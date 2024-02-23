The Whole Family Will Enjoy These Cute Easter Movies for Kids
There's no shortage of fun Easter activities for kids, whether you're dyeing eggs or going on an Easter egg hunt. When your family is ready for a little rest and relaxation after the egg-citement of the holiday, though, stay in the springtime spirit by watching one or two of the best Easter movies for kids.
There's something for every age here, including animated classics like It's the Easter Beagle Charlie Brown, live-action/computer-animated favorites like Peter Rabbit and Hop, and a charming teen musical for the older kids in your crew. If you're looking to celebrate the true meaning of the holiday with your little ones, try watching The Ten Commandments or The Prince of Egypt. They both tell the story of how Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt in very different, but equally engaging, ways.
After you're done with this list, plan the rest of your Easter Sunday by checking out our picks for the best Easter movies of all time, and the best Easter songs.
Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter
Anyone who knows the beloved picture book Guess How Much I Love You will enjoy this charming special about Little Nutbrown Hare's Easter adventures.
The Greatest Story Ever Told
This powerful biblical epic tells the complete story of Jesus, from the Nativity through to the Ascension. It offers an entertaining way to teach kids all about Jesus' life.
Peter Rabbit
This modern take on Beatrix Potter's classic characters is perfect for the whole family. The live-action/computer animated comedy features an all-star cast including James Corden, Daisy Ridley, and Margot Robbie.
Easter Under Wraps
Tweens and teens will enjoy this cute Hallmark Channel movie about two polar opposites who find romance while working in a chocolate factory.
Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
When a monstrous rabbit threatens to derail the annual giant vegetable growing contest, Wallace and his pup Gromit come to rescue.
The First Easter Egg
Ever wonder how the tradition of Easter eggs got started? This sweet animated film has an adorable, if not accurate, answer to that question!
Easterland
When Benny the Easter Bunny is cast away to the Land of the Holiday Misfits, it's up to Santa Claus and his loyal reindeer Gargaff to rescue him and save Easter.
Daffy Duck’s Easter EGG-Citement
Get egg-cited! Daffy Duck is up to his old antics as the host of this Easter special featuring several fun shorts.
Jesus Christ Superstar
This film adaptation of the popular rock opera delves into the story of Judas and Jesus in the days leading up to his crucifixion. Get ready for plenty of lively musical numbers!
Watership Down
A group of rabbits must find a new home after their warren is threatened by humans. This classic tale is best suited to tweens and teens as it explores more mature themes like democracy, power, and nature.
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Biblical themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption loom large in this classic children's fantasy film, making it a fitting watch for the Easter holiday.
Peter Rabbit 2
Everybody's favorite mischief-making bunny is back, and this time he's leaving his garden for an adventure in the big city! Hop along as Peter Rabbit takes you on an unforgettable journey.
Peppa Pig - Easter Bunny
Is your little one obsessed with Peppa Pig? Then they'll give a great big "Oh, goody!" for this cute movie that follows Peppa and her friends on an Easter egg hunt.
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Easter is just the occasion for their first viewing of this 1971 classic about a sweet boy who wins a chance to tour a magical chocolate factory. Plus, it pairs perfectly with Easter candy!
Rabbit School: The Guardians of the Golden Eggs
In this dubbed German flick, a young bunny has the adventure of a lifetime when he gets stuck in an old-fashioned Easter Rabbit school. There, he learns the secret skills of the Easter bunnies, and a thing or two about friendship in the process.
A Week Away
Older kids will love singing and dancing along to this charming musical about a troubled teen who finds love and friendship at a Christian summer camp.
It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown
No holiday is complete without Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang! This Easter classic has been beloved ever since it premiered in 1974, and was even nominated for an Emmy Award.
Hop
Hop into Easter with this hilarious CGI/live action comedy starring the Easter Bunny like you've never seen him before. Voiced by Russell Brand, "E.B." chases his dream of becoming a rock star drummer, with a little help from his furry friends.
The Dog Who Saved Easter
Who said bunnies have a monopoly on Easter? This cute addition to the Dog Who Saved franchise follows former police dog Zeus (voiced by Mario Lopez) as he faces off against hapless criminals to save Easter.
