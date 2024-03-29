The 25 Best Gifts for the Writer in Your Life

For many writers, unless I am indeed projecting, writing is less of a job and more a form of psychological torture. I read on the internet once that there shouldn't be "writer's block" the way that someone's dad never had "driver's block." Point taken. Still, that does little to ease the mental bloodbath I enter every morning to do the job I signed up to do. (Not looking for solutions here. I just want to feel heard.)

Anyway, writing is the kind of job where people avoid, like the plague, the career they opted. And while you maybe can't give them what they need (to be glued to a chair) you can gift them things that make the writing experience a little more enjoyable.

They won't teach you this in an MFA program, but the first step to writing well is the vibes. How could anyone reasonably expect you to write well if the vibes are off? You can't. A high-functioning noise machine with a ton of sound options, noise-cancelling headphones, and a book-inspired candle will do the trick.

Writers are often caffeine addicts (among other things), so a coffee subscription and self-heating mug are right on the money. For some more practical writing support, a Scrivener writing subscription, digital notebook, or distraction-free word processor are creative, thoughtful, and perhaps rude if they weren't really looking for solutions, either. The best gifts for your favorite writer, here.

Curve Flex

Twelve South makes some of the smartest tech accessories around, and this laptop stand folds down to make an easy transition to their favorite coffee shop.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twelvesouth.com%2Fproducts%2Fcurve-flex-for-macbook&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Curve Flex</p><p>twelvesouth.com</p><p>$79.99</p>

Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk

If they're own space is more their vibe, a well-made standing desk is hard to beat for those constantly hunched over a computer.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.steelcase.com%2Fsolo-sit-to-stand-desk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk</p><p>steelcase.com</p><p>$849.00</p>

Air96 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

A pretty, tactile keyboard won't type the words for them but they will make the process feel a little soother.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQRPNVJ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.60311729%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air96 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$159.99</p>

Subscription

Scrivener is the best writing software on the market, designed by and for writers. It has formats to fit their preferred format, from book manuscripts to dissertations.

<p><a href="https://www.literatureandlatte.com/store/scrivener?tab=macOS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Subscription</p><p>literatureandlatte.com</p><p>$50.00</p>

Bibliothèque Candle

A candle that gives literary genius with notes of plum, leather, and vanilla.

<p><a href="https://www.byredo.com/us_en/bibliotheque-candle-70g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bibliothèque Candle</p><p>byredo.com</p><p>$47.00</p>

Sound Machine

The best review I can give you for this noise machine is that my neighbors are still alive.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074FL2HL2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.60311729%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sound Machine </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$35.99</p>

Mug²

For the caffeine-addicted writer, Ember's mug keeps drinks warm (and at their preferred temperature) for hours. Just long enough to power them through a morning of writing, or avoiding.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fember.com%2Fproducts%2Fember-mug-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mug²</p><p>ember.com</p><p>$129.95</p>

Not My Type Art Print

A little writer art for making their workspace feel purposeful.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ferica-coven-not-my-type-art-print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not My Type Art Print</p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p>$1.00</p>

QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Every single sound in the world is a distraction for some writers, even when they also can't possibly sit in a space by themselves. Bose's QuietComfort over-ear headphones let them sit near people, but exist only in the world of their making.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2F-%2F6554464.p&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>QuietComfort Ultra Headphones</p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p>$379.00</p>

Wiggle Pillow

For writers who get into all sorts of weird contorted positions while working, Buffy's wiggle pillow offers some comfortable support in even the strangest positions. (Looking at me, writing this lying face down on the carpet.)

