23 best pieces of waterproof hiking gear, according to guides

When it comes to adventuring in the great outdoors, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear. Luckily, there is a plethora of waterproof hiking gear out there for all sizes, styles and budgets. So, whether you’re a beginner hiker or a seasoned trekker, you’re sure to find just what you need to keep scattered showers or storms from dampening your day.

To help you in your search for the best hiking gear for rainy weather, we spoke with expert hikers and hiking guides for tips and tricks to find exactly what you need for different types of wet-weather trekking.

Nathan Postle, a naturalist and hiking guide with Gunflint Lodge and Outfitters in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota, stresses the importance of layering. “Layering is key because you want to be able to put layers on and take them off to adjust to the changing temperatures and weather.”

In addition to understanding the importance of layering, Tim Willis, a hiking and wilderness guide with Wilderness Scotland, wants hikers to know that no gear is 100% waterproof. “At some point, all gear will allow some water in; it’s just a matter of time. To truly know the waterproofness of your gear, you need to spend several hours hiking in a strong downpour, when the wind can whip water into places that may have remained dry in less severe weather.” Just because something can withstand light rain doesn’t mean it can withstand a windy downpour. In his words, “just because something is ‘waterproof’ doesn’t mean that it’s ‘Scotland-proof.’”

While the best waterproof hiking gear will certainly include rain jackets and waterproof pants, we’ve consulted with our experts to create a list of wet-weather gear that includes specific must-have items, along with some unexpected extras that could come in handy.

The best waterproof hiking boots

Salomon X Ultra 360 Edge Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes





Salomon

Postle recommends going with a hiking boot or shoe with a fully waterproof exterior (like Gore-Tex), such as this pair of X Ultra 360 Edge Gore-Tex shoes by Salomon. Designed to give your feet stability and maximum protection across a wide array of terrain, these shoes also have a chic, modern design for giving a truly sleek waterproof hiking look.





Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes





Willis swears by Altberg leather boots that are handmade in northern England. But because they can be hard to get outside of the UK, he recommends Salomon as a great runner-up option, as “many of my clients have used the boots and rated them highly.” A boot like the Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex is agile like a trail running shoe, but it has the thick tread, waterproof ability and higher cut of a proper hiking boot.



$175 at Salomon

$175 at REI

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots





My personal favorite pair of waterproof hiking boots are the Vasque St. Elias FG GTX (which are also available for men). These leather Gore-Tex boots are fully waterproof and are very comfortable. I’ve worn them while hiking hundreds of miles of trails, including on wet and wild seven-day treks through Scotland, warm waterfall day hikes in Portugal and super-snowy hikes through Wisconsin winters.



$150 at REI

$184 at Vasque



Altra Lone Peak All-Wthr Low 2 Trail Running Shoes





Altra

I’ve been hiking in these boots for almost two years, and they are my absolute favorite boots for light hiking. They are supremely comfortable and I love how Altra’s signature wide toeboxes let my toes move around, which feels good and improves my balance on uneven terrain. While these boots have kept my feet dry and comfortable on shorter, lighter hikes, they are more water-resistant than waterproof. Should this be a deal breaker? Not necessarily, as fully waterproof boots, which tend to be leather or Gore-Tex, are also a lot heavier and bulkier, so if you’re only walking through light rain, these boots will be far more comfortable.



From $140 at Amazon

$160 at Altra

$160 at REI

The best waterproof hiking pants

Montane Men’s Dynamo Waterproof Pants





Willis recommends looking for trekking pants that have zips that go all the way up your legs. “This allows you to put them on and take them off quickly because you do not need to sit down on the wet ground and take your boots off first.” He adds that the full zip feature “lets you open the top end of the zips to allow ventilation to your upper legs.” Willis is a big fan of Montane Men’s Dynamo Waterproof Pants, which are made with waterproof, three-layer Gore-Tex fabric and feature full-length zippers along both legs.



