The Whole Family Will Enjoy These Cute Easter Movies for Kids



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



The Dog Who Saved Easter

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Peter Rabbit

Hop

The Prince of Egypt

Joseph: King of Dreams

Easter Parade

Veggie Tales: An Easter Carol

The Miracle Maker: The Story of Jesus

Easter Yeggs

https://www.amazon.com/Looney-Tunes-Golden-Collection-Vol/dp/B000ADS62G?linkCode=ogi&tag=townandcountry_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10067.g.3330[src|[ch|[lt|

zootopia

Rise Of the Guardians

Here Comes Peter Cottontail (1971)

https://www.amazon.com/Here-Comes-Peter-Cottontail-Remastered/dp/B001LOR3U4/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

The Easter Egg Adventure

Springtime with Roo

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

The Ten Commandments

Yogi the Easter Bear

The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town

https://www.amazon.com/Easter-Bunny-Coming-Town-Deluxe/dp/B000YGDRVO/ref=sr_1_2?crid=313Z4AUF1LDOX&dchild=1&keywords=the+easter+bunny+is+coming+to+town+dvd&qid=1611866037&s=movies-tv&sprefix=the+easter+bunny+%2Cmovies-tv%2C142&sr=1-2

Curious George: Egg Hunting

https://www.amazon.com/Curious-George-Hunting-Frank-Welker/dp/B01N6DSO7R/ref=sr_1_3?crid=3VTZD2ZQC1WYO&dchild=1&keywords=curious+george+egg+hunting&qid=1611866094&s=movies-tv&sprefix=curious+george%3A+egg%2Cmovies-tv%2C208&sr=1-3

An Easter Story

https://www.amazon.com/Easter-Story-PaulFusco/dp/B00ZJJU97G/ref=sr_1_5?crid=313Z4AUF1LDOX&dchild=1&keywords=the+easter+bunny+is+coming+to+town+dvd&qid=1611866081&s=movies-tv&sprefix=the+easter+bunny+%2Cmovies-tv%2C142&sr=1-5-catcorr

curious george swings into spring

https://www.amazon.com/Curious-George-Swings-into-Spring/dp/B00ANJNFCI/ref=sr_1_10_sspa?crid=313Z4AUF1LDOX&dchild=1&keywords=the+easter+bunny+is+coming+to+town+dvd&qid=1611866081&s=movies-tv&sprefix=the+easter+bunny+%2Cmovies-tv%2C142&sr=1-10-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyWVIyWTVHSDhMQVM2JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwOTA3OTQ3MVlJTktBNkc1S1JINCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNjY0ODk4MjQ2Q1JQUzNZVUZJNyZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2J0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=

AN EASTER BUNNY PUPPY

https://www.amazon.com/Easter-Bunny-Puppy-Various/dp/B009VRVH46/?tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

Easter Bunny Adventure

https://www.amazon.com/Easter-Bunny-Adventure-Bill-Oberst/dp/B01N0I28JZ/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

BABY LOONEY TUNES': EGGS-TRAORDINARY ADVENTURE

https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Looney-Tunes-Eggs-traordinary-Adventure/dp/B002JUFPV8/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

Dora's Easter Adventure

https://www.amazon.com/Doras-Easter-Adventure-Fatmia-Ptacek/dp/B007INTMP6/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

BUGS BUNNY'S EASTER FUNNIES

https://www.amazon.com/Bugs-Bunnys-Easter-Funnies-Various/dp/B002WCLG2K/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

Max & Ruby: Easter with Max & Ruby

https://www.amazon.com/Max-Ruby-Easter-With/dp/B000LE16WG/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

The First Easter Rabbit

https://www.amazon.com/First-Easter-Rabbit-Deluxe/dp/B002WCLG34/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

ROLIE POLIE OLIE: AN EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA

https://www.amazon.com/Easter-Egg-Stravaganza-Artist-Not-Provided/dp/B0001A9I6Q/?&tag=redbook_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10063.g.16752596[src|[ch|[lt|

There's no shortage of fun Easter activities for kids, whether you're dyeing eggs or going on an Easter egg hunt. When your family is ready for a little rest and relaxation after the egg-citement of the holiday, though, stay in the springtime spirit by watching one or two of the best Easter movies for kids.



There's something for every age here, including animated classics like It's the Easter Beagle Charlie Brown, live-action/computer-animated favorites like Peter Rabbit and Hop, and a charming teen musical for the older kids in your crew. If you're looking to celebrate the true meaning of the holiday with your little ones, try watching The Ten Commandments or The Prince of Egypt. They both tell the story of how Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt in very different, but equally engaging, ways.

After you're done with this list, plan the rest of your Easter Sunday by checking out our picks for the best Easter movies of all time, and the best Easter songs.

Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter

Anyone who knows the beloved picture book Guess How Much I Love You will enjoy this charming special about Little Nutbrown Hare's Easter adventures.

