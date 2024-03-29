The 25 Best Gifts for the Writer in Your Life



For many writers, unless I am indeed projecting, writing is less of a job and more a form of psychological torture. I read on the internet once that there shouldn't be "writer's block" the way that someone's dad never had "driver's block." Point taken. Still, that does little to ease the mental bloodbath I enter every morning to do the job I signed up to do. (Not looking for solutions here. I just want to feel heard.)

Anyway, writing is the kind of job where people avoid, like the plague, the career they opted. And while you maybe can't give them what they need (to be glued to a chair) you can gift them things that make the writing experience a little more enjoyable.



They won't teach you this in an MFA program, but the first step to writing well is the vibes. How could anyone reasonably expect you to write well if the vibes are off? You can't. A high-functioning noise machine with a ton of sound options, noise-cancelling headphones, and a book-inspired candle will do the trick.

Writers are often caffeine addicts (among other things), so a coffee subscription and self-heating mug are right on the money. For some more practical writing support, a Scrivener writing subscription, digital notebook, or distraction-free word processor are creative, thoughtful, and perhaps rude if they weren't really looking for solutions, either. The best gifts for your favorite writer, here.

Curve Flex

Twelve South makes some of the smartest tech accessories around, and this laptop stand folds down to make an easy transition to their favorite coffee shop.

Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk

If they're own space is more their vibe, a well-made standing desk is hard to beat for those constantly hunched over a computer.

Air96 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

A pretty, tactile keyboard won't type the words for them but they will make the process feel a little soother.

Subscription

Scrivener is the best writing software on the market, designed by and for writers. It has formats to fit their preferred format, from book manuscripts to dissertations.

Bibliothèque Candle

A candle that gives literary genius with notes of plum, leather, and vanilla.

Sound Machine

The best review I can give you for this noise machine is that my neighbors are still alive.



Mug²

For the caffeine-addicted writer, Ember's mug keeps drinks warm (and at their preferred temperature) for hours. Just long enough to power them through a morning of writing, or avoiding.

Not My Type Art Print

A little writer art for making their workspace feel purposeful.

QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Every single sound in the world is a distraction for some writers, even when they also can't possibly sit in a space by themselves. Bose's QuietComfort over-ear headphones let them sit near people, but exist only in the world of their making.

Wiggle Pillow

For writers who get into all sorts of weird contorted positions while working, Buffy's wiggle pillow offers some comfortable support in even the strangest positions. (Looking at me, writing this lying face down on the carpet.)

reMarkable 2

The reMarkable tablet is a great way to feel like you're disconnecting from the world without having to later transcribe it. It's satisfying to write on and a great alternative to a classic notebook.

Evergreen Ludlow Refillable Notebook

Smythson's leather notebooks are great gifts, but it's also very sad to retire a notebook this nice. This one is refillable, though, so you never have to get to the sad part.

Literary Clock

Finally, a clock for people who can read words but can't read an analogue clock. This one is a fun gift: It pulls a quote from a book that matches the time that it is.

HappyLight Duo

I'm not saying that all writers are sad but I am saying that they could benefit from more sunlight than they're probably getting now. This Verilux lamp is both a happy light and a task light for mimicking sunlight in their glazed-over eyes.



Casa Pop-up Desk

Logitech's pop-up desk is great for writers who prefer nomadic working. A laptop stand, track pad, and keyboard fold up into a laptop-sized box for easy transport.

Book Set Minimalist Line Art

Some cool line art is a great decor gift option, if you want to contribute to their vibe-setting quest.

James Baldwin Book Set

Their favorite writer's most famous books done up in a covers that belong right on display.

Traveler

This gift is pricey but it's worth it for a Big Gift kind of occasion. It's a portable word processor they can write on without distraction. It uses an easy-to-see e-ink screen and backs up your work to your cloud of choice.

Bookend Vase

This is a bookend, a vase, and also the shape of a book. It's a thoughtful, budget-friendly gift.

Normatec Go

The writing life does not exactly make for the best posture of all time, with the weeping at your keyboard the whole day and all that. The Hypersphere does well to soften tight shoulders.

Enamel Pin Set

Out of Print makes a ton of writer-friendly items but we're partial to these notebook and pencil pins, which look fire on a denim jacket.

PIXMA TR150 Wireless Portable Printer

A portable printer means they can easily print drafts for editing by hand for when a computer screen just won't cut it.

Rooms of Their Own: Where Great Writers Write

A little book that details where writers did their best work, from Maya Angelou to Stephen King.

Gift Card

Cometeer is the best for stocking your house full of coffee so they don't have to waste precious writing time making a fresh pot or spending $8 at a cafe.

Carter Move Mug

Fellow's Carter Mug keeps coffee hot and the inside walls are coated with ceramic so the coffee taste all metallic. The slide lid is even sneaky enough to sip from while you're writing in a drink-free library.

