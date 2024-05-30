Celebrate America's birthday with these fun things to do on the Fourth of July

With fireworks, flags and patriotic music, the Fourth of July is the event of the summer season.

Commemorating America's independence from England, the holiday recognizes July 4, 1776, the date when the U.S. declared itself a sovereign nation, and we've been celebrating ever since with parades, parties and other fun Fourth of July activities.

If you're still nailing down plans for the big day, you may be on the hunt for fun things to do on July 4th this year. To help, we've collected a complete list of ideas right here. Better yet, all of them are red, white and blue-tastic.

Below you'll find plenty of fun things to do in honor of America's big birthday including traditional favorites like watching fireworks, inviting loved ones over for a cookout or settling in for marathon of Independence Day movies.

There are suggestions for kids, adults and the whole family including making patriotic crafts, going on a star-spangled scavenger hunt, whipping up a Fourth of July mocktail or cocktail, going camping, hitting the beach and just about everything else you can think of, as well as a few things to do that you probably haven't.

And that's exactly why you're here. So, without further adieu, read on to ensure that this Fourth of July, you indepen-dance the day away with these inspired suggestions.

Create a time capsule

Remember your 2024 celebration by creating a Fourth of July time capsule. Add notes or recordings recounting your day, sentimental items, photos, craft projects, pop culture moments or anything else you can think of to document what's going on in your life this year. Seal it up and set a date to open it up one day in the future.

Make custom t-shirts

Brush, paints and tie dye T-shirt on a dark wooden table. (Getty Images)

Whether you do tie-dye or create your own masterpiece, make matching t-shirts to wear in honor of America's birthday. Use iron-ons to customize names or add other red, white and blue embellishments. Add funny puns or slogans like "Made in America" or “Here's to the U.S. of Yay!”

Go on a star-spangled scavenger hunt

Use items from home or swing by the dollar store to pick up on-theme Fourth of July trinkets. Hide them in the house or around the yard, then print off a map or list of clues and send family and friends off to find them in a fun holiday scavenger hunt.

Start a new tradition

Use the Fourth of July holiday to start a new tradition. Take a road trip, make Grandma's potato salad, host a neighborhood block party or any other activity that's meaningful and make it an annual tradition. It'll give you something to look forward to each year and is an opportunity to establish a new ritual to pass along to future generations.

Make a freedom jar

Take the gratitude jar concept and apply it to Independence Day. Decorate a Mason jar with patriotic embellishments, then invite everyone to jot down (or print off) the freedoms and opportunities they're grateful for this year. Once collected, have someone read them all off. This one's great for the whole family and brings extra meaning to the Fourth of July.

Indulge in some retail therapy

While some retailers and restaurants are closed in observance of Independence Day, a majority are open for business, which is good news if you've got summer shopping to do or are preparing to go on vacation. Spend the Fourth of July taking advantage of the many sales offered over the holiday. Stock up on essentials or pick up the new dishwasher you've had your eye on.

Try geocaching

Up for a challenge this Independence Day? Try geocaching. The popular hobby requires participants to use an app or GPS device to find hundreds of thousands of hidden caches across the country. Hatch a plan to find one or more, then set out to locate them. Once you’ve discovered your buried “treasure,” sign your name in the attached logbook and take pictures of your discovery.

Stargazing

Since you're already outside watching fireworks anyway, why not do a little stargazing before or after the big display? Borrow or invest in a telescope to view the wonder of the night sky up close. Or simply lie on a blanket and see if you can spot the Big Dipper, North Star, planets and any other notable sights. Who knows? Maybe you'll get lucky and see a real shooting star. If you do, don't forget to make a Fourth of July wish.

Rent a boat or kayak

Two people kayaking in a lagoon at sunset. (Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images)

If you've got a boat, then, naturally, you're probably planning to spend the Fourth on it. Even if you don't, you still can enjoy a day on the water by renting a boat, pontoon, canoe or kayak. Whether you live near a lake or the ocean, there are plenty of retailers and other outlets that rent out water crafts by the hour or day.

Ice cream sundae bar

Head over to the grocery store and stock up on ice cream. Lots of it. Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or whatever flavor float your boat. Toss some fudge, whipped cream, candy toppings, jimmies, shots, sprinkles, cherries and whatever else you please and make a Fourth of July sundae bar. You can't go wrong combining a hot summer day with everyone's favorite frozen treat.

Play lawn games

Go old school this Fourth of July and play lawn games like they did back in the days of “Downton Abbey.” Put up the badminton net, grab the mallots and set up a game of croquet, ring toss, horseshoes, cornhole or any other fun, outdoor game, then invite friends and family, heck, even the neighbors, over to play.

Visit an amusement park

When was the last time you screamed your way down the first drop of a wooden roller coaster or enjoyed a whirl on a merry-go-round? If it's been a while (even if it hasn't) spend the Fourth of July enjoying the delights of a local amusement park. Since many of them also have waterparks, bring your suit and some sunscreen and make a day of it.