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbuffy.co%2Fproducts%2Fwiggle-pillow%3Fvariant%3D39426084110434&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wiggle Pillow</p><p>buffy.co</p><p>$109.00</p>

reMarkable 2

The reMarkable tablet is a great way to feel like you're disconnecting from the world without having to later transcribe it. It's satisfying to write on and a great alternative to a classic notebook.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fremarkable.com%2Fstore%2Fremarkable-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>reMarkable 2</p><p>remarkable.com</p><p>$299.00</p>

Evergreen Ludlow Refillable Notebook

Smythson's leather notebooks are great gifts, but it's also very sad to retire a notebook this nice. This one is refillable, though, so you never have to get to the sad part.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fsmythson%2Flifestyle%2Fstationery%2Fevergreen-ludlow-full-grain-leather-refillable-notebook%2F1647597328535705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Evergreen Ludlow Refillable Notebook</p><p>mrporter.com</p><p>$350.00</p>

Literary Clock

Finally, a clock for people who can read words but can't read an analogue clock. This one is a fun gift: It pulls a quote from a book that matches the time that it is.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fliterary-clock&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Literary Clock</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$199.00</p>

HappyLight Duo

I'm not saying that all writers are sad but I am saying that they could benefit from more sunlight than they're probably getting now. This Verilux lamp is both a happy light and a task light for mimicking sunlight in their glazed-over eyes.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RD1H9SN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.60311729%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>HappyLight Duo </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$79.99</p>

Casa Pop-up Desk

Logitech's pop-up desk is great for writers who prefer nomadic working. A laptop stand, track pad, and keyboard fold up into a laptop-sized box for easy transport.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.logitech.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fcombos%2Fcasa-pop-up-desk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Casa Pop-up Desk</p><p>logitech.com</p><p>$16.00</p>

Book Set Minimalist Line Art

Some cool line art is a great decor gift option, if you want to contribute to their vibe-setting quest.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1589656861%2Fbook-set-minimalist-line-art-wall-decor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Book Set Minimalist Line Art</p><p>etsy.com</p><p>$89.00</p>

James Baldwin Book Set

Their favorite writer's most famous books done up in a covers that belong right on display.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjuniperbooks.com%2Fcollections%2Fclassics%2Fproducts%2Fjames-baldwin-book-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>James Baldwin Book Set</p><p>juniperbooks.com</p><p>$154.99</p>

Traveler

This gift is pricey but it's worth it for a Big Gift kind of occasion. It's a portable word processor they can write on without distraction. It uses an easy-to-see e-ink screen and backs up your work to your cloud of choice.

<p><a href="https://getfreewrite.com/products/freewrite-traveler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Traveler</p><p>getfreewrite.com</p><p>$499.00</p>

Bookend Vase

This is a bookend, a vase, and also the shape of a book. It's a thoughtful, budget-friendly gift.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099PQB6TZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.60311729%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bookend Vase</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$12.99</p>

Normatec Go

The writing life does not exactly make for the best posture of all time, with the weeping at your keyboard the whole day and all that. The Hypersphere does well to soften tight shoulders.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhyperice.com%2Fproducts%2Fhypersphere%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Normatec Go </p><p>hyperice.com</p><p>$329.00</p>

Enamel Pin Set

Out of Print makes a ton of writer-friendly items but we're partial to these notebook and pencil pins, which look fire on a denim jacket.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NC3CS0E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.60311729%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Enamel Pin Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$18.95</p>

PIXMA TR150 Wireless Portable Printer

A portable printer means they can easily print drafts for editing by hand for when a computer screen just won't cut it.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usa.canon.com%2Fshop%2Fp%2Fpixma-tr150&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>PIXMA TR150 Wireless Portable Printer</p><p>canon.com</p><p>$199.99</p>

Rooms of Their Own: Where Great Writers Write

A little book that details where writers did their best work, from Maya Angelou to Stephen King.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Frooms-of-their-own-where-great-writers-write&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rooms of Their Own: Where Great Writers Write</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$26.00</p>

Gift Card

Cometeer is the best for stocking your house full of coffee so they don't have to waste precious writing time making a fresh pot or spending $8 at a cafe.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcometeer.com%2Fproducts%2Fgift-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift Card</p><p>cometeer.com</p><p>$100.00</p>

Carter Move Mug

Fellow's Carter Mug keeps coffee hot and the inside walls are coated with ceramic so the coffee taste all metallic. The slide lid is even sneaky enough to sip from while you're writing in a drink-free library.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7073930&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg60311729%2Fbest-gifts-for-writers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Carter Move Mug</p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p>$35.00</p>

