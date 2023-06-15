23 Funny Tweets Only Sapphics Will Understand
Happy pride, y'all! To celebrate, I thought I'd throw together some of the best, funniest sapphic tweets I've seen this year. So, without further ado, here they are:
If these tweets get a laugh or two out of you, consider heading over to the hellscape that is currently Twitter and giving these creators a follow!
1.
being sapphic is so exhausting i just watched 5 seasons of a show for one lesbian kiss
— opal (@emirablight) August 19, 2020
2.
this is just what being 17 and gay is like pic.twitter.com/Mfa6ncy2M1
— zoë (season 30) ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) May 25, 2023
3.
Queer women will guess your zodiac sign in 0.2 seconds but can’t guess if you’re flirting with them
— Nikita (@nikitadumptruck) August 1, 2021
4.
the lesbian agenda pic.twitter.com/c7ark9SoS5
— Godimsuchadyke (@godimsuchadyke) May 2, 2023
5.
happy pride month here’s the butch bear pic.twitter.com/at50KmDlHm
— femme polly pocket 💗💚 (@oatlovr) June 1, 2023
6.
the ultimatum queer love is so sick bc they know damn well lesbians can fall in love with strangers in 3 weeks
— jay (@jayjay_isokay) May 24, 2023
7.
my gf send me flowers and my roomate said “what’s the occasion” let’s have a moment of silence for straight girls
— andrea ♏︎ (@andreafaery) July 11, 2020
8.
you know your fav character is good when theyre hated and misunderstood by half of the fandom but loved and cherished by lesbians
— goro akechi month (@childebabygirl) May 26, 2023
9.
every sapphic i know has had an intense, visceral, borderline homoerotic friendship with a girl that ended either very badly or very abruptly & changed the entire trajectory of their lives. what’s up with that
— chai ⵣ🇲🇦 (@proyearner) November 10, 2022
10.
giving your queer friend rainbow merch is not the right way to celebrate pride. celebrate pride by giving your queer friend a sword and a vendetta
— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 27, 2021
11.
I love that Michelle Yeoh told women “never let anyone tell you that you’re past your prime” but I honestly think if more actresses over 50 knew how wildly popular they were on sapphic thirst Twitter they would realize that concept does not exist here
— Claire Willett (@clairewillett) March 13, 2023
12.
happy pride month to everyone that survived a lesbian situationship
— ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@sapphcore) June 1, 2023
13.
Behind every hot girl there’s a deep history with clairo
— isa ♡ RUSH (@heavenIyisa) May 31, 2023
14.
If you wore these as a kid, you’re a lesbian now https://t.co/lskgU0aUgX
— SAL 🫀 (@lessalmag) January 12, 2020
15.
Gays: He lives like 40mins away. It’ll never work.Lesbians: pic.twitter.com/7ZyRd2A0Vk
— Lana Del Gay (@McClellandShane) July 2, 2019
16.
POV: you’re watching the ultimatum: queer love pic.twitter.com/fCvAhNRRo0
— bob loblaw (@debrizzzle) June 4, 2023
17.
the gay boy and lesbian best friend that everyone thinks are dating pic.twitter.com/Fzj4l7RxZ6
— seb (@profwikipedia) May 2, 2021
18.
she was not gay she never married she was not gay she lived on a secluded island than could only be reached by rowboat and died there with her female companion who was a geologist that only wore suits or something like that she was not gay she
— Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) July 15, 2021
19.
the worst person you’ll ever meet vs some lesbian https://t.co/4vhiAVuM0U
— Nico (@huppertism) June 15, 2022
20.
I think it’s very stupid that “The Bachelorette” franchise has never done an all-lesbian season. If you’re looking for a demographic that’s gonna fall in love in 6 weeks and cause drama, no one will do that like lesbians.
— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) October 13, 2022
21.
We adopted a kitten during the pandemic so the first man she has literally ever met is a nice handyman here to mount a tv. She’s so confused. What kind of lesbian is this, she wonders
— Haley Quinn (@haley_e_quinn) December 23, 2020
22.
high-speed rail is an lgbtq issue. lesbians would be unstoppable if we could reach a city at top speed of 430km/h for one date
— oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) July 2, 2021
23. And finally,
We need to expand the boundaries of the lesbian period drama, we can be done with the turn of the century. Let me make one set in the backdrop of the Vans Warped Tour held at a dusty speedway in 2002
— Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) March 4, 2023
Happy pride!!!!!!