The Prince of Egypt
This animated version of Moses's tale was a huge hit, and is ideal for young children who love cartoons. Plus, it features the beautiful, Oscar-winning song "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.
Joseph: King of Dreams
Another biblical animated musical, Joseph: King of Dreams tells the story of Jacob's favorite son, who had the special ability to interpret dreams. This film acts as a prequel to The Prince of Egypt, so you can watch both for a faith-filled double feature!
The Ten Commandments
This time-honored biblical classic tells the story of the life of Moses, who led the Jews out of slavery in Egypt. With a G rating, this must-watch Easter film is appropriate for children ages 9 and up, according to Common Sense Media.
The New Adventures of Peter Rabbit
For more fun with everyone's favorite mischievous bunny, check out The New Adventures of Peter Rabbit. This animated musical includes a meaningful message for children and adults of all ages: that being honest and sticking together is what matters most of all.
The Miracle Maker
This stop motion-animated film tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ, through the eyes of a young girl who he is said to have brought back to life. Fans have hailed this moving story starring Ralph Fiennes and Julie Christie as one of the best depictions of Jesus ever.
Easter Parade
Easter gets a dose of old Hollywood magic in this 1948 classic starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. Billed as "the happiest musical ever made," this is sure to have your whole family singing and dancing around the living room.
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol
Inspired by Charles Dickens's holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, this animated film features Veggie Tales favorites Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. Their mission? To teach Ebenezer Nezzer the true meaning of Easter.
Zootopia
Zootopia may not have an Easter theme, but this hit action-comedy adventure about a clever bunny named Officer Judy Hopps will definitely help you "hop" into the holiday spirit.
Rise of the Guardians
In this irresistible superhero flick, the Easter Bunny joins forces with Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and more holiday icons to stop an evil force from plunging the world into darkness.
Here Comes Peter Cottontail
You watched it when you were little, and now you can share it with your own children. This remastered version of the 1971 Easter classic pits Peter Cottontail against the evil Irontail as he strives to save Easter for children everywhere.
Winnie The Pooh: Springtime with Roo
This cute film is perfect for young Winnie the Pooh fans! Roo, Winnie the Pooh, and the rest of the gang from the Hundred Acre Wood help Rabbit rediscover his love of Easter in another twist on A Christmas Carol.
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
Ice Age fans, rejoice! All of your favorite prehistoric pals are back for the exciting story of the world's first-ever Easter egg hunt.
Yogi the Easter Bear
Yogi the Bear and his little BFF Boo Boo are up to their usual antics as they hunt for the Easter Bunny and try to save the town’s annual Jamboree.
The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town
This 1977 Easter classic features Bing Crosby as he teaches kids about the origins of Easter traditions. He also serenades us all with the uplifting songs "The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town" and "All You Have to Do Is Think 'Can Do.'"
Curious George: Egg Hunting
In this six-episode Easter collection, Curious George searches for an egg's missing nest, rescues hungry bunnies, and explores the magic of colors. This one is as fun as it is educational!
Bugs Bunny's Easter Funnies
Who doesn't love Bugs Bunny? You'll find all of your favorite Looney Tunes pals getting in the Easter spirit in Bugs Bunny's Easter Funnies, including Bugs himself, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and more.
An Easter Story
This 1983 Showtime Easter special features the talents of famed puppeteer Paul Fusco, who created and starred in ALF. This one is a bit of a hidden Easter gem, but it's sure to bring back fond memories for '80s kids!
Curious George Swings into Spring
For more Curious George shenanigans, check out Curious George Swings into Spring, in which everyone's favorite little monkey explores all the wonders of springtime, including blooming flowers, baby animals, and canoe rides.
Baby Looney Tunes': Eggs-traordinary Adventure
That's NOT all, folks. This Easter-themed adventure features baby versions of the classic Looney Tunes characters we all know and love as they learn about the magic of Easter.
Dora's Easter Adventure
Swiper, no swiping the Easter candy! Little Dora the Explorer fans will go nuts for this special in which Dora and Boots have some Easter fun with the Hip-Hop-Bunny.
Easter With Max & Ruby
Beloved brother and sister bunny duo Max and Ruby are back for tons of Easter fun! Fans of the books and show will be delighted to see Max and Ruby make Easter bonnets, dress up as the Easter Bunny, and star in an Easter parade.