$119 at Montane

Arc’teryx Beta AR Rain Pants





Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx’s Beta AR Rain Pants are the brand’s update to its much-loved Beta SL series. Made with three-layer Gore-Tex fabric, the pants also feature full-length zippers along both legs, which is ideal if you’ll be putting them on over boots or crampons. These babies also come with removable suspenders, so you can wear them like a bib or regular slacks.





REI Co-op Rainier Full-Zip Rain Pants





REI

For a more affordable full-zip pair of pants, the REI Co-op Rainier Full-Zip Rain Pants are a great pick. They aren’t quite as light and breathable as the luxurious Arc’teryx Beta AR Rain Pants, but they’re a fraction of the price. These more price-conscious pants are an especially good option if you’re on a budget or just getting into hiking and aren’t yet ready to invest in pricey gear.





The best waterproof jackets

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket





Patagonia Women's Torrentshell 3L Jacket - Patagonia

Postle notes the importance of wearing layers so you can easily add on and remove warmth because, after all, the purpose of your waterproof jacket is to provide waterproofness, not warmth. If you go with a jacket that is too thick, it won’t serve you well on a hot and humid rainy day. A simple and straightforward waterproof shell is the Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket, which we rated as our best overall rain jacket. It will keep you bone dry, and because it’s extremely breathable, you won’t overheat as your body heats up on a hike.



$179 (men’s) at Patagonia

$179 (women’s) at REI

Arc’teryx Beta Jacket





Arc'teryx

Another lightweight and ultra-effective rain jacket is the Arc’teryx Beta Jacket. I’ve hiked hundreds of miles in this jacket, from wet and warm summer hikes in Scotland to icy snow hikes through State Forests in Wisconsin and New York’s Adirondack mountains. Because so many hiking jackets only come in gloomy colors like black, gray, brown and dark blue, I like that this jacket is available in a few brighter colors, which helps me stand out when hiking (and biking) in areas that also allow hunting. Please note that the men’s version of this jacket just received an update so the size small will fit a bit smaller, while the size large will fit a bit larger.





Kühl Stretch Voyagr Jacket





I absolutely love the Stretch Voyager Jacket by Kühl, as it’s a fully waterproof jacket that is also more attractive and flattering than most hiking jackets out there. Is that superficial? Yes, but it’s also realistic. This women’s hiking jacket comes in tons of fun colors (I wear the pink version) and it cinches at the waist for a more feminine look. Plus, the jacket is longer to help cover your waist and butt. Does that matter on the hiking trail? Not necessarily, but I also wear this as my all-around jacket on windy or rainy days. I’ve hiked hundreds of miles in this jacket from western New York to northern Minnesota and down to South Carolina, and, while it doesn’t breathe quite as well as the Arc’teryx Beta Jacket, it’s a fraction of the price, so I think it’s worth it.



$179 at REI

Frogg Toggs Xtreme Lite Jacket





Frogg Toggs

If you’re just getting into hiking and you aren’t yet ready to spend a lot on gear (or if you’re an experienced hiker on a tight budget), consider a jacket like the Frogg Toggs Xtreme Lite Jacket. Is it as breathable or lightweight as more expensive jackets? Absolutely not. In fact, we tested this jacket against the Arc’teryx Beta jacket and decided that if you want a super-wallet-friendly option to use on mellow hikes or for rainy walks with your dog around the neighborhood, we think this is a great option.



$40 at Amazon

The best waterproof backpacks

Osprey Aether 55





Willis says he owns several Osprey backpacks (or “rucksacks,” as they say in Scotland) and loves them. “They have lots of space, lots of pockets and they’re a joy to have on my back.” Most of the brand’s hiking packs are not fully waterproof, but they become waterproof with the addition of a rain cover. The Osprey Ariel/Aether line (Ariel is the women’s version of the Aether) of hiking backpacks are designed to carry heavy loads (55 to 85 pounds) and highly adjustable to fit different body types, plus they come with their own rain cover.



