The 25 best car air fresheners that are anything but basic

Those ubiquitous cardboard trees are getting a luxury makeover as the world of high-end fragrance meets automotive accessories. Move over pine, and say hello to hinoki-, heirloom tomato- and oud-scented car fresheners that make your vehicle smell like your favorite candle or a fancy boutique.

The latest generation of car air fresheners offer new takes on the format, in addition to high-end and bespoke-feeling scents. There are diffusers, hanging tags, vent clips and decorative fragrance holders designed to fill your car with a subtle yet long-lasting scent.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 25 luxe takes on the humble car freshener in all the styles, materials and fragrances you could imagine.

Votivo Auto Vent Clip in Champaca





Amazon

Votivo's luxury fragrances are now available in a clip-on cartridge that can be affixed to your car vents. The brand offers nine scents, which can be purchased individually for $10 or at a discount in a bundle of three on its site.



$10 at Amazon

Drift Car Wood Air Freshener





With its combination of luxury scents and new materials, Drift's wood car freshener is a true standout. The wooden scent block comes with a metal visor clip and provides fragrance for 30 days.



$13 at Amazon

$10 at Drift

Pura Car Diffuser





Pura

Pura's smart diffusers are a favorite of ours, and now you can bring the custom scent experience on the go too. The diffuser plugs into your car, and the fragrance cartridges last about a month.



$35 at Pura

$35 at Nordstrom

DS & Durga Roadtrip Hits 5 Auto Fragrance Discovery Set





DS & Durga

This set of five auto fragrance hanging tags comes in high-end scents like Wild Brooklyn Lavender and Big Sur After Rain. It makes a great gift for someone heading out on a road trip.



$60 at DS & Durga

$60 at Bloomingdale's

$60 at Nordstrom

Diptyque Baies Car Diffuser and Insert





Diptyque

Diptyque's beloved Baies scent is now available to make your car smell gorgeous. The diffuser comes with a scented insert that lasts for up to three months.



$120 at Nordstrom

$120 at Diptyque

Aromatech Aromacruise Diffuser





Aromatech

Designed to be used with your favorite essential oil, the AromaCruise Diffuser is fitted with a stone that will hold onto and diffuse fragrance for 30 to 90 days.



$15 at Aromatech

Homesick New York City Car Freshener





Homesick

Fans of Homesick's candles and reed diffusers will love the brand's take on car fresheners. They're a modern take on those old cardboard hanging car fresheners that come in Homesick's signature scents, like New York City and Beach Cottage.



$10 at Homesick

$6 at Amazon

Hotel Collection Chauffeur Car Diffuser





Hotel Collection

Tech enthusiasts will flip for Hotel Collection's car fragrance diffuser, which can detect movement to automatically turn on and off when you enter or exit your car. The diffuser oils — which come in 10 scents — are sold separately and eligible for monthly subscriptions for regular refills.



$100 at Hotel Collection

$88 at Amazon

$76 at Wayfair

Jo Malone Car Diffuser





Jo Malone

Jo Malone's gorgeous scents can now waft through your car. The canister-style diffuser can be fitted with cartridges in three of the brand's signature scents: Lime Basil & Mandarin, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Peony & Blush Suede.



$70 at Jo Malone

$70 at Nordstrom

Vacation Air Freshener, 3-Pack





Vacation

Vacation’s hanging cardboard car fresheners feature cheeky retro designs and come in a few of the sunscreen brand’s signature scents, including Classic, Bali Boy and After-Sun Gel.



$12 at Amazon

Zara Home White Lotus Car Air Freshener





Zara Home

Zara Home's car air freshener has a clip so you can attach it to a visor or vent. They last from one to three months and are available in several other scents, including Light Cotton and Dark Amber.



$26 at Zara Home

Bath & Body Works Pretty Hap-Bee Vent Clip Car Fragrance Holder





Bath & Body Works

Bring some bling to your car's interior with Bath & Body Works' crystal-accented vent clip. It’s designed to hold the brand's car fragrance cartridges, which can be purchased individually for $5 or in a bundle of three scents for $11.



$11 at Bath & Body Works

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Car Fragrance





Flamingo Estate

Flamingo Estate, an Oprah-approved lifestyle brand, has gotten in on the luxury car scent game with its cult-favorite Roma Heirloom Tomato car fragrance tag.



$18 at Flamingo Estate

Clemt Car Perfume Diffuser DM1 Pebble





Clemt

The gorgeous design of Clemt's dashboard-mounted car air freshener is what makes it a standout. The top unscrews from the base of the diffuser, allowing you to use your favorite scented essential oils in your car.



$120 at Clemt

Ceeniu Smart Car Air Fresheners





Amazon

Cenniu's smart air freshener is designed to fit in your car's cup holder. It has sensors that turn it on and off when the vehicle is and is not in use. The fragrance intensity can be changed to suit your preferences and lasts up to four months.



$80 at Amazon

Capri Blue Volcano Fragranced Car Diffuser With Refills





Capri

The signature scent of Anthropologie stores, Capri Blue's cult-favorite Volcano scent comes in a car diffuser too. It includes a decorative vent diffuser and four scented reeds.



$22 at Capri Blue

Glasshouse Fragrances Lost In Amalfi Car Diffuser





Glasshouse

This stylish car diffuser imparts Glasshouse Fragrances' Lost In Amalfi scent throughout your vehicle, and the scent discs (which last 30 days) are refillable.



$50 at Glasshouse Fragrances

$50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Room Essentials Lavender Small Hanging Car Diffusers, 3-Pack





Target

Hanging cardboard air fresheners are getting a makeover in modern shapes and colors. This set of three pretty lavender fragrance tags from Target is a budget-friendly way to make your car smell great.



$5 at Target

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender-Scented Car Diffuser





Mrs. Meyer's

Another entry in the elevated cardboard car freshener category is Mrs. Meyer's super-cute hanging diffusers. Available in the cleaning brand's signature lavender scent, the round diffuser will keep your car smelling fresh for 30 days.



$7 at Target

$7 at Mrs. Meyer's

Scent New York Bon Voyage Car Diffuser





Scent New York

The sleek white and gold design of Scent New York's car diffuser makes it a true standout. It clips onto the car vents and emits one of three scents: Leather, White Flower or Santal.



$26 at Scent New York

DedCool 01 "Taunt" Air Freshener





Dedcool

Looking for a gift idea for the cool teen in your life who just got their first car? Look no further than DedCool's hanging car freshener with top notes of bergamot and fresh dew.



$12 at DedCool

$12 at Amazon

$12 at Sephora

Lazy Royal Deja Vu Car Freshener





Lazy Royal

Lazy Royal's air freshener cube can be hung from the rearview mirror or clipped onto the vents. It's available in a variety of scents inspired by luxury perfumes and colognes.



$12 at Etsy

$11 at Lazy Royal

La Bruket 181 Fragrance Tag Hinoki





La Bruket

This highly stylized turn on the traditional cardboard car freshener mimics the look of a hotel door tag. It is scented with woody hinoki and comes in a vintage-inspired shade of avocado green.



$25 at La Bruket

$30 at Smallable

Daily Lab Luxury Car Air Fragrance Diffuser





Daily Lab

Available in black or rose gold, this aroma stick clips onto car vents, emitting a fresh grapefruit smell that lasts for up to 60 days.



$58 at Amazon

$58 at Daily Lab

Square Trade Goods Co. Fragrance Card Juniper Santal





Square Trade Goods Co.

With notes of juniper berry, pinon and sandalwood, Square Trade Goods' hanging fragrance cards will impart a lovely scent that lasts from two to four weeks.



$8 at Square Trade Goods Co.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

