25 best Black Friday vacuum deals for 2023: Up to 80% off Dyson, Roomba, Bissell and more

Black Friday vacuum deals are here — and they're looking like some of the best we've ever seen, with steep, rare discounts from some of the biggest brands in the biz. And that's going to be welcome to the 80% of consumers expected to shop (meaning you'll want to grab yours while supplies last). So if you're looking for a high-powered vacuum to ready your space for company over the holidays, now's the time to shop.

We're talking hundreds off shiny Dyson sticks, nimble Shark Navigators, high-tech robovacs (iRobot, Shark and Yeedi, to name a few), speedy Eurekas (as low as $44) — and some of the most effective floor cleaners we’ve seen (cue the Bissell Little Green) — just in time for hosting and gifting. Keep scrolling for 25 handheld and upright vacuum deals that are here to save the holidays (and browse more of the best Black Friday deals heres here).

Black Friday deals on upright vacuums

QVC Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $99 $200 Save $101 The Shark Navigator is among customer and Yahoo reader favorites for its lightweight frame, powerful suction and smooth swivel steering. The upper portion lifts away (hence the name) so it's essentially like a handheld and upright vacuum in one, while an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter work to trap smaller debris and allergens to improve the air you breathe. And right now it's 50% off, bringing it down to only $99 (or $79 for new customers who use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout) making it one of the most exciting vacuum deals of the week. $99 at QVC

More Black Friday upright vacuum deals

Amazon Eureka PowerSpeed Lightweight Upright Vacuum $72 $90 Save $18 with coupon The Eureka PowerSpeed is another great (lightweight!) option for those looking to gain traction without a lot of heavy lifting. More than 39,000 Amazon customers endorse it for its maneuverability (only 10 lbs.), versatility (there's a detachable handle) and no-fuss maintenance (an easy-empty dust cup makes cleanups a breeze). Now 20% off with coupon (or only $72), with several attachments — including a pet turbo tool crevice tool, dusting brush and upholstery tool — adding to its value. (The brand also offers a PowerSpeed with cord rewind, currently on sale.) Save $18 with coupon $72 at Amazon

Walmart Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $44 $50 Save $6 For a hardworking upright vacuum on a budget, Eureka’s Airspeed is the one to beat, boasting many of the same features as the ‘PowerSpeed’ in a lighter (and dare we say svelter?) frame (7.7 lbs.). Last time we checked, it had over 3,000 five-star reviews and was on sale for $44. I’m still not completely convinced this price isn’t a slip-up of sorts so if you’re looking for something no-fuss — especially for a smaller space — I’d check it out stat. $44 at Walmart

Amazon Hoover WindTunnel Cord Rewind Pro Vacuum $90 $140 Save $50 If you like the convenience of Cord Rewind, you’re also likely to appreciate this option from Hoover, which features automatic cord retraction, five height level adjustments and powerful suction for getting the job done quickly, with little setup (or wrap-up). One reviewer went as far as to call it the best vacuum they ever owned (and at only $90, its lowest price to date, there’s no better time to buy). $90 at Amazon

Black Friday deals on stick vacuums

More Black Friday stick vacuum deals

Amazon Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $50 $70 Save $20 Of course, it doesn’t get much lighter than this Eureka pick, which offers 120 volts of power and weighs in at only 4 lbs. It has swivel steering for clearing narrow and tighter spaces and converts to one of the chicest handhelds we’ve seen. Now 29% off — about as low as it goes — while supplies last. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Mibode Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 For a budget-friendly stick vac, consider this steal of a deal from Mibode — now a whopping 74% off. Ideal for both carpeted and hardwood floors, it features multiple attachments and up to 45 minutes of cordless runtime. It also comes with several handy attachments, and can be used as a cordless handheld for cleaning out the car to boot. $90 at Amazon

Black Friday deals on robot vacuums

Amazon iRobot Roomba Vacuum $159 $275 Save $116 Set your cleaning on autopilot with this No. 1 bestselling robot vac from iRobot, endorsed by over 13,000 Amazon reviewers. It's versatile, lifting dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges and innovative (control it with the ease of the app or voice control). Advanced sensors keep it from falling down the stairs. At over 40% off (or only $159, its lowest price on record), you’ll want to act fast. $159 at Amazon

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Amazon Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $130 $230 Save $100 The Shark Ion is another smooth operator in the robo vac space, boasting three brush types, intelligent sensors, 120 minutes of runtime and easy voice control. More than 10,000 Amazon reviewers give it their seal of approval, and it’s currently on sale for 43% off, or $130 (our research tells us this is the vacuum’s lowest price to date, meaning you’ll want to scoop yours up while supplies last). Peep Shark’s ‘Matrix,’ on sale now, for a self-emptying option. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 with coupon Also filed under budget-friendly, highly vetted picks is this remote-control robot vac from Eufy, beloved by nearly 8,000 Amazon customers for its smart engineering, ultra-slim profile and powerful suction (it revs up for deep-cleaning tougher spots on both hardwood and carpet floors). Customers love the quiet motor — you can run it when your favorite show is on. It's 44% off (and don’t forget to cash in on the bonus $10 off coupon!). Save $110 with coupon $140 at Amazon

