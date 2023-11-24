The 25 Best Target Black Friday Kitchen Deals Up to 60% Off, According to a Shopping Writer
Prices start at $15.
Black Friday is in full swing, and that means even more discounts on kitchen essentials you’ve been eyeing like knives, cookware, and countertop appliances. If you’re ready to give your kitchen a major upgrade or are looking for gifts for the foodies on your list, Target’s huge lineup of Black Friday deals is a great place to start.
Below, we rounded up 25 products that get the shopping writer stamp of approval, including a smoothie maker for 33% off, so you can save time and money by preparing them at home, a 50%-off food storage set, and an air fryer and toaster oven combo for 57% off. The next few cold weather months cooped up indoors will be well-spent with these must-have kitchen products below.
Best Target Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker, $80 (originally $120)
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $80 (originally $120)
Farberware 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $20 (originally $50)
Wilton Ultra Bake Pro 4-Piece Bakeware Set, $15 (originally $24)
Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, $75 (originally $100)
Farberware Reliance 15-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $50 (originally $70)
Stilosa Espresso Machine by Delonghi, $100 (originally $120)
21-Piece Food Storage Canister Set Clear, $45 (originally $90)
Breville Smart Toaster Oven, $224 (originally $280)
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $100 (originally $230)
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $80 (originally $140)
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $250 (originally $450)
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine, $100 (originally $130)
Ninja 5.5-Quart EzView Air Fryer Max XL, $90 (originally $170)
Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $100 (originally $150)
Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, $100 (originally $160)
Ninja Kitchen System 7-Speed Blender, $100 (originally $200)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $450)
Rubbermaid 30-Piece Food Storage Set, $10 (originally $20)
Nutribullet 2-Speed Electric Juicer, $60 (originally $100)
Vitamix Explorian Series 10-Speed Blender, $290 (originally $350)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $60 (originally $100)
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill, $280 (originally $370)
Ninja Foodi NeverDull Essential 12-Piece Knife System, $110 (originally $150)
Cuisinart Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $100, (originally $170)
Don’t let stainless steel cookware intimidate you. The three-layer base of this 11-piece cookware set means quick and even heat distribution, and they are both dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 350° F. This set includes a steamer, 3-quart saute pan with lid, saucepan with lid, stockpot with lid, and a nonstick skillet.
Make prepping all of your meals a no-brainer next year by investing in a high-performance blender now. You’ll be making smoothies, shakes, soups, and more with this Ninja system that can power through frozen ingredients with ease. Shoppers are also “making homemade pesto with the food processor attachment,” according to one who noted that “it blends it perfectly.”
Stand mixers should be considered a kitchen staple, and this one from KitchenAid is currently 44% off, making a great case for adding it to your small appliance collection today. This stand mixer has a lift bowl, which can add speed and power to your mixer compared to a tilt-head model. Plus, it comes in four colors, including red, silver, black, and light blue.
If you dream of an organized pantry like all the Instagram-worthy kitchens you see on social media, these food storage containers can help. This 21-piece set includes containers of varying sizes and accompanying lids for each. Keep all your dried goods like snacks, grains, and pastas fresh and organized.
