The 24 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings for 2024

2023 proved that post-pandemic travel is officially back, and we’re already planning where we want to visit next year. With plenty of incredible luxury hotel openings, as well as iconic properties showcasing their new renovations and redesigns, 2024 is looking like it’s going to be a banner year for travel.

These well-appointed hotels all boast beautiful design and feature luxe amenities such as on-site skiing, rooftop pools with panoramic views, and world-class food and beverage programs. With 2024's new hotels, we're also seeing a rise in feel-good travel trends such as preservation (check out the meticulous restoration of several historical buildings on this list) and sustainability (the first-ever carbon-positive hotel in the U.S. opens next year!). Whether you want to fly to the Maldives for seclusion in the tropics, head to Italy for top-notch wine tasting, or place your bets in a luxe Las Vegas casino, there’s something for everyone on this list. Ahead, the best luxury hotel openings for 2024.

The Ritz Carlton: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman recently underwent an extensive renovation led by Champalimaud Design that honors the cultural influence of the Cayman Islands with a modern mid-century coastal elegance. You'll find local artwork, plenty of natural textures, and a vibrant-yet-soothing Caribbean color palette that gives the resort a beautiful sense of place.

Casa Marina: Key West, Florida

Casa Marina Resort was originally built in 1920 by the same architects as the New York Public Library and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler. With a storied past, this iconic Key West hotel was formerly a U.S. Navy office and U.S. military territory during the Cuban Missile Crisis and became a gathering place for presidents, Hollywood Stars, artists and authors like Ernest Hemingway. The resort's $79 million top-to-bottom transformation will be complete in early 2024 and features a tropical contemporary design with details that focus on its incredible history (think: rum flights themed after Hemingway's novels).

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Las Vegas, Nevada

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas debuted in December of 2023, and it's already ushering in a new era of luxury hospitality in Sin City. The resort pays homage to the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach's 70-year history, while offering over-the-top amenities only available in Las Vegas. This massive new resort boasts 36 restaurants, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, 55,000-square-foot spa with 44 treatment rooms (including a salt cave and infrared sauna), six acres of pools, 150,000 feet of gaming space, and more.

The Lana: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Dorchester Collection’s first hotel in the Middle East, The Lana, is set to open in early 2024. Overlooking the Business Bay area and the Dubai Canal, the 30-story tower was designed by award-winning architects Foster + Partners and the interiors were designed by Gilles & Boissier. With eight world-class dining options, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, and an expansive spa, this is one luxury hotel you certainly shouldn’t miss if you're in the UAE.

Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont

In late 2023, this prized New England resort debuted eight new treehouse accommodations that overlook the 300-acre estate. Inspired by a sense of childlike nostalgia, these whimsical treehouses sit 20 feet above the ground to connect guests with the surrounding Vermont landscape. The design, influenced by the Japanese practice of wabi-sabi, instills a sense of calm and solitude. With plush king beds, floating fireplaces, oversized soaking tubs, and locally sourced meals delivered to your room, these treehouses are a serious upgrade from your childhood fort.

Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta: Java, Indonesia

Banyan Tree’s new brand, Garrya, continues its expansion across Asia with the launch of Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta in Indonesia’s island of Java. Located in a serene village on the banks of the Denggung River, you can expect to find 24 villas with contemporary design inspired by Yogyakarta’s iconic temple. Lush surroundings, thoughtful minimalist furnishings, and a spa encourage serious rest and relaxation.

Gardiner House: Newport, Rhode Island

After five years in the making, Gardiner House, a new 21-room boutique hotel in Newport, is opening its doors in spring 2024. The hotel's location was formerly the old site for the William & Manchester Shipyard, which had historic routes to the America’s Cup, and the owners aimed to honor that through thoughtful design that honors Newport's maritime roots. Its playful, seaside-inspired design full of art, breathtaking harbor views, and plenty of places to cozy up makes it a can't-miss New England stay.

SO/ Maldives: Malé, Maldives

Opening to the public in January 2024, SO/ Maldives is quite the departure from traditional Maldivian resorts (the resort describes its colorful avant-garde design as “Castaway meets runway”). We love that the resort is only a 15-minute boat ride from the airport, and each of the 80 beachfront and over-water villas feature private pools and panoramic ocean views.

Sea Island: Sea Island, Georgia

The iconic Lodge at Sea Island just unveiled extensive renovations that span across its guest rooms and suites, restaurants, communal areas and fitness center. Additionally, the Cloister at Sea Island recently debuted a multi-million dollar renovation with its new dining concept, Georgian Rooms, which features visually different "rooms" with craft cocktails and vibrant cuisine. The restaurant flows into The Lounge, which is the first Japanese culinary experience on Sea Island (the live sushi bar is a must-try!).

Borgo dei Conti: Umbria, Italy

Borgo dei Conti has completed a massive renovation and is set to open in the summer of 2024 (just in time for sipping wine by the pool). The 40-room resort is surrounded by 50 acres of olive groves and features 19th-century architecture and interiors inspired by Renaissance paintings. Sounds like the perfect summer vacation spot to us!

Populus: Denver, Colorado

Populus, the only carbon-positive hotel in the U.S., is set to open this spring. This 13-story hotel's design—which was inspired by an Aspen tree and brought to life by architecture firm Studio Gang and developer Urban Villages—boasts 265 guest rooms, a rooftop bar and unobstructed city, park and mountain views. This new hotel is slated to change the sustainable travel game for good.



