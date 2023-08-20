23 Painfully Embarrassing Screenshots Of Siblings Begging For Stuff That Make Me Glad To Be An Only Child

1.This sister who ordered their sibling to buy her a lot of wine that she refused to pay them back for:

texts asking for 5 bottles of wine at $15 each and instructions not to call them
u/SuperNinjaTom / Via reddit.com

2.This brother who was furious that he got a car from his family instead of a truck:

person upset they got a car and not a truck and saying the car is useless
u/isa_chan / Via reddit.com

3.This brother who wanted to use their sibling's car to drop off their girlfriend 20 miles away:

sibling responding to rude request by saying they're not gonna lend their car if the sibling is going to get high and drunk and fuck the girlfriend somewhere
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com
4.This sister who expected to overstay her welcome:

sister saying she wants to visit for 10 days
u/mistertoasty_buns / Via reddit.com

5.This sister who tried to guilt their sibling into letting her eat their food:

sister upset that their sibling wont buy them food
u/hoezonelayer- / Via reddit.com

6.This sister who wanted the job their sibling had left:

asking if the job needs anyone
u/Plagis20 / Via reddit.com
7.This sister who demanded their sibling bring them a bottle of water to class instead of using a water fountain:

water fountains aren't cold and i need water now
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8.This sister who didn't pay her sibling for babysitting after saying she would:

sister blocks brother after he asked for his babysitting payment and showed her screenshots of her message saying she would pay him for it
u/VortexThing / Via reddit.com

9.This brother who demanded their sibling order them pizza:

sibling one: 1 large pepperoni sibling two; i'm short on my paycheck but i'll get it for you sibling one: asks for a ton more toppings sibling two: you cant one topping
u/Zaige / Via reddit.com

10.This sister who messed around with their sibling's very expensive camera equipment without asking:

sibling going off because their sibling went into their room without permission and messed with expensive equipment
u/roguespectre67 / Via reddit.com
11.This sister who wanted their siblings to pay thousands of dollars so their kid could swim in their dead father's pool:

sibling one wanting the estate to pay for use and maintenance of the pool and sibling two saying she minds the money being spent that way on something they don't use
u/Craig2G / Via reddit.com

12.This sister who shared her sibling's Netflix password with many, MANY people:

sister saying she can't believe she got logged out of netflix when it shouldn't matter how many people are logged in
u/Blue_ilovereddit_72 / Via reddit.com

13.This sister who wanted their sibling to assist them on a paid job but wasn't going to pay them:

sibling one asking sibling two for help filming a video for tiktok for a makeup client
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com
14.This sister who was mad she couldn't get access to their sibling's apartment gym:

sibling one: i'm coming over to use the gym sibling 2: i dont have the fob my roommates borrowing it because she never got one sibling 1: that's not our fucking problem tell her to hurry up
u/lilvixen95 / Via reddit.com

15.This brother who rudely demanded their sibling build their desk:

sibling 1: build me a desk sibling 2: you couldn't afford it sibling one: not buying it you can build me it no one would buy your shit ass wooden trash
u/MercerPS / Via reddit.com

16.This brother who refused to get his own Netflix account for his kids:

siblings 1 asking if the netflix got shut off and then asks for the netflix to be paid for
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com
17.This sister who asked their sibling to watch their kid AND to pick them up:

sibling asking for kid to be picked up because she needs to go to work but says she can't drive to drop the kid off because they don't' have snow tires
u/suckme_beautiful / Via reddit.com

18.This brother who expected their sibling to take them to the airport last minute:

sibling one asking for a ride to the airport and sibling two saying he wont have enough time before work
u/_Ginger_Pubes_ / Via reddit.com
19.This brother who tried to lend his sibling's expensive golf clubs to his friend:

sibling one asking to borrow a set of golf clubs for his friend and saying that the old set the sibling has isn't good enough for the friend
u/Philks_85 / Via reddit.com
20.This sister who wanted to visit their sibling, but didn't want to pay for a ticket:

sibling one asking sibling 2 to pay 32 pounds for their flight change to stay longer for christmas and sibling 2 asking so i have to pay to see you
u/lmmjjj / Via reddit.com

21.This sister who was somehow mad that their sister was giving them free access to an HBO account:

sibling one asking why they don't have an hbo account and sibling 2 saying they asked and asked if they used and everytime they said no
u/callmejessicalange / Via reddit.com
22.This brother who asked their sibling for food and gas money after spending the last of their own money on Comic-Con:

sibling one asking for money for food because they don't even have enough for burger king
u/hilariass / Via reddit.com
23.And lastly, this underage sister who asked if their sibling's boyfriend could drive them to a hotel an hour away because they wanted to have a party and all the local hotels required guests to be over 21:

u/kinoseii / Via reddit.com