Make a Fourth of July cocktail

Glass margarita cocktail with strawberry, mint, and red white and blue colors. (Getty Images)

It's America's birthday! So, why not get into the spirit with a custom-themed cocktail or mocktail in honor of the big occasion? Take the sophisticated route by making martinis or, shall we say, star-tinis or whip up a pitcher of star-spangled margaritas. In fact, you can make any red, white and blue connection that fits the bill (and your tastebuds). You can even give your custom-cocktail a fun name like “The Uncle Sam” or “America the Brew-tiful.”

Make s'mores

Summer's officially here and there's no better way to celebrate than by indulging in the time-honored tradition of making s'mores over a campfire. A treat that tastes best midway between June and August. No fire? No problem, it's just as easy to make a s'more dip or mini s'mores in the oven. That said, everyone knows the melted-chocolate, graham-cracker treat tastes best when made with a freshly-toasted marshmallow.

Play pickleball

Ever heard of pickleball? Of course you have! The latest sports craze is taking over the country and is a mashup between tennis and ping pong. With courts popping up everywhere you need only grab some rackets, a ball and round up your best pals to play a game or ten. It's addicting, so plan on being there for a while to determine who goes home the victor of the Fourth of July pickleball championship game.

Get organized

Perhaps getting organized isn't "fun" per se, but it is a great way to spend the Fourth of July, especially if the weather isn't cooperating or you simply could use an extra day to catch up on life. Clean out your pantry, closet, basement or email inbox. Whatever it is, the fun part comes when you're done and you find your favorite pair of shoes hiding at the bottom of your closet.

Light sparklers

Midsection view of girl holding a lit sparkler with heart-shaped American flag t-shirt on. (Rebecca Nelson / Getty Images)

It wouldn't be Independence Day without lighting a few sparklers. There's something a bit magical about watching the sparks fly and kids of every age (including adults) can't help but smile while indulging in this time-honored Fourth of July tradition. Try this pro-tip: Set your phone to slow motion and record your sparkler as it flames. The resulting video will leave you spellbound.

Red, white and blue photo shoot

If you're spending the holiday with friends or relatives, use the occasion as an excuse to gather everyone together for a group photo. Make it intentional by creating a backdrop with Fourth of July-themed props. Ask loved ones to dress up for the event or come in Independence Day attire like patriotic t-shirts, hats or red, white and blue outfits.

Host a patriotic dinner party

Take the sophisticated route this Fourth of July and host a patriotic-themed dinner party. Invite friends or relatives over and make it a night to remember. Use the good plates and decorate with pretty flowers along with stars-and-stripes placemats. Light candles, serve wine with a whimsical place card that reads: “Red, white and beaujolais” and give attendees their own pack of sparklers to burn at the end of the night.

Attend a festival

From coast to coast, cities across the country host all kinds of celebrations in honor of the Fourth of July, with some falling on the actual day and others are held the weekend before or after. Choose a festival near you and enjoy a day or two of events, music, food and good fun.

Shop 'til you drop

Woman paying with a credit card on a mobile POS system. (Getty Images)

If you've got time to kill before the big fireworks display, why not take advantage of Fourth of July sales and deals? Many retailers are open for business on the holiday (though they may have modified hours, so always check first) and there's nothing like a little retail therapy to help get you in the spirit of the summer season.

Go to the movies

They don't call 'em “summer blockbusters” for nothing. Some of the year's best movies debut in theaters over the Fourth of July weekend, so grab a bucket of popcorn, your best pals and see a film on the big screen. If the weather's miserable, make it a matinee. But if the sun is shining, pack up the car and take the family to the drive-in.

Go camping

Camping in a Tent Under the Stars and Milky Way Galaxy (Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images)

Seeing as the Fourth of July is about celebrating stars and all, why not spend a night or two under 'em? Whether you set up a tent in the backyard or go to an official campground, take in the sights and sounds of our country in the great outdoors. Even if you're the sort who prefers a plush hotel bed to sleeping bags, you can still have a campfire, tell ghost stories and watch for shooting stars without even sleeping under the stars.

Give back

Use the holiday to give back. Find a volunteer opportunity online, at your church or in your community. Even if it's just lending a hand to your neighbor, helping out is always appreciated. Go it alone or ask friends and family to join you in volunteering time this year.

Make red, white and blue treats

A Fourth of July cookout isn't complete until the flag cake is served. Or the strawberry shortcake. Or the ice cream cake. Want to skip the slicing and serving altogether? Go with a less-mess Fourth of July dessert, like festive and fruity popsicles.

Host a hot dog eating contest

Give Joey Chestnut a run for his money this Fourth of July. Grill a bunch of hot dogs and see who can eat the most during a set time. A friendly reminder: You don't want anyone to spoil the fun, so tell them to take it easy.

See fireworks

If you're wondering if there are fireworks near you, there probably are! On the off chance that there aren't any, you can always watch some on TV or take matters into your hands by picking up fireworks at the store, depending depending on which state you live in.

Try a new restaurant

Not all restaurants are open on July Fourth, but the ones that are will definitely appreciate your business. Do some homework and find somewhere you’ve never been before. It’s a fun Fourth of July activity, especially for anyone who would rather have someone else handle the cooking.

