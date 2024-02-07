22 Salmon Dinners You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

Refresh your dinner routine with these easy, three-step salmon dinner recipes. From creamy pastas to colorful grain bowls, there are many ways to make a delicious salmon dinner. Recipes like our Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa and our Salmon Burgers are delicious and perfect for busy evenings.

Salmon Burgers

Brie Goldman

These salmon burgers feature labneh, a tangy spreadable yogurt. The labneh holds everything in place, while the capers, everything bagel seasoning, tomato and red onion combine with canned salmon and rye bread to give this burger a lox-and-bagel flavor.

View Recipe

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.

View Recipe

Creamy Salmon Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Victor Protasio

In this creamy salmon pasta recipe, sun-dried tomatoes are used in two ways. The flavorful oil is used to sauté shallots, while the tomatoes get added to the cream sauce.

View Recipe

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This one-pan salmon and potatoes recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

View Recipe

Salmon Noodle Casserole

Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

View Recipe

Salmon Rice Bowl

Ali Redmond

Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

View Recipe

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

View Recipe

Salmon Fried Rice

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

This salmon fried rice is a great way to use leftover salmon. Using frozen vegetables keeps prep work to a minimum. Sriracha gives this quick stir-fry a nice touch of heat.

View Recipe

3-Ingredient Salmon & Veggie Sandwich

Photographer: Carson Downing, Food stylist: Annie Probst, Prop stylist: Joseph Wanek

This 3-ingredient salmon sandwich recipe is a great way to use up leftover cooked veggies and salmon (you can also use canned salmon). Pulling out the insides of the bread makes a nice pocket for the filling. Use those bread pieces to make breadcrumbs or croutons.

View Recipe

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

View Recipe

Salmon & Avocado Salad

Tender salmon tops a hearty salad of red cabbage, carrots and avocados tossed with a creamy dill vinaigrette in this quick, easy dinner.

View Recipe

Salmon with Potatoes & Horseradish Sauce

Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans.

View Recipe

Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Step aside, bacon--these loaded baked potatoes are stuffed with smoked salmon, sour cream and chives for a fresh take on this comfort-food staple, and an easy healthy dinner.

View Recipe

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

View Recipe

Old Bay Salmon with Lemony Mashed Peas

Cooking butter until it browns adds a toasty, nutty flavor to this easy skillet salmon recipe. Here it gives Old Bay-rubbed salmon a chef-worthy finish—not bad for 20 minutes!

View Recipe

Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll-Ups

These sushi roll-ups are filled with spicy salmon, crunchy carrot, cucumbers and creamy avocado. You can also serve these up as bowls and chop up the nori to sprinkle on top.

View Recipe

Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine

The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred.

View Recipe

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.

View Recipe

15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms

Brie Passano

In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.

View Recipe

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.

View Recipe

Salmon with Chopped Tomatillo Salad

We made this chopped salad with pico de gallo in mind. Tangy tomatillos add fresh crunch to the classic mixture of tomatoes, cilantro and onion to brighten up this broiled salmon recipe.

View Recipe

Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

Jennifer Causey

This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.

Read the original article on Eating Well.