Shop Now Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter amazon.com Amazon

The Greatest Story Ever Told

This powerful biblical epic tells the complete story of Jesus, from the Nativity through to the Ascension. It offers an entertaining way to teach kids all about Jesus' life.

Shop Now The Greatest Story Ever Told amazon.com Amazon

Peter Rabbit

This modern take on Beatrix Potter's classic characters is perfect for the whole family. The live-action/computer animated comedy features an all-star cast including James Corden, Daisy Ridley, and Margot Robbie.

Shop Now Peter Rabbit amazon.com $12.99 Amazon

Easter Under Wraps

Tweens and teens will enjoy this cute Hallmark Channel movie about two polar opposites who find romance while working in a chocolate factory.

Shop Now Easter Under Wraps amazon.com Amazon

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

When a monstrous rabbit threatens to derail the annual giant vegetable growing contest, Wallace and his pup Gromit come to rescue.

Shop Now Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit amazon.com Amazon

The First Easter Egg

Ever wonder how the tradition of Easter eggs got started? This sweet animated film has an adorable, if not accurate, answer to that question!

Shop Now The First Easter Egg amazon.com Amazon

Easterland

When Benny the Easter Bunny is cast away to the Land of the Holiday Misfits, it's up to Santa Claus and his loyal reindeer Gargaff to rescue him and save Easter.

Shop Now Easterland amazon.com Amazon

Daffy Duck’s Easter EGG-Citement

Get egg-cited! Daffy Duck is up to his old antics as the host of this Easter special featuring several fun shorts.

Shop Now Daffy Duck’s Easter EGG-Citement amazon.com Amazon

Jesus Christ Superstar

This film adaptation of the popular rock opera delves into the story of Judas and Jesus in the days leading up to his crucifixion. Get ready for plenty of lively musical numbers!

Shop Now Jesus Christ Superstar amazon.com Amazon

Watership Down

A group of rabbits must find a new home after their warren is threatened by humans. This classic tale is best suited to tweens and teens as it explores more mature themes like democracy, power, and nature.

Shop Now Watership Down amazon.com Amazon

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

Biblical themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption loom large in this classic children's fantasy film, making it a fitting watch for the Easter holiday.

Shop Now The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe amazon.com Amazon

Peter Rabbit 2

Everybody's favorite mischief-making bunny is back, and this time he's leaving his garden for an adventure in the big city! Hop along as Peter Rabbit takes you on an unforgettable journey.

Shop Now Peter Rabbit 2 amazon.com Amazon

Peppa Pig - Easter Bunny

Is your little one obsessed with Peppa Pig? Then they'll give a great big "Oh, goody!" for this cute movie that follows Peppa and her friends on an Easter egg hunt.

Shop Now Peppa Pig - Easter Bunny amazon.com Amazon

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Easter is just the occasion for their first viewing of this 1971 classic about a sweet boy who wins a chance to tour a magical chocolate factory. Plus, it pairs perfectly with Easter candy!

Shop Now Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory amazon.com Amazon

Rabbit School: The Guardians of the Golden Eggs

In this dubbed German flick, a young bunny has the adventure of a lifetime when he gets stuck in an old-fashioned Easter Rabbit school. There, he learns the secret skills of the Easter bunnies, and a thing or two about friendship in the process.

Shop Now Rabbit School: The Guardians of the Golden Eggs amazon.com Amazon

A Week Away

STREAM NOW

Older kids will love singing and dancing along to this charming musical about a troubled teen who finds love and friendship at a Christian summer camp.

IMDb

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

No holiday is complete without Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang! This Easter classic has been beloved ever since it premiered in 1974, and was even nominated for an Emmy Award.

Shop Now It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown amazon.com $12.48

Hop

Hop into Easter with this hilarious CGI/live action comedy starring the Easter Bunny like you've never seen him before. Voiced by Russell Brand, "E.B." chases his dream of becoming a rock star drummer, with a little help from his furry friends.

Shop Now Hop amazon.com $14.69

The Dog Who Saved Easter

Who said bunnies have a monopoly on Easter? This cute addition to the Dog Who Saved franchise follows former police dog Zeus (voiced by Mario Lopez) as he faces off against hapless criminals to save Easter.

Shop Now The Dog Who Saved Easter amazon.com $3.99

The Prince of Egypt

This animated version of Moses's tale was a huge hit, and is ideal for young children who love cartoons. Plus, it features the beautiful, Oscar-winning song "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Shop Now The Prince of Egypt amazon.com $3.99

Joseph: King of Dreams

Another biblical animated musical, Joseph: King of Dreams tells the story of Jacob's favorite son, who had the special ability to interpret dreams. This film acts as a prequel to The Prince of Egypt, so you can watch both for a faith-filled double feature!

Shop Now Joseph: King of Dreams amazon.com

The Ten Commandments

This time-honored biblical classic tells the story of the life of Moses, who led the Jews out of slavery in Egypt. With a G rating, this must-watch Easter film is appropriate for children ages 9 and up, according to Common Sense Media.

