23 Uber-Entitled People Who Decided The Entire Universe Revolved Around Them And Everyone Else Just Exists To Serve Them

1.This person, who didn't give a crap that his friend's grandma died because he didn't personally know them.

2.Literally every person who just threw their dogs' poop bags into the woods instead of waiting a minute or two and throwing it away, resulting in the deaths of two horses.

3.These high school seniors who pulled a prank where they covered the entire floor of the school in soap without a single thought to all the janitors who would have to spend hours cleaning it.

Look, I'm all for senior pranks, but A) don't do anything that will physically harm people and B) don't do anything that the janitors will have to deal with. It's supposed to be a nuisance to administration or a harmless trick for teachers. u/Daubert1151 / Via reddit.com

4.This person, who got pressed about a neighbor's Halloween decorations still being up and decided to demand they take them down, then sign the note from the whole neighborhood, when it was definitely just from them.

5.The people who stole this woman's Christmas decor for themselves.

6.The people who literally stole grass from a communal square a neighborhood is building.

7.This person, who checked out with $300 worth of food in the EXPRESS line.

8.The person who did a gender reveal and left their trash like this in a public park.

9.These parents who hired a stranger to babysit their kid, then decided to ignore the time they said they'd be home and LITERALLY GHOST the babysitter with their child. Like, they literally put their phone on do not disturb after getting this message.

10.Anyone who leaves an airplane like this.

11.This awful bouncer, who decided learning about a stranger's husband's death was the perfect time to hit on her.

12.And this security guard who thought it was appropriate to shoot his shot with a stranger, and stole her number from the front desk.

13.This entitled person, who demanded cashiers everywhere say "thank you for shopping" to customers at their crappy minimum wage job.

14.This person, who got angry that a business would lock their doors AFTER closing.

15.This person, who still expected their ex to pay for their lavish lifestyle months after they broke up.

16.This person, who thought it was fine to speed whenever they wanted and then expect never to get a ticket.

17.This person, who expected their neighbors to...stop locking their own cars after 8 p.m.???

18.This person, who complained no one would make room for them to sit with their kids at the movie theater, even though they didn't pay for seats next to each other.

19.This person, who expected to be seated before a couple with reservations.

20.The person who still expected an advertised $75 reward for "finding" someone's cat when they did not, in fact, find their cat.

21.This person, who got angry that a European business would not accept an American card or currency...in Europe.

22.This person, who expected all her friends to CashApp her for her birthday.

23.And finally, this isn't exactly inconsiderate, but I still think it's funny that this person managed to make her husband's grave about her.