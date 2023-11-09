The 23andMe DNA test just dropped by $100 for early Black Friday — save over 40%
DNA tests have been around for a while, but they’re kind of pricey. So even if you're itching to know more about your ancestry, you might not want to shell out a lot of dough to do it. Well, you, your genes and your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief because there’s a mega sale on various 23andMe kits right now. The best bargain of the bunch? This DNA test, which rings in at $129, down from $229 — over 40% off. (P.S. It'll make a great gift come holiday time!)
Simply provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it in. Your results will be ready in about four to five weeks.
Why is it a good deal?
This offer is pretty amazing, pretty rare and, unlike your family line, will be pretty short-lived. We haven't seen the price drop for 23andMe kits since July's Prime Day, so go ahead and score the kit you’ve been eyeing for ages. It’ll make for a fun afternoon or a great gift for a loved one. It's sure to be an interesting adventure, no matter what you discover.
Why do I need this?
There’s a lot to love about this deal. The kit includes the standard Ancestry Service, as well as more than 85 DNA-based online reports on your Health Predispositions, Carrier Status (a test that determines if you carry certain inherited conditions), Wellness and Traits with just one test. After taking the test, you’ll get reports on how your genes play into your well-being and lifestyle choices, how DNA influences your facial features, taste and smell, and where your DNA is from out of more than 2,000 regions in the world.
The kits were developed and designed by world-class scientists and medical experts, and they have a great reputation. As for the process itself, well, it's totally painless: You simply provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it in. Your results will be ready in about four to five weeks.
What reviewers say
Who knows what you could discover? More than 29,000 Amazon shoppers have been wowed by this kit.
"I found my dad," said a five-star reviewer. "I'm a sperm-donor baby. I followed the instructions, spat in the vial, and found my genetic father. Life is weird but good. Thanks 23andMe."
"I was delighted to receive it, since I do not have much medical history from my biological father's side," shared this curious customer. "It also shows me a good part of my family tree I was not aware of. All in all, this is a great gift to give or get."
"No royalty in my family tree — just sheep stealers," lamented one shopper. "Better luck next life."
"Not anywhere near the level of what you would expect from professional genetic counseling, especially in regard to the inherited genetic variants section," remarked a repeat buyer. "I am aware that the product does not provide professional medical advice, but it is a nice screening tool. It’s really fun to find connections of relatives. I have given this to multiple family members for Christmas/birthday presents. I bought one for myself too. I like the ancestry portion and I’m having fun matching in creating my family tree."
Confirm your family connections and maybe even find a few more with this kit.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