Shop Now The Ten Commandments amazon.com $16.99

The New Adventures of Peter Rabbit

For more fun with everyone's favorite mischievous bunny, check out The New Adventures of Peter Rabbit. This animated musical includes a meaningful message for children and adults of all ages: that being honest and sticking together is what matters most of all.

Shop Now The New Adventures of Peter Rabbit amazon.com $5.99

The Miracle Maker

This stop motion-animated film tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ, through the eyes of a young girl who he is said to have brought back to life. Fans have hailed this moving story starring Ralph Fiennes and Julie Christie as one of the best depictions of Jesus ever.

Shop Now The Miracle Maker amazon.com Amazon

Easter Parade

Easter gets a dose of old Hollywood magic in this 1948 classic starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. Billed as "the happiest musical ever made," this is sure to have your whole family singing and dancing around the living room.

Shop Now Easter Parade amazon.com $10.49

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol

Inspired by Charles Dickens's holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, this animated film features Veggie Tales favorites Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. Their mission? To teach Ebenezer Nezzer the true meaning of Easter.

Shop Now VeggieTales: An Easter Carol amazon.com $7.89 Amazon

Zootopia

Zootopia may not have an Easter theme, but this hit action-comedy adventure about a clever bunny named Officer Judy Hopps will definitely help you "hop" into the holiday spirit.

Shop Now Zootopia amazon.com $19.99

Rise of the Guardians

In this irresistible superhero flick, the Easter Bunny joins forces with Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and more holiday icons to stop an evil force from plunging the world into darkness.

Shop Now Rise of the Guardians amazon.com $14.99

Here Comes Peter Cottontail

You watched it when you were little, and now you can share it with your own children. This remastered version of the 1971 Easter classic pits Peter Cottontail against the evil Irontail as he strives to save Easter for children everywhere.

Shop Now Here Comes Peter Cottontail amazon.com $6.98

Winnie The Pooh: Springtime with Roo

This cute film is perfect for young Winnie the Pooh fans! Roo, Winnie the Pooh, and the rest of the gang from the Hundred Acre Wood help Rabbit rediscover his love of Easter in another twist on A Christmas Carol.

Shop Now Winnie The Pooh: Springtime with Roo amazon.com $17.99

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade

Ice Age fans, rejoice! All of your favorite prehistoric pals are back for the exciting story of the world's first-ever Easter egg hunt.

Shop Now Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade amazon.com

Yogi the Easter Bear

Yogi the Bear and his little BFF Boo Boo are up to their usual antics as they hunt for the Easter Bunny and try to save the town’s annual Jamboree.

Shop Now Yogi the Easter Bear amazon.com $3.99

The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town

This 1977 Easter classic features Bing Crosby as he teaches kids about the origins of Easter traditions. He also serenades us all with the uplifting songs "The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town" and "All You Have to Do Is Think 'Can Do.'"

Shop Now The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town amazon.com $9.99

Curious George: Egg Hunting

In this six-episode Easter collection, Curious George searches for an egg's missing nest, rescues hungry bunnies, and explores the magic of colors. This one is as fun as it is educational!

Shop Now Curious George: Egg Hunting amazon.com $6.43

Bugs Bunny's Easter Funnies

Who doesn't love Bugs Bunny? You'll find all of your favorite Looney Tunes pals getting in the Easter spirit in Bugs Bunny's Easter Funnies, including Bugs himself, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and more.

Shop Now Bugs Bunny's Easter Funnies amazon.com $7.89

An Easter Story

This 1983 Showtime Easter special features the talents of famed puppeteer Paul Fusco, who created and starred in ALF. This one is a bit of a hidden Easter gem, but it's sure to bring back fond memories for '80s kids!

Shop Now An Easter Story amazon.com $7.99

Curious George Swings into Spring

For more Curious George shenanigans, check out Curious George Swings into Spring, in which everyone's favorite little monkey explores all the wonders of springtime, including blooming flowers, baby animals, and canoe rides.

Shop Now Curious George Swings into Spring amazon.com $6.76

Baby Looney Tunes': Eggs-traordinary Adventure

That's NOT all, folks. This Easter-themed adventure features baby versions of the classic Looney Tunes characters we all know and love as they learn about the magic of Easter.

Shop Now Baby Looney Tunes': Eggs-traordinary Adventure amazon.com $7.50

Dora's Easter Adventure

Swiper, no swiping the Easter candy! Little Dora the Explorer fans will go nuts for this special in which Dora and Boots have some Easter fun with the Hip-Hop-Bunny.

Shop Now Dora's Easter Adventure amazon.com $3.99

Easter With Max & Ruby

Beloved brother and sister bunny duo Max and Ruby are back for tons of Easter fun! Fans of the books and show will be delighted to see Max and Ruby make Easter bonnets, dress up as the Easter Bunny, and star in an Easter parade.

Shop Now Easter With Max & Ruby amazon.com $6.92

You Might Also Like