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 Lefant is making what was once considered a luxury more accessible to the masses by offering sleek, innovative vacuums that boast durability and versatility at a fraction of the typical cost. This model in particular — an Amazon customer and Yahoo reader favorite — offers six cleaning modes and 120 minutes of runtime, complete with app and voice controls. And at 50% off, it’s marked down to $100 for Black Friday, about as low as it goes and pretty much unheard of for a robovac (the brand sells a similar version in black). $100 at Amazon

Amazon Yeedi Robot Vacuum Mop Combo $140 $350 Save $210 with coupon This high-tech robot from Yeedi doubles as a vacuum and a mop, complete with 200 minutes of runtime for bigger jobs. And thanks to app- and voice-control, you can just sit back and relax. Now 54% off (already its lowest price ever thanks to a bonus coupon). Get it to reclaim all of those nights and weekends you’d usually spend cleaning and enjoy some relaxation once and for all. Save $210 with coupon $140 at Amazon

Black Friday deals on handheld vacuums

Amazon Black & Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum $29 $40 Save $11 In the market for a new dustbuster? This cordless handheld from Black & Decker has remained a top choice among Amazon customers and Yahoo readers — with over 4,000 five-star reviews — for its lightweight frame, bagless bowl and built-in crevice tool. A wall-mount base and charger keep it out of the way of company too. 30% off, the lowest price we’ve seen in months. $29 at Amazon

More Black Friday handheld vacuum deals

Amazon Black & Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum $70 $80 Save $10 This Black & Decker cordless handheld offers even more suction, along with two power speeds, for lifting smaller, stickier particles away with ease (in the car, we especially love it for tackling smaller rocks and crushed leaves). Need some motivation? At 38% off (only $50) this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Shark WandVac Handheld Vacuum $88 $130 Save $42 Lightweight, sleek, and dare I say chic? Scoop up the Shark WandVac for lifting away pet dander, car dust — you name it. Hero features include a compact charging dock (quick access; fast charging) and one-touch empty functionality. It's 32% off, the deepest discount in at least six months, for a limited time only. $88 at Amazon

Amazon VacLife Handheld Car Vacuum $30 $60 Save $30 This compact ‘VacLife’ design — now a whopping 50% off — is about as lightweight and portable as a vacuum can be. Scoop one up for yourself and the friend who’s always detailing their car. It’s small enough to stash in the trunk or under a seat and is great for last-minute cleanups — trust me! $30 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum $13 $40 Save $27 with coupon It would be impossible to discuss vacuums without mention of this baby from ThisWorx — over 50% off, with an additional $5 off coupon — which has remained a No. 1 Amazon bestseller with over 165,000 positive reviews (yes, you read that correctly) for its high-power suction and compact design and nifty attachments (it even comes with a cool carrying case). We saw these sell out over Prime Day so don’t delay. Save $27 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Black Friday deals on floor cleaners

More Black Friday floor cleaner deals

Amazon Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner $200 $280 Save $80 More than 21,000 Amazon reviewers give this carpet cleaner from Hoover — nearly 30% off — a thumbs up for its ability to deliver professional results in a flash (or, as one reviewer put it, “This made my carpets look like new in one pass.” Auto-clean, -mix and -dry features optimize formulas and cut back on wash/dry times, while flexible power brushes ensure the right amount of pressure is applied. (The 'Hoover PowerDash' is another top-rated option at a lower price point, also marked down.) $200 at Amazon

Amazon Shark CarpetXpert Carpet Cleaner $250 $300 Save $50 If you’re in the market to splurge, this carpet cleaner from Shark is worth a gander, among Amazon’s Choice for a powerful suction and dual-activated cleaning solution that breaks up scary stains (including pet messes and even wine) right in the nick of time. Secure one of the attachments to the side hose and you have yourself a handheld for added access and comfort. At $50 off — its deepest discount on record — it's going fast. $250 at Amazon

Target Bissell Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner $200 $230 Save $30 When it comes to tougher and especially goopier stains, it can help to add a little steam. I recently had the opportunity to witness this portable cleaner — it's $30 off for Black Friday — in action and it lifted away not only dirt but liquid substances (including chocolate syrup and honey) like a dream; a must for good furniture and group gatherings (for an upright option, check out the discounted ‘CrossWave HydroSteam’). $200 at Target