$257 at Amazon

$300 at REI

Matador Freerain 28 Waterproof Backpack





If you’re looking for a fully waterproof pack that won’t weigh you down, then you’ll love the Matador Freerain 28 Waterproof Backpack. It has all the features you need in a serious hiking backpack — hip belt, sternum strap, pockets, gear loops and hydration compatibility — but at just over 12 ounces, it’s one of the lightest waterproof backpacks out there. I’ve been using this pack for nearly two years, and while I’ve relied on it during soaking-wet hikes around the world, what I appreciate about it the most is how light and compressible it is. As it packs down to just 4 inches by 4 inches by 5.5 inches (and fits neatly into a provided carrying case), I often throw this in a larger backpack or suitcase when I travel so I can use it for day hikes. This way, I don’t have to bring a separate smaller backpack with me and, on several occasions, I’ve found myself bringing it home full of books, food, or other souvenirs I acquired during my trip. Note that, while the backpack is great, it sits awkwardly if it’s not full, so if you don’t need 28 liters, go with the smaller Freerain 22.



$88 at Matador Equipment

Osprey Medium Ultra-Light Rain Cover





For backpacks that don’t come with their own rain cover, Willis highly recommends purchasing one separately to fit on the outside of the pack. Personally, I use two different Osprey backpacks (a 30-liter Tempest and a 55-liter model they no longer make), and I attach external rain covers to both. For my 30-liter Tempest, I use the brand’s medium-sized ultralight rain cover, which is also available in large and extra large. Also, note that rain covers can typically be used across brands.



$30 at Backcountry

Freelaxy Hi-Visibility Rain Cover





Fancy, expensive rain covers are great, but they aren’t always necessary. Until I lost it a few months ago, I was mostly using a very low-tech $5 backpack cover I bought at a tiny outdoorsy shop in Peru when I was hiking to Machu Picchu five years ago. Now, I rotate my Osprey ultralight rain cover across my various hiking backpacks and cycling pannier packs, but if you’re on a budget, this $10 option from Frelaxy fits the bill. Not only is the Freelaxy Hi-Visibility Rain Cover 100% waterproof, but it also comes with a nonslip strap to secure it to your pack, and it has a reflective strip across the back that improves visibility. If you really want to save some money, consider skipping the rain cover altogether and instead line the inside of your backpack with a trash bag. Your backpack will get wet, but if you secure the plastic bag enough, your contents will stay dry.





Sea to Summit Big River Dry Backpack





For ultimate water protection, you’ll need to go beyond water resistance and even waterproofness and up the ante to a backpack that is actually submersible. While the Sea to Summit Big River Dry Bag is not intended to be fully dunked in the water, its triple-coated base will keep your belongings dry even if it’s riding along the wet base of a canoe or kayak. If you tend to walk or drive to your hikes, this level of protection may not be necessary (and the other backpacks on this list have more hiking-specific features), but if you’re canoeing or kayaking to your adventure, which is exactly what many of Postle’s clients are doing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, then you may want a pack that can withstand water in your craft.



From $170 at Sea to Summit

$170 at REI

The best quick-drying underlayers

In addition to needing a waterproof outer layer, Postle notes the importance of quick-drying base layer and mid-layer. “Quick drying lower layers dry out overnight so you can wear them again the next day. Additionally, if there’s a break in the rain, these inner layers could even dry while you’re still wearing them so you’re not stuck hiking around soaking wet all day.”

Smartwool Women’s Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer





A necessary piece of hiking gear regardless of the weather, is a quick-drying, moisture-wicking layer like wool tops and bottoms. I’m a huge fan of Smartwool, which makes numerous styles of base layer tops (both long- and short-sleeved) and bottoms in various thicknesses that work for all different temperatures. The brand’s all-season base layer is one of my go-to tops for all sorts of hikes because it’s moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, and because it dries really fast. I also appreciate that the brand offers plus sizes up to 4X in a range of styles like the long-sleeve base tops, thermal base bottoms, and short-sleeved base tops, so they fit a wider range of bodies.



