhere in the middle and that’s OK," he said.

Closeup of Joe Lycett
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

21.Rina Sawayama

Closeup of&nbsp;Rina Sawayama
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She told Vice, "For me there’s still a lack of representation. I just think the reason I wasn’t so comfortable with my sexuality was because there was no one on TV or anywhere that I could point to and go, ‘Look mom! This person is what I was talking about!’"

Rina Sawayama onstage
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

22.Yungblud

Yungblud onstage
Simone Joyner / Getty Images

He told Attitude that he identifies as pansexual and polyamorous. "I probably would say now, I am polyamorous. Before I didn’t fucking know what I was. I was meeting people and learning. … By meeting them and talking about sexuality and gender, I [was] going, ‘Oh my fucking God, maybe I’m this, if I’m going to be fucking close to anything on the spectrum.’”

Yungblud onstage
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella

23.Mae Whitman

Closeup of&nbsp;Mae Whitman
David Livingston / Getty Images

Mae wrote about being pansexual on Twitter:

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN

— mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

Twitter: @maebirdwing

24.Nico Tortorella

Closeup of&nbsp;Nico Tortorella
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

He told the Advocate: "I can be emotionally, and physically attracted to men. I can be emotionally, and physically attracted to women. The 'B' in LGBTQ+ has been fought for, for so long. I'm not going to be the person that's like, 'No, I need a 'P,' I need another letter!' I stand by people that have paved this way for somebody like me."

Closeup of&nbsp;Nico Tortorella
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

25.And last but not least, Kesha

Closeup of Kesha
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for ABA

She hasn't outright said she's pan, but she told Seventeen: "I don't love just men. I love people. It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with."

Closeup of Kesha
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

