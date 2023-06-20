25 Celebrities You May Not Know Identify As Pansexual
For those who don't know, "pansexuality" is when someone is attracted to a person regardless of their gender identity.
GLAAD says, "While being bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender."
There are quite a few pan celebs, and here are 25 of them:
1.Bella Thorne
She told ABC News what pansexual means to her in 2019: "You like beings. You like what you like. It doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or…you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."
2.Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi came out as pansexual on YouTube in 2021: "Over the years, I've realized that I didn't fall in love with Nats because of his gender. I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. I'd heard that term before, I knew a few friends that identified as that. It never really stuck with me, I never really got it."
3.Brooke Candy
She told Hunger, "I’m a feminist, I’m young, and I’m gay (though I’ve now come to the conclusion that I feel more pansexual)."
4.Brendon Urie
He told Paper Magazine, "I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. If a person is great, then a person is great. [...] I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."
5.Cara Delevingne
She told Variety, "I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”
6.Miley Cyrus
She told Variety about how she realized she was pansexual: "I think when I figured out what it was. I went to the LGBTQ center here in LA, and I started hearing these stories. I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life. Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, 'Oh — that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.'”
7.Demi Lovato
She told Joe Rogan in 2021 that she identified as pansexual. "I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."
8.JoJo Siwa
She told People in 2021, "Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just, like, my human is my human."
9.Tess Holliday
She told Nylon that when a guy at a bar in Mexico asked her if she was bi, Tess said, "Thank you so much for asking. I've been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does." The guy at the bar then said, "Thank you for telling me about that, but actually, I said, Are you buying?'"
10.ROES who was formerly known as Angel Haze
She told Fusion that she defines pansexuality as "someone who sees people for who they are and not gender. I don't base all of my relationships off of sex."
11.Janelle Monáe
Janelle told Rolling Stone that she identified with pansexuality after she read about it. "Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with, too. I’m open to learning more about who I am.”
12.Jazz Jennings
She came out on Twitter in 2018:
I am pansexual. This means that I am attracted to people at a level that surpasses gender identity or sexual orientation. I love people for their souls and internal beauty.
13.Bob the Drag Queen
Bob said this on Twitter in 2019:
For the record I identify as Pansexual and non binary.
14.Jena Malone
Jena came out as pansexual on Instagram in 2021: "It felt so nice. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. The sexual journey is so beautiful."
15.Gottmik
She told Glamour: "I do identify as pansexual; to me it just means that I do not care about gender at all. All I really care about is a really gorg personality."
16.Madison Bailey
She came out as pansexual in a since-deleted TikTok.
17.Héloïse Letissier aka Christine and the Queens
She described to the BBC what pansexuality meant to her: "It means that I can fall in love with someone regardless of their gender, regardless of how they define themselves. I don’t really see that as an obstacle, as a definition.”
18.Asia Kate Dillon
They told the Cut they are "a human being who is attracted to other human beings.”
19.Emily Hampshire
She told the Gay Times, "I looked at Dan [Levy], and I was like ‘What am I?’ I like a person, and I genuinely don’t care what the equipment is as long as we’re happy. ... And he was like ‘Do you watch the show [Schitt's Creek]? You’re pan!’ Cut to five years later, definitely pan!”
20.Joe Lycett
"Gender is fluid, and I think it’s absolutely fascinating, so I talk about that a little bit in my show. I think it’s important some people do publicly go, 'Hey, I’m not straight and I’m not gay. I’m somewhere in the middle and that’s OK," he said.
21.Rina Sawayama
She told Vice, "For me there’s still a lack of representation. I just think the reason I wasn’t so comfortable with my sexuality was because there was no one on TV or anywhere that I could point to and go, ‘Look mom! This person is what I was talking about!’"
22.Yungblud
He told Attitude that he identifies as pansexual and polyamorous. "I probably would say now, I am polyamorous. Before I didn’t fucking know what I was. I was meeting people and learning. … By meeting them and talking about sexuality and gender, I [was] going, ‘Oh my fucking God, maybe I’m this, if I’m going to be fucking close to anything on the spectrum.’”
23.Mae Whitman
Mae wrote about being pansexual on Twitter:
Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN
