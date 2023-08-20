23 Painfully Embarrassing Screenshots Of Siblings Begging For Stuff That Make Me Glad To Be An Only Child

1. This sister who ordered their sibling to buy her a lot of wine that she refused to pay them back for:

2. This brother who was furious that he got a car from his family instead of a truck:

3. This brother who wanted to use their sibling's car to drop off their girlfriend 20 miles away:

4. This sister who expected to overstay her welcome:

5. This sister who tried to guilt their sibling into letting her eat their food:

6. This sister who wanted the job their sibling had left:

7. This sister who demanded their sibling bring them a bottle of water to class instead of using a water fountain:

8. This sister who didn't pay her sibling for babysitting after saying she would:

9. This brother who demanded their sibling order them pizza:

10. This sister who messed around with their sibling's very expensive camera equipment without asking:

11. This sister who wanted their siblings to pay thousands of dollars so their kid could swim in their dead father's pool:

12. This sister who shared her sibling's Netflix password with many, MANY people:

13. This sister who wanted their sibling to assist them on a paid job but wasn't going to pay them:

14. This sister who was mad she couldn't get access to their sibling's apartment gym:

15. This brother who rudely demanded their sibling build their desk:

16. This brother who refused to get his own Netflix account for his kids:

17. This sister who asked their sibling to watch their kid AND to pick them up:

18. This brother who expected their sibling to take them to the airport last minute:

19. This brother who tried to lend his sibling's expensive golf clubs to his friend:

20. This sister who wanted to visit their sibling, but didn't want to pay for a ticket:

21. This sister who was somehow mad that their sister was giving them free access to an HBO account:

22. This brother who asked their sibling for food and gas money after spending the last of their own money on Comic-Con:

23. And lastly, this underage sister who asked if their sibling's boyfriend could drive them to a hotel an hour away because they wanted to have a party and all the local hotels required guests to be over 21: