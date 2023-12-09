The 22 Best Appetizers You Can Make With Bacon
These appetizers will be the talk of the potluck.
If you need a snack to serve to a hungry crowd and aren't sure what to serve, allow us to suggest a bacon appetizer. Bacon can make almost anything better, including appetizers of course. Start any party or gathering off right by serving one (or a few!) of these appetizers with bacon.
Classic appetizers like deviled eggs and guacamole are only made better with the addition of bacon, while we've also reimagined plenty of appetizer recipes that use bacon in new ways. We're talking Bacon Jam, Million Dollar Dip, Candied Bacon Crackers, and more.
Read on for our best bacon appetizers that will quickly disappear and keep any crowd satisfied until the main meal is served.
Bacon Jam
This savory condiment comes together with just a handful of ingredients. It can be served alongside crostini, crackers, or as part of a charcuterie board.
Candied Bacon Crackers
When used together, maple syrup and bacon create the perfect salty-sweet bite. You can sprinkle crackers with fresh black pepper after baking, if desired.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Even classic recipes like deviled eggs can be made better with the addition of bacon. Frying the egg halves in reserved bacon drippings before filling also adds another layer of salty flavor.
Million Dollar Dip
Think of this recipe as a dip version of a cheese ball that can easily be scooped up by hungry guests. It comes together in just 15 minutes.
Stuffed Okra Poppers
We know you've probably heard of jalapeño poppers, but we've given them a little makeover by using okra as the base. We still, of course, wrapped them in bacon.
Whipped Goat Cheese With Smoky Bacon Jam
While it can be served on its own, we also like serving bacon jam over whipped goat cheese for an irresistible appetizer that won't soon be forgotten. We guarantee it'll be talked about all night.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
This bacon appetizer just may be our simplest recipe of all time. It transforms just two ingredients, bacon and crackers, into a crowd-pleasing snack.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
These miniature sandwiches come together in just 20 minutes with the only cooking required being to crisp up the bacon in a skillet. If you're going to commit to serving this appetizer, just make sure you can find good tomatoes.
Baked BLT Dip
Enjoy all of the flavors you love from the classic sandwich in a party-ready form with this dip recipe. Serve it with toast points or crostini so you won't miss the bread.
Jalapeño Poppers
When making these poppers, we recommend moving the membrane and the seeds from the jalapeños to make them more mild. However, if you want to dial up the heat you can leave some of them.
Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Homemade guacamole is another one of those recipes that can easily be upgraded with the addition of bacon. Coming together in just minutes, you can easily whip up this appetizer even at the last minute,
Bacon-Cheese Gougères
Don't let the name fool you into thinking this appetizer is complicated to make. We recommend serving them while they're still warm.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
For those who love cheese, this dip version of the classic appetizer delivers just a little more creamy goodness. It has not one, not two, but three types of cheese on the ingredient list.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers
If you'll be firing up the grill for the main dish, you might as well make use of it for this delicious appetizer as well. They can be assembled and chilled until you're ready to toss them on the grill.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
What's better than potatoes wrapped in bacon? Dipping those potatoes into queso.
Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip
Though this dip takes a little more effort than picking up a store-bought dip, we think it's worth the time. And your guests will think so too.
Bacon Bites
Bacon truly shines in this appetizer recipe since there's an entire slice used for each bite. When making this dish, just make sure to remove them from the baking sheet immediately so they don't stick.
Afterburners
Rather than filling jalapeños with a creamy, cheesy filling, this recipe stuffs them with shrimp and then wraps them in bacon. Just those three ingredients are needed to create a flavorful appetizer.
Bacon Wrapped Smokies
Even though it comes together with just five ingredients, this snack is the ideal mix of salty and sweet. If you prefer a little bit of spice, you can sprinkle the smokies with red pepper flakes just before baking.
Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip
This dip recipe comes together with just a little bit of stirring. Just make sure to reserve half of the pepper jelly and some bacon for the topping. You'll know this dip is ready to take out of the oven when it's bubbling.
Loaded Deviled Eggs
We're sure you've heard of loaded potatoes, but what about loaded deviled eggs? This recipe combines two classic recipes into one bite-sized appetizer.
Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
We turned the classic Kentucky sandwich into a bite-sized appetizer so you can enjoy the same flavors without any fuss.
