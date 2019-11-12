19 Thanksgiving Cupcakes That'll Steal the Spotlight From the Pie

After your guests have had their fix of mouthwatering turkey and delicious side dishes, serve them something sweet to properly finish off their Thanksgiving meal. But, instead of struggling to cut up a pecan pie in equal parts while still making sure there’s enough for everyone, why not choose a dessert that’s a little easier to make and serve? These Thanksgiving cupcakes feature all of your favorite fall flavors, like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and candy apples, and you can even decorate them to resemble turkeys and scarecrows. Not only that, but the ingredients for these Thanksgiving cupcakes are super inexpensive, so you can bake up to a dozen cupcakes without burning a hole in your pocket.



And if you have some Thanksgiving cupcakes left over after dinner — which will be very unlikely — you can store them in the fridge for up to a week after wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap to prevent them from drying up.