Plan a picnic

You can’t go wrong with packing up a basket and going on a picnic. Make a few of your favorite finger foods beforehand, whip up an array of red, white and boozy cocktails, and find a scenic spot to enjoy 'em.

Visit a historical landmark

Even if you're far from the nation's capital, you can still find a local historical landmark to visit on July Fourth. While some landmarks may be closed for the holiday, plenty of others remain open and you might uncover some interesting history right in your own backyard.

Make a Fourth of July recipe

It doesn't get any better than a red, white and blueberry pie — especially on the Fourth of July. Try a new recipe (or two) and put together an on-theme feast. Right before you grab a bite, take a picture of your creation and post it on social media to show off your skills.

Take yourself out to a ball game

Baseball (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

What better way to spend July Fourth than at a baseball game? Load up the whole family and enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Bring on the hotdogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks!

Visit New York City

There’s nothing quite like watching fireworks light up the Statue of Liberty. Catch the display on TV or check it out in person. There are celebrations across the Big Apple throughout the long weekend, so you're bound to find something to do.

Make Fourth of July-inspired crafts

Get the whole family involved and make a patriotic craft to celebrate America’s birthday. It doesn’t need to be complicated — just pick up some supplies at the craft store to make Independence Day fans, decorated stars or red, white and blue wreath to hang on your front door.

Watch a Fourth of July movie or documentary

If the weather rains out your big Fourth of July plans, host an indoor movie marathon instead. Show a summer blockbuster like "Jaws" or “Independence Day." Or turn it into a teaching moment by playing a documentary about how the Founding Fathers ratified the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It's your call!

Go to the beach

While going to the beach for the Fourth of July is hardly an original suggestion, shake things up by finding a new spot to call your own for the holiday. Wherever you end up, a day of sun, sand and ice cream never gets old.

Visit Washington D.C.

July 4 fireworks (Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images)

Named after the OG Founding Father himself, Washington is the place to be to get all the patriotic feels on the Fourth of July. Plan a pilgrimage to Mount Vernon, the birthplace of George Washington, or stay in the city center and visit all of the monuments. Just make sure you stick around long enough to watch the epic fireworks show on the National Mall.

Play outdoor games

Got water balloons? Break ‘em out. Badminton? Set it up. Cornhole? You know the drill. It's summer, so soak up the sunshine and play some backyard games with your family and friends. Whether it’s a chill game of croquet or nine innings of backyard baseball, it’s your time to shine and show the rest of the family who’s boss.

Create a care package

Fourth of July is a celebratory occasion, but it's also a moment to show your thanks to the people who make your freedoms a reality. Turn your thoughts into actions by sending packages to active members of the military and their families. Organizations like Soldiers' Angels offer guidance on what to send, everything from non-perishable food to toiletries to symbols of the home that they miss.

Attend a concert

So many summer concerts, so little time! July Fourth is the height of the season and between music festivals, concerts and other organized outdoor events, you’d be remiss to not attend at least one. Instead of hanging out at home, throw a couple of lawn chairs in the trunk and enjoy the music.

Decorate your home

Show Uncle Sam some love by decorating your house — indoors and out — with festive lights, flags and other Fourth of July decorations. It should come as no surprise that a red, white and bleu makeover will get everybody in the spirit.

Go swimming

If you've got a pool, have a party. Period. If you don’t, call your friends with the aforementioned pool and invite yourself over (kindly, of course). Be those people and show up wear matching Fourth of July swimsuits. You won’t be sorry.

Jam out to a Fourth of July playlist

Set the soundtrack for your celebration by making a patriotic songs playlist, including favorites like Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the U.S.A" and Katy Perry’s "Firework." Don’t forget to sprinkle in a few classics — "The Star-Spangled Banner," perhaps?

Get a patriotic mani-pedi

Although most nail salons will be closed on Independence Day, you can still treat yourself to a spa day in the days leading up to July Fourth. Whatever activities you’ve got planned for the holiday, make sure to put your nails on full display.

Host a cookout

vgajic / Getty Images

OK, you don't need us to tell you to do this — but we'll do it anyway. Even though it's an obvious choice, you can't deny that everyone loves filling up on hamburgers, hotdogs and other cookout staples on a hot summer day. Even if you don't or own a grill, many parks and public spaces have them, so pack a cooler and enjoy this summer staple.

Plan a 1776 party

If you're feeling positively revolutionary this Fourth of July, then travel back in time and host a 1776-themed party. Invite everyone over, dress up in powdered wigs and fancy attire, and play a bunch of drum and fife tunes. Finish off the day with a singalong screening of "Hamilton."

Attend a Fourth of July parade

Marching bands, firetrucks and people tossing candy scream "America" — don't ya think? Good news: Just about every small town in America has a Fourth of July parade, so you shouldn't have any problems finding one nearby.

Play board games

Mother Nature has a mind of her own, which means you may have to pivot and spend the day inside hiding from the raining. Board games are a solid option when the weather isn't cooperating. It gives everyone a break from technology and might just start a new family tradition.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com