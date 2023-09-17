23 Genuinely Hysterical Tweets By Women That Proved Laughter Is The Best Medicine Because I'm Immortal Now

BuzzFeed
·5 min read
0

In case anyone was wondering how I find tweets for these roundups, this is exactly what I do every day from dawn to dusk:

Twitter: @imbethmccoll

Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

1.

Twitter: @CaitCamelia

2.

Twitter: @gracejarvisohno

3.

Twitter: @brenna__smith

4.

@ilovefamiIyguy / Via Twitter: @sarahroseetter

5.

Twitter: @_chase_____

6.

Twitter: @missmollymary

7.

Twitter: @christapeterso

8.

Twitter: @Samwitch11

9.

Twitter: @hebennigatu

10.

Twitter: @1AbbyRoad

11.

Twitter: @ParkerMolloy

12.

Twitter: @hellolanemoore

13.

Twitter: @sewistwrites

14.

Twitter: @OkSoMik

15.

Twitter: @AllisonLCarter

16.

Twitter: @ashleyn1cole

17.

Twitter: @libbycwatson

18.

Twitter: @youregoodtome

19.

Twitter: @clairelizzie

20.

Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

21.

Twitter: @deloisivete

22.

Twitter: @christapeterso

23.

Twitter: @beatonna

Don't miss the funniest tweets by women last week...

You'll Literally Lose Your Mind Laughing At These 23 Hysterical Tweets By Women

...or the funniest tweets by women in August!

These 50 Hilarious Tweets By Women Brought The World So Much Joy Last Month, And Elon Can Never Take That Away From Us

Recommended Stories