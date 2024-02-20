98% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week (thank me later)!
1.
Me and your baby mother at work pic.twitter.com/OwDyOIaSEO
— That One Pizza Pusher (@thatonechefguy) February 12, 2024
@thatonechefguy
2.
A rabbit named Ja’Marcus got me HOWLING https://t.co/e3VeigtjYv
— Low (@LowKeyUHTN) February 19, 2024
@youLOVEtani / @LowKeyUHTN
3.
FedEx just fired me.. I asked what I do, why they send this to my phone😒🤦♂️ like bra I tried to slow down. pic.twitter.com/4QJJUqDDgZ
— Slimeskii😌 (@Chriseansrock) February 13, 2024
@Chrisseansrock
4.
It’s giving Puff from the Proud Family 😂 https://t.co/VDkXzQ4A1a
— Hayley🌙 (@haylo_moon) February 14, 2024
@3mani01 / @haylo_moon
5.
raven baxter at 7am on a monday morning at school pic.twitter.com/GUI8inyUJc
— manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) February 19, 2024
Monica Schipper / Getty Images / @mpmemequeen
6.
why everytime black ppl see some cute in Walmart they say “okay Walmart “ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Ty ☆ (@cuteasstyy) February 18, 2024
@cuteasstyy
7.
my school so trifling omg pic.twitter.com/xX5RmCokr4
— THT GIRL ᥫ᭡ (@someboujiegirl) February 13, 2024
@someboujiegirl
8.
No way you rockin a turtle neck under a track suit No way https://t.co/hgEJsfJcrY
— JP - The Wholesome Truth Teller (@jay_pea619) February 16, 2024
@jay_pea619 / @stephenasmith
9.
let’s table this for next month please https://t.co/Ho12lWawtl
— HER 🖤 (@mssoulstice) February 16, 2024
@ADayInLondon94 / @mssoulstice
10.
Chuck: "You know who was asking about you the other day?"Draymond: 'Who?"Chuck: "Nobody."🤣NBA All-Star Game ALTCAST on @TruTV and @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/Xyyu3Cubxz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2024
MAX / @BleacherReport
11.
all my mixed people, today the last day you can celebrate Black History Month. Thank yall for coming out. 🥹🫶🏾
— 🌱🐼 (@panduh__) February 14, 2024
@panduh__
12.
me seeing a bad bitch in target then going to the next aisle https://t.co/OTyygJ4SmA
— slim (@sfmslim) February 14, 2024
CBS / @iDefineEGO / @sfmslim
13.
Another week ahead of us, I’m tired pic.twitter.com/wEpKHyjHBb
— ✰ (@blkdior) February 19, 2024
@blkdior
14.
The cheese in the vent on that’s so raven: https://t.co/5vlLR6rM05
— BUTTERFLEY3🦋 (@BUTTERFLEY3) February 19, 2024
@BUTTERFLEY3
15.
evil victoria monét: https://t.co/Rp5moSe9Eq
— ali ☆ (@alisonlinee) February 19, 2024
@dawnsvinyl / @alisonlinee
16.
Kaepernick to the 49ers: #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/m2iOdd777p
— America’s Next Top Momma (@AnarchyHabitat) February 12, 2024
MAX / @AnarchyHabitat
17.
18.
Sza asking Drake is he fuckin dumb with a straight face is hilarious LMAOOOO https://t.co/NQkEP5d0JP
— Mamiana💋 (@mamatare1) February 15, 2024
Republic Records / @PARTYWGUCCI / @mamatare1 / Via youtube.com
19.
Chrisean? Idk, wtf https://t.co/FHZzq0qqFM
— mc (@freebandzmcc) February 14, 2024
@freebandzmcc / @_Ayoncee
20.
I walked in Ruth Chris and shit look like the BET Awards.
— 🥂 (@ComplexSeason) February 15, 2024
@ComplexSeason
21.
Y’all I came to the African market & they close at 9. I started to walk inside & the man said “please be going… sleep is catching me.” & motioned for me to leave 😭
— Why (@YungYinkv) February 14, 2024
@YungYinkv
22.
Beyoncé makes me proud to be from Texas and I ain’t even from Texas.
— disruptor. 🤺 (@_epereza) February 12, 2024
@_epereza
23.
her hat keeps getting bigger every time i see this picture pic.twitter.com/whBovl0nrz
— char ✭ (@voguingbey) February 12, 2024
CBS / @voguingbey
24.
just rewatched love and basketball & yeah that was definitely a horror movie
— *෴* (@leanwdafanta) February 12, 2024
@leanwdafanta
Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.