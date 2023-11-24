The 25 Best Target Black Friday Kitchen Deals Up to 60% Off, According to a Shopping Writer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Black Friday is in full swing, and that means even more discounts on kitchen essentials you’ve been eyeing like knives, cookware, and countertop appliances. If you’re ready to give your kitchen a major upgrade or are looking for gifts for the foodies on your list, Target’s huge lineup of Black Friday deals is a great place to start.



Below, we rounded up 25 products that get the shopping writer stamp of approval, including a smoothie maker for 33% off, so you can save time and money by preparing them at home, a 50%-off food storage set, and an air fryer and toaster oven combo for 57% off. The next few cold weather months cooped up indoors will be well-spent with these must-have kitchen products below.

Best Target Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Cuisinart Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$100 at Target

Don’t let stainless steel cookware intimidate you. The three-layer base of this 11-piece cookware set means quick and even heat distribution, and they are both dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 350° F. This set includes a steamer, 3-quart saute pan with lid, saucepan with lid, stockpot with lid, and a nonstick skillet.

Ninja Kitchen System 7-Speed Blender

$100 at Target

Make prepping all of your meals a no-brainer next year by investing in a high-performance blender now. You’ll be making smoothies, shakes, soups, and more with this Ninja system that can power through frozen ingredients with ease. Shoppers are also “making homemade pesto with the food processor attachment,” according to one who noted that “it blends it perfectly.”

KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

$250 at Target

Stand mixers should be considered a kitchen staple, and this one from KitchenAid is currently 44% off, making a great case for adding it to your small appliance collection today. This stand mixer has a lift bowl, which can add speed and power to your mixer compared to a tilt-head model. Plus, it comes in four colors, including red, silver, black, and light blue.

21-Piece Food Storage Canister Set Clear

$45 at Target

If you dream of an organized pantry like all the Instagram-worthy kitchens you see on social media, these food storage containers can help. This 21-piece set includes containers of varying sizes and accompanying lids for each. Keep all your dried goods like snacks, grains, and pastas fresh and organized.

Ninja 5.5-Quart EzView Air Fryer Max XL

$90 at Target

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$100 at Target

Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$80 at Target

