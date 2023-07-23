23 Screenshots Of The Drama Toxic Family Members Started Because They Felt Entitled To Something

23
1.This pregnant sister-in-law who expected that her nephew's and niece's onesies would be given to her:

&quot;Forget about coming to the christening!!&quot;
u/Commercial_Compote35 / Via reddit.com

2.This cousin who didn't want to pay a mere $25 for their relative's drawing:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/mocchi_ii / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/mocchi_ii / Via reddit.com

3.This cousin who didn't help out with bills but was mad at their relative for not paying the Wi-Fi bill:

&quot;Oh you better keep paying it&quot;
u/OutrageousMatter / Via reddit.com

4.This cousin who asked to have their relative's phone:

&quot;You can just get a new one&quot;
u/DeministeR / Via reddit.com

5.This relative who was unappreciative of the coloring book their 2-year-old was gifted:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/tipuhdiiz / Via reddit.com

6.This cousin-in-law who made their relative drive 40 minutes for no reason:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/radioactivecorncob / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/radioactivecorncob / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/radioactivecorncob / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/radioactivecorncob / Via reddit.com

7.This cousin who had an odd request that they also weren't willing to pay for:

&quot;It pays nothing but you get experience and exposure&quot;
u/MRNieNie / Via reddit.com

8.This cousin who asked if they could pawn their relative's TV for money:

&quot;What is it you need help with.&quot;
u/RoosterBD / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/RoosterBD / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/RoosterBD / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/RoosterBD / Via reddit.com
&quot;Can I ask you to let me pawn your TV for like 35hours&quot;
u/RoosterBD / Via reddit.com

9.This relative who never checks in but demanded money:

person says they&#39;ve never texted to just check in so why should they
u/NewBloomInDecember / Via reddit.com

10.This sister who wanted to visit their sibling (but not pay for the ticket):

sibling one asking sibling 2 to pay 32 pounds for their flight change to stay longer for christmas and sibling 2 asking so i have to pay to see you
u/lmmjjj / Via reddit.com

11.This cousin who expected a family discount for clothes and jewelry:

post about their family asking for a discount
u/akolluru / Via reddit.com

12.This relative who wanted someone to plant fruits just for them:

convo about what fruits and veggies are being planted that might have extra
u/ShepherdsWeShallB / Via reddit.com
person says they cant do black cherry seeds because it&#39;s too late so the other person gets upset even though they were just offered everything
u/ShepherdsWeShallB / Via reddit.com

13.This cousin who rightfully got kicked off of their relative's Netflix account:

person upset they can&#39;t get the netflix password
u/69theenvironmnet / Via reddit.com

14.This sister who wanted their siblings to pay thousands of dollars so their kid could swim in their dead dad's pool:

sibling one wanting the estate to pay for use and maintenance of the pool and sibling two saying she minds the money being spent that way on something they don&#39;t use
u/Craig2G / Via reddit.com

15.This cousin who threw a fit about not getting what they wanted from their grandfather's will:

person one asking relative if they can have some bits of their grandfathers things since it all get left to person two
u/shaunaad / Via reddit.com
person two offers up photographs and toys but person 1 only wants the grandfather&#39;s new washing machine and money so that they can have a new bathroom. person two says they would try to help
u/shaunaad / Via reddit.com
person 1 mad and wanting more of the appliances and tvs available, and wanting the money in cash instead of bonds and person 2 saying there are legalities that prevent them from doing so
u/shaunaad
person 1 calling person 2 a selfish person because they won&#39;t give them anything immediately
u/shaunaad / Via reddit.com
person 1 still getting mad and calling person 2 selfish saying, it&#39;s funny how people behave when there&#39;s inheritance involved isn&#39;t it
u/shaunaad / Via reddit.com

16.This cousin who owed a relative $7,000, and instead of paying it back, suggested that the relative SELL THEM A HOUSE and take the commission:

it&#39;s a pretty ad look when you go to vegas and buy new jordans when you someone money, especially family
u/sara8A / Via reddit.com

17.This cousin who asked a relative for EXTRA birthday gifts for their son:

person 1 thanking person 2 for gifting their PS4 to their son but also wondering if they can throw in all their old games
u/neverplatonic / Via reddit.com
person 1 mentions a specific game the kid wants and maybe they can buy it for them and consider it a birthday gift person 2 says the console and other games are enough for a gift and that they should look for a discounted game if they want it
u/neverplatonic / Via reddit.com

18.This aunt who rudely asked a relative to pick up their son:

person saying they already had plans so they don&#39;t know if they&#39;ll be able to pick up their cousin
u/Tanker742 / Via reddit.com

19.This sister who wanted their sibling to assist them on a paid job without any intention of paying them:

sibling one asking sibling two for help filming a video for tiktok for a makeup client
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

20.This cousin who felt they deserved a free professional photoshoot:

person demanding photo shoot for a free
u/AddisonArmilda / Via reddit.com
person saying they are now gonna charge them $200 for the photoshoot minus the $9 they claim they owe for a cord 20 years ago, plus $50 for the emotional distress
u/AddisonArmilda / Via reddit.com
person declining the new price and insisting getting their one photo for free
u/AddisonArmilda / Via reddit.com

21.This aunt who asked for A LOT of free help on their wedding:

aunt saying she still needs an answer about her wedding cake
u/fishbebrave / Via reddit.com
person saying she can&#39;t make a cake professionally so offers up to help another way and aunt asks for dress altering and person says they aren&#39;t able to do that either so the aunt gets mad and them belligerent
u/fishbebrave / Via reddit.com
aunt saying this is why people call the person lazy
u/fishbebrave / Via reddit.com
aunt telling the person she&#39;s going to tell her mother about this and that she will never get through university with this attitude and the person saying go ahead and tell my mom, she&#39;s in the kitchen making me a carrot cake from a tutorial
u/fishbebrave / Via reddit.com

22.This sister who asked their sibling to watch their kid AND to pick them up from their house:

sibling asking for kid to be picked up because she needs to go to work but says she can&#39;t drive to drop the kid off because they don&#39;t&#39; have snow tires
u/suckme_beautiful / Via reddit.com

23.And finally, this cousin who ordered a relative to get them weed:

person saying since the two of them smoke, there&#39;s no reason why the other person can&#39;t buy some weed and get given some
u/Rrath876 / Via reddit.com