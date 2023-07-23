23 Screenshots Of The Drama Toxic Family Members Started Because They Felt Entitled To Something

1. This pregnant sister-in-law who expected that her nephew's and niece's onesies would be given to her:

2. This cousin who didn't want to pay a mere $25 for their relative's drawing:

3. This cousin who didn't help out with bills but was mad at their relative for not paying the Wi-Fi bill:

4. This cousin who asked to have their relative's phone:

5. This relative who was unappreciative of the coloring book their 2-year-old was gifted:

6. This cousin-in-law who made their relative drive 40 minutes for no reason:

7. This cousin who had an odd request that they also weren't willing to pay for:

8. This cousin who asked if they could pawn their relative's TV for money:

9. This relative who never checks in but demanded money:

10. This sister who wanted to visit their sibling (but not pay for the ticket):

11. This cousin who expected a family discount for clothes and jewelry:

12. This relative who wanted someone to plant fruits just for them:

13. This cousin who rightfully got kicked off of their relative's Netflix account:

14. This sister who wanted their siblings to pay thousands of dollars so their kid could swim in their dead dad's pool:

15. This cousin who threw a fit about not getting what they wanted from their grandfather's will:

u/shaunaad

16. This cousin who owed a relative $7,000, and instead of paying it back, suggested that the relative SELL THEM A HOUSE and take the commission:

17. This cousin who asked a relative for EXTRA birthday gifts for their son:

18. This aunt who rudely asked a relative to pick up their son:

19. This sister who wanted their sibling to assist them on a paid job without any intention of paying them:

20. This cousin who felt they deserved a free professional photoshoot:

21. This aunt who asked for A LOT of free help on their wedding:

22. This sister who asked their sibling to watch their kid AND to pick them up from their house: