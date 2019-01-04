23 Snow-Friendly Items to Keep Your Fashion Game Up While on the Slopes

Lately, designers have taken inspiration from the winter sport aesthetic.

In case it hasn't hit you yet, the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang happened only last year — a span of 365 days that actually felt like an entire century. But the major event's winning moments — from superstar snowboarders Chloe Kim and Red Gerard and longtime ski racing champ Lindsey Vonn, to name a few — have inspired us to hit the slopes, and for Fall 2018, a few designers took inspiration from the winter sport aesthetic. Balenciaga debuted its multi-layered parkas alongside a graffiti-covered snow mountain on the runway, while Maison Margiela's sneakers boasted snowboard bindings. Sportmax even created an entire ski-style collection packed with tight turtleneck tops, puffers and pullovers.

Moving on to 2019, the desire to wear stylish ski and snowboard gear hasn't stopped, especially since the thick of winter is here: Most recently, Virgil Abloh followed up last year's Off-White collaboration with Burton and Vogue with a new collection of Aspen-ready apparel exclusively for MyTheresa.com. According to statistics provided by online global search platform Lyst, shoppers have also started to browse for their own winter-ready wear, including ski onesies or jumpsuits, which increased by 31 percent from last year, as well as neon-hued accessories and cozy fleece jackets.

Whether you're an avid skier or a novice snowboarder, there's plenty of fashionable winter apparel options for you to choose from in the gallery below. And since it seems like every celebrity spent time in Aspen or the Swiss Alps to ring in the new year, perhaps you, too, will soon book your next trip to the mountains to put your own snow-friendly purchases to the test.