The Store Oxford: Oxford, England

The Store Oxford, a 101-room hotel located in the beloved historical department store, Boswells, is set to open in February 2024. Though the hotel will honor architectural details through thoughtful preservation, it will also feature modern amenities such as a rooftop with panoramic city views, well-appointed rooms, an impressive food and beverage program, and full spa.



Mollie Aspen: Aspen, Colorado

Mollie Aspen, a 68-room boutique hotel located on Paepcke Park, is inspired by the icons who shaped Aspen's history (such as outdoor enthusiast Mollie Gibson). The hotel's design—with its native materials, natural woods and neutral color palette—embodies quiet luxury at its finest. On the top floor, you'll find a rooftop pool and terrace with unobstructed views of Aspen Mountain that turns into a cocktail lounge at night.

Rosewood Munich: Munich, Germany

Rosewood Munich, which opened its doors in late 2023, is housed within the former Bavarian State Bank headquarters and the adjacent Palais Neuhaus-Preysing. It's located steps away from Marienplatz, making it a super convenient spot to stay in the Bavarian capital. The luxury hotel was designed by London-based firm Tara Bernerd & Partners and features 132 guest rooms and suites, five food and beverage concepts, and a state-of-the-art spa.

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr: Rabat, Morocco

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr is set to open in 2024—and this is one hotel you don't want to miss if you're visiting Morocco's "City of Lights." Housed in a former Sultan's summer residence, this restored hotel features six heritage buildings and five new buildings which sit on 12 acres of lush landscaped gardens and oceanfront property, respectively.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel: New York City, NY

The Fifth Avenue Hotel, which opened in November 2023, is ideally located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 28th Street. Martin Brudnizki Design Studio took inspiration from Manhattan's Gilded Age (fun fact: The building was once home to socialite Charlotte Goodridge), and each of the 153 rooms is filled with rich colors, gold accents, sumptuous fabrics, and original architectural details.



Amanyara: Wheeland Settlement, Turks and Caicos

Luxury Turks and Caicos resort Amanyara has reopened following extensive renovations of its communal spaces and select villas. The design, lead by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects and renowned landscape architect Raymond Jungles, features villas tailored to individual interests such as fitness (think: Peloton bikes, Pilates reformers and cold plunge pools) or relaxation (think: a private yoga pavilion, hot tubs and fire pits).

La Playa Hotel, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

La Playa Hotel, a bohemian seaside hotel in Carmel, recently reopened following a $15 million renovation. The 75-room boutique hotel, designed by Post Company, honors its artistic and historical roots with bohemian flair. We love the warmth and eccentricity; it feels familiar and inviting while still offering a sense of wonder and excitement.

Ilma, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Though not technically a hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is debuting a new 790-foot superyacht for guests to enjoy starting in September 2024. Ilma will have one of the highest space ratios at sea—including sophisticated suites, five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault and signature Ritz-Carlton spa. Beyond luxe amenities, you can also enjoy curated offshore excursions around the Mediterranean.

Claridge's: London, England

One of London's most iconic hotels, Claridge's, has just completed a significant renovation. The process of digging beneath the original Victorian structure over four stories and adding two stories to the top of the hotel was so arduous that BBC actually covered it in a documentary! The newly renovated hotel features 269 guest rooms and suites—including a rooftop penthouse designed by Remi Tessier, a duplex suite designed by Andre Fu, and the Mews Pavilion designed by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio—as well as a reimagined spa, pool and Claridge’s Restaurant.

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection: Florence, Italy

Collegio alla Querce, which was formerly a cultural institution and boarding school, is set to undergo a massive renovation in 2024 which will encompass three adjacent 16th-century buildings—including an original chapel and theater. Upon its completion, the resort will have 82 rooms and suites, an outdoor pool, wine tasting room, fitness center, garden room, restaurant, art gallery, cigar lounge, and boutique. With romantic architecture dating back to the Italian Renaissance, Baroque gardens, and a rarefied art collection, this is a can't-miss destination for design lovers.

Hotel Anna & Bel: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Set to open in March 2024, the 50-room Hotel Anna & Bel is nestled in Philadelphia's artsy neighborhood of Fishtown. The 18th-century building was once a former women's asylum and later one of the city's earliest retirement homes, but is now being modernized with an apartment-style design concept overlooking a courtyard pool. With vintage-inspired design, nods to the building's historic femininity, and plenty of curves and graceful lines, this is one boutique hotel we can't wait to visit.

COMO Alpina Dolomites: South Tyrol, Italy

COMO Alpina Dolomites, which opened in December 2023, is a luxury ski resort situated in Northern Italy's Dolomites. This UNESCO Natural World Heritage site boasts 60 well-appointed rooms with sweeping alpine views. This ski-in-ski-out resort is perfect for snow bunnies; after a long day on the slopes, you can enjoy on-site restaurants, complimentary afternoon tea, an expansive wellness program, saunas, outdoor pools and more.

Slieve Donard: County Down, Northern Ireland

Rich in history, this Victorian-era hotel has welcomed icons such as Charlie Chaplin, Tiger Woods, Catherine Zeta Jones, King Leopold (of Belgium), Dame Judi Dench and more. Slieve Donard's 180 rooms were refreshed by Marine & Lawn, and the thoughtful design manages to preserve historical elements while providing modern amenities and paying homage to the surrounding landscape. The hotel offers stunning views of the Mountains of Mourne and County Down coastline (which was recently distinguished with UNESCO Geopark status). Golf lovers will also appreciate that Royal County Down Golf Course, the number-one ranked golf course in the world, is located just mere minutes away.

