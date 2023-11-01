The 22 Best Places to Go Apple Picking Near NYC (If You’re Into That Sort of Thing)

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

While you may not be ready for full-on flannel and pumpkin spice lattes yet, apple picking season is the beginning of fall festivities. Whether with kiddos, with friends or with the person you’ve decided to cling to this cuffing season, pick-your-own apples can help make the transition from summer into fall a little less painful. Besides, have you ever said “no” to an apple cider doughnut? Exactly.

For all the Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious and Fuji lovers, this one’s for you. We created this guide to ensure you know everything you need to know in order to plan your picturesque autumn trip. Here are some of the best places for apple picking near NYC, along with some of the other awesome seasonal experiences they offer, from hayrides to pumpkin picking to live music.

Distance from NYC: 2 hours

Getting There: Drive via I-495 E and Northern State Pkwy or Southern State Pkwy; train via LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch; bus via Stratton Jitney line

There are pumpkin patches and then there’s Harbes Farms. In addition to apples, you can pick your gourds (some still on the vine) straight from the patch, as opposed to simply selecting your favorite from a patch of grass, as per usual. For apples, you can also head to the Harbes Orchard in Riverhead; current offerings include lesser-known varieties like Cameo and Shizuka, plus 25 others. With more than 78 acres, the orchard uses a special system that allows for easier reach while picking. Open from early September through November, pricing depends on the weekend; Harbes Farms in Jamesport is open on weekends and holidays through late October for picking Honeycrisps, and they also have a corn maze, a fall sunflower maze, hayrides and fall treats. They also have a family farm in Mattituck where they have pumpkin picking, but no apple picking.

Multiple locations

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Getting There: Drive via I-87 N, Palisades Interstate Pkwy N or Taconic State Pkwy; train via Amtrak’s Adirondack, Berkshire Flyer, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Lake Shore Limited or Maple Leaf lines

Less than two hours from the city, you’ll find a little slice of apple-scented heaven in the form of this idyllic spot. Apple picking season starts at the end of August here, which is a little earlier than most other farms and lasts through early November. The orchard grows several sustainably farmed varieties, including Macoun, Jonagold and Empire. After filling an “ugly apples taste better” tote bag, stick around for live music, wood-fired pizza, burgers, craft brews and delicious Brooklyn Cider House ciders made on-site. Dogs are welcome, too, so bring the whole family for a perfect fall day. Make sure to check the events calendar beforehand for live outdoor music, pig roasts and more.

155 N. Ohioville Rd., New Paltz, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Getting There: Drive via NJ-208, Palisades Interstate Pkwy N or NJ-17 N; bus via the 196, 197, 300, 400 or 500 lines; train via the Port Jervis Line

When someone calls out, “Hey! We have cider doughnuts!” you have to answer that call. And, at Apple Dave’s Orchards, you’ll be very happy you did. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Labor Day weekend, you’ll find all the makings of a dreamy fall day at this charmer in the Warwick Valley. Even better? No reservations required and there are no parking or entertainment fees. Admission is free on weekdays with a $5 fee on weekends and holidays. Choose from 12 varieties of apples that are ripe between September and October or head to the pumpkin patch for some pre-Halloween decor for your stoop, window or desk. And definitely grab a local craft beer or cocktail at the brand-new distillery, plus a doughnut and spend some time enjoying the lovely outdoor area that overlooks a pond.

82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via I-684 N, I-87 N and Saw Mill River Pkwy N or Hutchinson River Pkwy N; train via Metro North on the Harlem Line

A family-owned favorite, Harvest Moon starts taking reservations for weekend apple picking in early-to-mid-September. Your reservation includes entry for up to four people (kids under 10 go free), one half bushel apple picking bag (which holds approximately 25 pounds) and admission to the farm store and pumpkin patch. The on-site restaurant has an expansive menu of breakfast and lunch bites, too. If you missed their prime apple-picking season, don’t worry! You’ll want to check out their holiday festival of lights in November and December.

130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via I-87 N, Taconic State Pkwy N or Sprain Brook Pkwy N; bus via Westchester County BxM4C line

This year marks the 107th harvest season for this Westchester homestead, so yeah, you could say the Wilkens family (who still runs the place!) knows a thing or two about apples. Apple picking at Wilkens begins on September 2, with no reservations and no parking or admission fees, although there is a minimum purchase requirement for entering the farm. Along with you-pick pumpkins, peaches and many local-favorite varieties like Winesap and Northern Spy, the farm is known for growing another season-specific crop: “choose-n-cut” Christmas trees. Don’t leave without a visit to the corn maze and bakery (in that order). If you’re looking for a specific type of apple, make sure to check their website for when it’ll be ready for picking.

1335 White Hill Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via I-95 S, Garden State Pkwy and US-1 S; train via NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor line; bus via the 100 or 400 lines

Open since 1941, Giamarese Farm and Orchards offers seasonal pick-your-own strawberries, sugar snap and English peas, peaches, pumpkins, greens, tomatoes, pumpkins and more, in addition to apples. After loading your bag with apples (like Suncrisp, Golden Delicious, Nittany, Red Delicious, and Winesap varieties, to name a few), check out the greenhouse and market to stock up on plants, hay bales, cornstalks and baked goods. Fun for a weekday, the weekend’s fall harvest atmosphere is where it’s at: the farm adds pony rides, hayrides, a petting zoo and a corn maze.

155 Fresh Ponds Rd, East Brunswick, NJ

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via I-78 W, I-280 W, I-95 S, I-287 N; bus via Westbound; train via NJ Transit’s Gladstone Branch line

Where better to embrace the season’s bounty than at the largest apple orchard in New Jersey? Book a reservation online to pick your own apples at Califon Orchards or the Oldwick Cider Mill. Love flowers? The Oldwick Farm Market is also open for produce, plants and tasty fall treats with no reservations required. Just bring your own garden shears and cut fresh flowers until your heart is full! As if you needed another reason to get to the farm, there is one—Melick's Town Farm hard cider, apple wine, rose, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are all available on-site. Cheers!

Multiple locations

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Getting There: Drive via Taconic State Pkwy, I-684 N or Palisades Interstate Pkwy N; train via Metro North’s Harlem line; bus via 700 to Newburgh

Stock up on Pristines, Early Golds and Ginger Golds that you can pick yourself at this apple orchard. The best part? You only pay for what you pick. And it gets even better as this popular apple picking spot has plenty of fall activities to keep visitors entertained, including an ice cream stand famous for its apple cider doughnut sundae, a dog park, a petting zoo, mini golf, a haunted house, a corn maze, a dog park, live music every weekend and a taproom offering local craft beer, cider and wine. They also offer pick-your-own tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, squashes, kirbys, cucumbers, zucchinis and eggplants. But you won’t want to miss the show-stopper of the season: Tree Top Adventures, an aerial adventure course at Barton Orchards.

63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Getting There: Drive via NJ-208, NJ-17 N or NJ-3 W; train via NJ Transit’s Port Jervis line; bus via the 197

This 100-plus-year-old, 200-acre farm allows visitors to drive in their cars to any of their 10,000 trees for easier picking and carrying—you’ll pay as you exit when the checkers take count of your haul. And once you’ve picked your spot, you can enjoy a picnic while you collect your apples. You can also get apple pies and donuts at Grandma's Apple Pie and Donut Shop on-site, as well as shop for selected snacks and treats at the Hot Dog Stand, the Snack Barn and the Country Store. Want more family fun? On weekends and holidays, they also have pony rides, mule-drawn wagon rides, a haunted house and an apple maze. Plus, if you visit late in the apple-picking season, you can buy two bags of apples and get one free!

45 Ball Rd, Warwick, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via Garden State Pkwy, NJ-17 N or FDR Dr.; bus via the 420, 413, 414, 417 or the Rockland Coaches toward New City

Home to more than 14 varieties of apples, this orchard—just 30 miles from the city—opens for reservations in early September. For the full experience, please make sure to arrive promptly, as you will only have a set amount of time to explore all of the things this farm has to offer. For $7 (or free for kiddos under 2), you’ll have access to the petting zoo, orchard and playground. There’s also an on-site café that serves homemade soups, freshly baked pies and apple cider doughnuts so good, they made the cover of Bergen Magazine.