$90 at Smartwool

Ibex Men’s Indie Hoodie





Another great long-sleeve option is the thicker Ibex Indie Hoodie, which is a great pick because its merino wool keeps you warm when the temperatures dip. It also dries quickly after getting wet, meaning it can dry overnight (or even while you’re still hiking).



$170 at Ibex

Other waterproof hiking accessories

Willis says that in addition to investing in good waterproof hiking gear, it’s also necessary to care for it appropriately so it continues to be waterproof. “That may mean washing your Gore-Tex kit in appropriate washing detergent specifically made for Gore-Tex, then reproofing it, or re-waxing your leather boots from time to time.” In fact, during a 96-mile hike along Scotland’s West Highland Way (where I first met Willis), he took the liberty of re-waxing my boots since I didn’t have any wax with me.

Nikwax Waterproofing Wax for Leather





Even if your leather boots are waterproof when you buy them, they will lose their waterproof ability over time if not treated with a product like Nikwax leather boot wax. This leather boot wax is free of VOCs and fluorocarbons, and you can even apply it to leather shoes that are not fully waterproof (like leather sneakers) to boost protection. Non-waterproof shoes will not suddenly become 100% waterproof because the seams weren’t built to be waterproof, but they will have more protection than they would have without the wax.



$10 at REI

Nikwax Tech Wash





REI

As Willis mentioned, if you have technical gear, like products made with Gore-Tex, it’s necessary to wash these items with appropriate detergents. Nikwax’s Tech Wash is gentle enough for sensitive fabrics, it removes residues left by other detergents, and it prolongs the life span of technical outerwear. It can be used on items like waterproof jackets and pants, and the brand makes a separate product called Tent & Gear Solarproof for waterproofing (and solar-proofing) tents, backpacks, awnings and other gear.



$11 at REI

Nikwax TX.Direct Wash-In





REI

Most rain gear is treated with a DWR (durable water-repellant coating) on the outside so that water will bead up and glide off. Over time, this outer protective layer degrades, but you can re-treat your gear with a product like Nikwax TX.Direct. This biodegradable and VOC-free wash-in treatment adds water repellency to synthetic outerwear like waterproof pants and jackets. Pro tip: Wash your clothes with Nikwax’s Tech Wash before washing them with TX.Direct. Doing so will get household detergent residues washed off your gear, since they can inhibit the effectiveness of water-repellent treatments.



From $15 at Amazon

$15 at REI

Kahtoola LEVAgaiter Tall GTX Gaiters





Gaiters help keep water (and rocks, mud, sand and snow) from getting into the top of your boots. Even if you’re wearing rain pants that keep your legs dry, water can still flow down the exterior of your pants and right into the tops of your boots. Gaiters prevent this from happening, so I wear the LEVAgaiter Tall GTX gaiters from Kahtoola. Lower gaiters also work, but I’ve found the higher gaiters to be especially helpful when walking through high, wet grass (which is an issue even if it’s not raining anymore) because they keep my shins and calves dry.



$85 at REI

Roka Lola 2.0 Eyeglasses





Anyone who wears glasses knows how annoying it is to have them slip around in the rain and fog up in the cold, which is why I switched over to Roka eyeglasses and sunglasses last year. The brand’s eyeglass frames and sunglasses are available with or without prescription lenses and are great for wet weather hikes, runs and any other sort of adventure. Thanks to their nonslip sidearm pads and adjustable nose pads, they stay put while you’re moving around and they are also less likely to fog up than cheaper glasses. You can choose from various styles of frames, types of lenses and coatings that provide fantastic protection and visibility in bright sun. If you have super-thick lenses like me, you can also slim them down with high-indexing. Personally, I wear the Roka Lola 2.0 Eyeglasses and the Oslo prescription sunglasses, but they all offer the same high-tech features, so it’s just a matter of choosing the style you prefer.





