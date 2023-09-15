22 Low-Added-Sugar Snacks You'll Want to Pack for Work

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

These are some of the best snacks to keep you fueled during a long day at work. Made with no more than 3 grams of added sugar, you'll find both savory and naturally-sweet bites in this collection that are energizing, nutritious and flavorful. Plus, each dish is conveniently easy to pack and carry on your commute (or wherever your day takes you). Recipes like our Cauliflower Chips and Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls are delicious ways to stay satisfied during the workday.

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

View Recipe

A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.

Cauliflower Chips

View Recipe

Caitlin Bensel

These crisp cauliflower chips are low in carbs and can be made in either the oven or your air fryer. Plus, they require just cauliflower, Parmesan cheese and seasonings to make! Swap out the Italian seasoning for ranch seasoning or your favorite spice blend for a different flavor profile.

Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

View Recipe

The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.

Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls

View Recipe

Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.

Medium-Boiled Eggs

View Recipe

Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that's delicious on toast, salads and so much more.

Tiramisu-Inspired Energy Balls

View Recipe

Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

These sweet energy balls draw flavor inspiration from the classic Italian dessert tiramisu. Instant espresso powder adds bitterness, while dates provide sweetness to create balanced flavor. A dusting of cocoa powder at the end mimics the dessert's iconic look. When rolling the balls, keep a small bowl of water nearby to keep your fingers moist—it'll make rolling much easier. And don't skip the chilling, as it helps the mixture stay together.

Sweet Potato Chips

View Recipe

Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

View Recipe

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

Super-Seed Snack Bars

View Recipe

Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

View Recipe

This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

View Recipe

Alexandra Shytsman

When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can turn them into a crunchy, healthy snack to enjoy on their own or sprinkled over a salad.

Soy Sauce Eggs

View Recipe

Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.

Guacamole & Dippers

View Recipe

We like bell pepper and carrots but swap in any crunchy vegetable, like celery or cucumbers, to make this your favorite healthy snack.

Beet Chips

View Recipe

Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!

Pickled Eggs

View Recipe

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia "white" surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

View Recipe

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

View Recipe

These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.

Peanut Butter Stuffed Energy Balls

View Recipe

Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Joshua Hoggle

Peanuts do double duty in this easy snack recipe: peanut butter makes a creamy center while chopped roasted peanuts add a welcome crunch to the exterior. We prefer to use natural peanut butter, which is a little oilier and looser, to help create the gooey center. Dates add a natural sweetness to this healthy snack. Use any leftover date mixture to patch any holes in the energy balls. Pack these bites in your lunchbox for a tasty morning or afternoon snack.

4-Ingredient Homemade Cheese Crackers

View Recipe

Jennifer Causey

These cheese crackers are a super simple kitchen project the whole family can take part in—kids will love rolling out the dough and crafting fun cracker shapes. Make one batch with cheddar, one with white cheddar, and one with garlic powder and cayenne for a kick of spice.

Baked Red Cabbage Chips

View Recipe

Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Full of anti-inflammatory antioxidants, red cabbage makes a great healthy alternative to regular potato chips. The flavor of these crispy leaves is fortified with extra-virgin olive oil and everything bagel seasoning.

Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries

View Recipe

Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / ulia Bayless

These homemade oven-dried strawberries have a deeply fruity, sweet-tart flavor you can savor just by turning on your oven. Enjoy them on their own, add them to trail mix or use them as a topping to yogurt or ice cream.

Pecan Pie Energy Balls

View Recipe

Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

We took all the cozy flavors of a pecan pie and transformed them into a delicious energy ball! These energy balls feature pecans, oats and dates for a tasty snack that's easy to make ahead.

Read the original article on Eating Well.