244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale, NJ

Distance from NYC: 2 hours

Getting There: Drive via Taconic State Pkwy, I-87 N or Saw Mill River Pkwy N; train via Metro North’s Adirondack, Berkshire Flyer, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Lake Shore Limited or Maple Leaf lines

Established in 1798, Rose Hill Farms is a Hudson Valley must-see. Known for growing a variety of fruits—like cherries, plums, apricots, blueberries and more—on its picturesque 114-acre farm, the establishment puts an emphasis on holistic growing practices, focusing on plant and soil health. The best part? After you spend time filling your apple (or blueberry or sunflower) bag—from late August to early November—and taking the cutest Insta photos ever, you can head to the taproom and bottle shop for wine and cider. Check out the calendar of events for live music, food pop-ups, orchard yoga, events and classes to schedule your visit accordingly.

19 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Getting There: Drive via I-87 N, Palisades Interstate Pkwy N or Taconic State Pkwy; bus via PABT-Stewart Airport or the 700 to Newburgh; train via NJ Transit’s Port Jervis line

OK, you may not want to pick your own apples but you still may want to get festive! Well, we have a solution to that: Angry Orchard Cider House. You can sip on cider, cider cocktails and some of the brand’s most unique offerings, while sitting surrounded by stunning views of hills and 60 whopping acres of apple orchards from Wednesdays through Mondays year-round. There’s food available on-site, as well as through weekend food trucks and you can tour the orchard, too. A don’t miss: The Treehouse tour. It has the best views of the Shawangunk Mountains.

2241 Albany Post Rd, Walden, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Getting There: Drive via Garden State Pkwy, I-278 W or US-22 W; bus via the 139 and 838; train via NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line

Apple season lasts from mid-August to the end of October at Eastmont Orchards and they’re still hoping to get rid of this year’s great crop through early November (at a discount!). On weekends, for $2 per person 2 and older, guests can enjoy mini donuts, apple cider, popcorn, roasted corn, ice cream, hot dogs and more. Pose for an Insta-perfect photo on the corn stalks or hay bales shaped into farm animals all over the property and wow your friends with the gorgeous foliage. Admission is free if you’re picking and purchasing produce on weekdays and weekends; the farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends. And make sure you snag a hayride on weekends!

321 Route 537, Colts Neck, NJ

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Getting There: Drive via NJ-208, NJ-17 N or Greenwood Lake Turnpike; bus via the 196 or 197

Starting in early September, pick apples for $3 per person 2 and up at this family-run farm that’s open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. just 50 miles from NYC. With an on-site farm stand filled with baked goods—did someone say apple cider donuts?—local products and a petting zoo, this is the ultimate family fun destination. Starting September 14, guests can pick their own pumpkins at the farm too while enjoying classing BBQ offerings. For an extra spooky time, stop by the pumpkin-picking Spookley movie nights on select Fridays in October. FYI: Admission and pick-your-own are both cash-only.

101 Jessup Rd., Warwick, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Getting There: Drive via NJ-208, NJ-17 N or Greenwood Lake Turnpike; bus via the 196 or 197; train via the Port Jervis line

Tomatoes and peppers and eggplants, oh my! Stop by daily from September through October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick your own apples of over 40 varieties. Visit the on-site petting zoo, try some homemade ice cream made with fresh fruit grown right there on the farm, or gulp down some apple cider and apple cider donuts through the winter at this year-round, fourth-generation, family-owned orchard. Want to give your apples to someone outside of the Tri-State area? They let you mail them for holidays. Yes, really! Just make sure to call ahead before you go and wear hiking attire.

4 Ochs Ln, Warwick, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Getting There: Drive via NJ-208, NJ-17 N or NJ-23; train via the Port Jervis line; bus via the 300, 800, 400 or 100

Beginning September 2, make a reservation or walk right in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holiday Mondays through late October to pick your own apples at this New Hampton farm, located just around the corner from the orchard’s market, which is open daily. If the market’s farm-grown fruits and vegetables, plus homemade pies, apple cider (and cider slushies), donuts, apple sauce, peanut butter, fudge and kettle corn—with lots of free samples—don’t do it for you, we’re not sure what will. You can also stop by the tap room, Orchard Hill Cider Mill, which serves homemade hard ciders and pommeau along with a curated selection of New York State wines, spirits, beers and outstanding food. Keep your eyes on their website to make sure you don’t miss a special Farm Dinner prepared by a local pro chef or a Family Fun Day with magic shows, face painting and more. (Note that the U-Pick address is 634 County Route 50, New Hampton NY.)

