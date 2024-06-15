24 eating and drinking spots in Anchorage where you can soak up sunshine outdoors

Jun. 15—Summer is here? Sorry, wrong punctuation. Summer is here! Alaska's summers can be short, but they're also often glorious — and we're hitting the stretch of the year with the longest — and potentially most sun-soaked — days. There are few better ways to enjoy a sunny day than relaxing on a deck or patio.

Whether you're socializing after a hike or a bike ride, or whether it's the main event on a tranquil day, lounging outside with your refreshment of choice just seems to hit the spot. To celebrate the sunny days of 2024, here are 24 Anchorage establishments with outdoor seating for eating, drinking and generally hanging out.

Breweries

Anchorage Brewing has a plethora of outdoor seating. Aside from a patio in the back of the brewery, there's also a rooftop deck and a seating area on the side of the taproom. The pop-up restaurant Familia is typically open Thursday-Saturday for those looking to dine. (148 W. 91st Ave.)

Girdwood Brewing is an excellent place to cool down after your North Face hike or Bird to Gird bike ride. A deck wraps around nearly half the building, and along with a cold beer, you can often find multiple food trucks dishing up a variety of fare. (2700 Alyeska Highway in Girdwood)

King Street Brewing has a titanic roof deck that gets as much sun as nearly any in Anchorage. The establishment has added a pizza kitchen on the second floor for hungry customers and has a big and diverse selection of beers and ciders. (9050 King St.)

Long before some Anchorage breweries developed monolithic decks, there was Midnight Sun Brewing. Their deck might hold a fraction of the capacity of others, but it's easily accessible from a number of Chugach Mountain trailheads for a post-hike libation. (8111 Dimond Hook Drive)

If beer isn't your thing but you like the brewery vibe, Double Shovel Cider Co. might be your preferred option for a refreshing, crisp beverage. With a nice outdoor patio, Double Shovel often hosts food trucks and even occasional outdoor markets. (502 W. 58th Ave.)

Bars and restaurants

Bernie's Bungalow Lounge is a quintessential downtown chill spot for summer, with varied seating and big umbrellas for those of us who prefer some shade. It's not unusual for Bernie's to host DJs or events on its patio. (626 D St.)

On a warm summer night, the rooftop at Williwaw Social can be a fantastic place to hang. It offers a great view of downtown, dining options and an extensive list of regular entertainment options over the next few months. (609 F St.)

O'Malley's on the Green is at the Anchorage Golf Course, offering a built-in level of tranquility as long as you can avoid wayward drives. Plus, the bar and grill touts its view of "Denali, downtown Anchorage, and the Chugach Mountain Range." (3651 O'Malley Road)

907 Alehouse and Grill is a well-known sports bar in South Anchorage catering to fans of pro, college and amateur games. But the building's south side also sports an impressive patio with more than a dozen tables and umbrellas. (8001 Old Seward Highway)

The Peanut Farm may be best known as one of Anchorage's longest-standing and largest sports bars. But its back deck area is a secret hideaway in the shade. It's easy to access via the Campbell Creek Trail, and you can watch people float by on rafts and tubes. (5227 Old Seward Highway)

The Bear Tooth Grill is an Anchorage favorite, with Southwestern-inspired fare and an adjoining theater. The restaurant has built out its permanent outdoor dining area, and it's become a highlight among patrons. (1230 W. 27th Ave.)

Located on Northern Lights Boulevard, Serrano's Mexican Grill may not be an obvious contender for a top outdoor space. But their patio is an oasis, complete with comfy seats, tables and enough plants to transport you out of the concrete jungle. (201 E. Northern Lights Blvd.)

Sitting outdoors at Manhattan's Restaurant and Lounge is similarly transporting, with its bright yellow building and spacious patio packed with umbrella-crowned tables. The menu features classic American fare as well as beer, wine and signature cocktails. (11321 Old Seward Highway)

A local classic, Arctic Roadrunner is best known for being among Anchorage's best burger joints. And while that is a feat in itself, the Midtown restaurant also has a massive outdoor seating area, featuring a patio packed with tables along Campbell Creek. (5300 Old Seward Highway)

The Deck at Lake Hood at the Lakefront Anchorage hotel allows you to hang out while you watch seaplanes come and go from one of the world's largest and most active seaplane bases. There are plenty of food and beverage options while you chill. (4801 Spenard Road)

49th State Brewing is a brewery, of course, but it's much more, with dining and event spaces. It also has some of the best deck space in Anchorage, and plenty of it. A great — and often very popular — place to hang out on a summer afternoon or at sunset. (717 W. Third Ave.)

South Restaurant & Coffeehouse has plenty of options. It's a full-service restaurant and has a coffee shop inside and a backroom for gatherings. South also has a patio in the back of the building that's an excellent spot to enjoy your beverage or dish. (11124 Old Seward Highway)

Don Jose's has been open in Anchorage for more than 40 years and has built up a loyal clientele. And while it features a restaurant and bar, it also has a big, fenced patio in back to add sun to the refreshments. (2052 E. Northern Lights Blvd.)

The Broken Blender has become the headquarters for events like burlesque shows with its Cheeky Room. The spot also has plenty of food and drink options. And most important at this time of year, they also have a big deck adjoining the building on the west side. (535 W. Third Ave.)

Seward's Folly Bar & Grill says it has the best burgers in Alaska, with no fewer than nine on the menu. If you're looking for sunshine and fresh air on the side, they have a patio that opens each spring. (1811 Abbott Road)

One of the best ways to celebrate a bike ride at Kincaid Park is with a cool ice cream cone. And with an outdoor seating area that includes covered picnic tables and a few other tables for two, Tastee Freez in Jewel Lake has you covered. (3901 Raspberry Road)

Wild card

There are few more relaxing endeavors than stretching out with a good book on a warm, sunny day. The Writer's Block Bookstore & Cafe has a deck area with tables and umbrellas for those who prefer to read in the shade. Food and drink are available from the cafe inside. (3956 Spenard Road)

Hilltop Ski Area is hopping during the winter, but during summer there's plenty of activity and entertainment — and it's the best time to utilize their expansive patio. Access is easy from Far North Bicentennial Park, and Finn's Kitchen offers food and beverages. (7015 Abbott Road)

Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop has a popular location on K Street downtown. But its Airport Heights shop has a little area for outdoor seating in the back. With easy access to the Chester Creek Trail, it's helpful for fueling up on your next trail outing. (2530 E. 16th Ave.)