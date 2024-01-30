This 215-Square-Foot Dorm Room Is Packed with Smart Small-Space Ideas

"Every step involved meticulous planning, numerous trips to the hardware store, and seeking advice from the online community (shout out to Reddit)," she wrote in her Dorm Therapy tour . "While it wasn't easy, the DIY journey was really fun. To be honest, I even felt a bit sad when I was done with all the major DIY, upcycling, and thrifting tasks because the process itself brought me soo much joy and satisfaction." Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan

Su had to have smart furniture strategies in her small space: "I've opted for a hanging closet and furniture with legs instead of bulky ones whenever possible," she wrote.

"It's like a visual magic trick, making the space look more open and spacious. Lastly, utilizing wall space is a must -- it's the unsung hero of small-space living."

"My proudest product hacks include turning an IKEA mirror into a door for my walk-in closet, repurposing a dish rack as a book holder, and giving a makeover to the under-sink cabinet with a psychedelic-inspired design," Su explained.

"I've got a couple of tricks up my sleeve for maximizing a small space," she wrote. "First off, there's the gamechanger -- a second-hand robot vacuum cleaner that I snagged for just 25 EUR. Efficiency at its finest!"

"My standout budget find has to be the EPSON home theater projector, and here's the kicker -- it was free! Living in a well-off city has its perks, like people generously giving things away," she wrote. Another small-space hack she has: "When it comes to decor, every item has a dual purpose. Take the giant red Lego piece -- it's not just eye candy; it doubles as a drawer."

"My personal style can be summed up as vibrant, eclectic, and maximalist. Influenced by the creativity of interior designers like taybeepboop, daniklaric, and itsbridgettebitch; I've embraced a bold and colorful aesthetic," Su described.

"My journey into decorating began during a period of dealing with depression, where I found solace in the transformative power of colors and creativity."

"Each item in my space tells a story, reflecting not just my taste but also the resilience that comes with turning personal struggles into creative triumphs."

"It's not just about trends -- it's about embracing the unique narrative that colors, patterns, and eclectic pieces bring to my everyday life."

"My space has earned a reputation as the go-to destination for movie nights and hangouts, thanks in no small part to the home theater projector," Su wrote.

"It's the cozy hub where we gather for movie nights and laid-back get-togethers, perfectly reflecting the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere I've crafted throughout," she continued.

"I'd say my most notable investment was the gallery wall I created with my collection of street signs and car plates from all over the world (costing around 300 EUR). I opted for budget-friendly choices elsewhere, mostly buying second-hand items that I upcycled with a touch of DIY flair," she described.

"The vintage typewriter isn't just a nostalgic relic; it still works and serves as a creative tool for my art journaling," she explained of another small-space hack.

One of Su's proudest product hacks "include turning an IKEA mirror into a door for my walk-in closet."

One of Su's favorite spot is her bathroom, "an explosion of color, from the playful display of Who Gives A Crap toilet paper rolls to the vibrant neon lights and the faux greenery."

"The under sink cabinet, with its psychedelic-inspired design, serves as a quirky detail. Even the bathmat and shower curtains contribute to this lively atmosphere."

"It's not just a bathroom; it's a daily dose of joy that perfectly encapsulates the dopamine decor spirit I've infused into my entire living space."

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Studio Apartment

LOCATION: Munich, Germany

STYLE: Colorful, Eclectic, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 0

SQUARE FEET: 215

For Su Tashan, a medical student at Ludwig Maximilian University Munich in Germany, the biggest challenge in decorating her home wasn’t the fact that it’s TEENY (215 square feet, to be specific). Su explains that the “most significant challenge was navigating a super tight budget during the decorating process.” Her solution? “With limited financial resources, I dove headfirst into the world of DIY. From upcycling thrift finds to installing a secondhand dishwasher, I embraced a hands-on approach,” she wrote in her Dorm Therapy tour.

But the challenges of her tiny dorm home actually started even before moving in. “Finding affordable housing in Munich is like chasing unicorns, and college dorm waitlists? Well, they’re practically an extreme sport. But after a suspenseful four-year wait, I finally secured a place in the city’s hottest dorm!” she explains.

Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan

She wasted no time diving into decorating her space. “I’m a medical student doing research in space medicine, a dedicated hip-hop dancer, and an interior design enthusiast,” she wrote. “My life is a palette of vibrant experiences, and I firmly believe that one’s living space should be a reflection of their personality. That’s why I’m curating a colorful, maximalist haven for myself.”

Credit: Su TSu Tashan Credit: Su TSu Tashan

She’s also creating a DIY haven. “My crafting corner, armed with a sanding machine, saw, and a hammer drill, is where the magic happens. I’ve turned thrift finds into treasures, creating a space that’s uniquely mine. Every piece I scored has its own story, such as the

40-pound vintage typewriter, which I, a 110-pound woman, single-handedly carried across a couple of blocks!" she described.

Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan

“Because every inch is a product of my own creative work, living here is like stepping into my quirky world. And, trust me, the whole ‘dopamine decor’ thing is no joke! It’s a room that not only houses me, but also uplifts my spirits with every glance,” she explained. Her home has been so inspiring not only for herself, but also others, that she actually became the 2023 Dorm Therapy TikTok Contest winner. Follow more of her design and DIY journey on her TikTok account, @su.themaximalist!