23 Soons Circle, New Hampton, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Getting There: Drive via I-87 N, Taconic State Pkwy, Saw Mill River Pkwy N or Palisades Interstate Pkwy N; train via Metro North’s Hudson line; bus via the 700 to Newburgh

The Fall Harvest Festival kicks off on September 9, marking the true start to the fall harvest season at Fishkill Farms, and remains open until November 12. Open Tuesday through Sunday for pick-your-own apples, weekday visits are recommended if you’re hoping to beat the crowds. Reservations are required for each group on their website, and in mid-September, they also open up their corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Don’t forget to stop by the farm store or Treasury Cider Bar for hard cider made from start to finish at the farm using fruit grown or foraged on the land throughout the season. Can’t make it this fall? Don’t worry, they’re open year-round (and make their donuts year-round, too).

9 Fishkill Farm Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY

Distance from NYC: 45 minutes

Getting There: Drive via Palisades Interstate Pkwy N, NY-9A N or I-87 N; train via Metro North’s Adirondack, Berkshire Flyer, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Lake Shore Limited or Maple Leaf lines

Looking to bring your four-legged friend apple picking? We’ve got just the ticket. Not only is Dr. Davies Farm one of the closest farms to NYC, it’s also one of the only pet-friendly farms in the area. Open starting September 2 through November 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m daily for apple picking, hayrides, a corn maze and lots of delicious apple cider donuts (are you sensing a theme here?. They boast an impressive 5,000+ trees and 19 different varieties of apples on over 65 acres, which you can pick yourself and take home for $15 per ½ peck bag per person over age 3. Just beware they only accept cash at the farm and farm stand. Cheers!

306 NY-304, Congers, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via I-684 N, Saw Mill Riv Pkwy N or train via Metro North’s Harlem line

It’s called the “home of the happy apple” for a reason! At family-owned Outhouse Orchards, visitors can bring their pups and pre-pay $30 for a small bag or $45 for a large bag of apples and the stunning views of the orchards are yours to explore and admire. Borrow a pole-picker if you need it for their 12 varieties of apples and 3 types of pears (plus peaches!) from September through early November starting at 9 a.m. daily. To ensure an enjoyable visit for everyone, if you’re hoping to come on a weekend, you’ll have to make a reservation beforehand online (but no reservations required for weekday picking). While you’re on their website, check out what types of apples will be ripe and ready for you to pick.

139 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Getting There: Drive via I-87 N, Palisades Interstate Pkwy N, or NJ-17; train via Metro North’s Hudson line

Tri-state apple lovers, rejoice! You can get a season pass to this orchard that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump north of the city on the Metro North. For $7 per person over age 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and $10 on weekends, visitors can come year-round for all kinds of different seasonal crops: apples, pumpkins, grapes, corn, plums, tomatoes, peaches, peppers, apricots, peas, cherries and more. The farm currently has three generations of family members working on-site who care for not only the fruits and veggies, but the goats, horses, ducks, chickens, hay bale maze and other exciting additions. What’s more? Parking is free!

306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh, NY

Distance from NYC: 1 hour

Getting There: Drive via I-95 S and US-9 S, or via I-87; or bus via 139, 67, or 836

The oldest pick-your-own apple farm in New Jersey is still around for a reason. Having been operating for 115 years, the quaint Battleview Orchards offers pick-your-own apples through early November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily aside from Tuesdays. Depending on the season, you can pick year-round, whether it’s peaches, cherries, apples, pumpkins, nectarines or strawberries. While you’re there, make sure to stop by the country store, where you can pick up fresh pies, apple cider donuts, apple cider, gift baskets and more. Just make sure to call before you come to pick to ensure the farm is open.

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold, NJ

Distance from NYC: 2 hours

Getting There: Drive via Taconic State Pkwy N, Sprain Brook Pkwy N or Palisades Interstate Pkwy N; train via Metro North’s Hudson line and the Dutchess County bus

This 300-acre third-generation family farm has been open since 1942, and has super-seasonal apple varieties and a picture-perfect view of the Catskills you’ll want to fill your camera roll with. Their indoor farm market has top-notch local goods, plus apple cider donuts, a craft market, a koi pond, alongside a few farmhouses you can book to stay in. Of course, don’t forget to play with the family of pygmy goats, too! (If you’re in the market, they sell the baby goats their herd births annually too.)

227 Pitcher Ln, Red Hook, NY

