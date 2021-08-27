'I found my dad': Discover your roots with this 23andMe DNA test kit — it's $80 off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

DNA test kits are pretty expensive. Luckily, there's a big sale right now. (Photo: 23andMe)

DNA test kits have been around for a while, but they’re kind of pricey. So even if you might want more info on your ancestry, you might not want to shell out the dough to do it. Well, there’s a mega sale on one popular test kit right now.

It’s the 23andMe DNA Test, and it includes more than 170 reports on your health, wellness and ancestry—among other things. And you can grab it for $149 (down from $229) at Amazon.

There’s a lot to love about this deal. The kit includes the standard Ancestry Service, as well as a ton of DNA-based online reports on your Health Predispositions, Carrier Status (a test that determines if you carry certain inherited conditions), Wellness and Traits with just one test. After taking the test, you’ll get reports on how your genes play into your wellbeing and lifestyle choices, how DNA influences your facial features, taste and smell, and where your DNA is from out of more than 2,000 regions in the world.

Who knows what you could discover? "I found my dad," said a five-star reviewer. "I'm a sperm donor baby. I followed the instructions, spit in the vial, and found my genetic father. Life is weird but good. Thanks 23andMe."

Discover your roots and save 80 bucks! (Photo: 23andMe)

The kits were developed and designed by world-class scientists and medical experts, and they have a great reputation. It’s also a painless process: You simply provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it in. Your results will be ready in about six-to-eight weeks.

This offer is pretty amazing, and it won’t last. Go ahead and score that kit you’ve been eyeing for ages. It’ll make for a fun afternoon or perfect gift for a loved one. It's sure to be an interesting process, no matter what you discover.

"No royalty in my family tree — just sheep stealers," says an Amazon shopper. "Better luck next life."

