This 215-Square-Foot Dorm Room Is Packed with Smart Small-Space Ideas

Adrienne Breaux
·6 min read
Color pops in dorm room.
bed, exposed closet, and purple coffee station with floor to ceiling curtains
red drawer dresser below hanging bar for clothing rack
Su had to have smart furniture strategies in her small space: "I've opted for a hanging closet and furniture with legs instead of bulky ones whenever possible," she wrote. Credit: Su TSu Tashan Credit: Su TSu Tashan
makeup vanity
"It's like a visual magic trick, making the space look more open and spacious. Lastly, utilizing wall space is a must -- it's the unsung hero of small-space living." Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
mesh metal curved red shelf with wood boards on wall
"My proudest product hacks include turning an IKEA mirror into a door for my walk-in closet, repurposing a dish rack as a book holder, and giving a makeover to the under-sink cabinet with a psychedelic-inspired design," Su explained. Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
simple bed in corner with pink round lamp and small white wood nightstand
"I've got a couple of tricks up my sleeve for maximizing a small space," she wrote. "First off, there's the gamechanger -- a second-hand robot vacuum cleaner that I snagged for just 25 EUR. Efficiency at its finest!" Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
Colorful shelving in dorm room.
Books organized in dorm room.
dog astronaut statue on pile of books
"My journey into decorating began during a period of dealing with depression, where I found solace in the transformative power of colors and creativity." Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
Plants in dorm room.
Spices organized in rack.
small kitchnette with microwave and purple shelf for coffee station
"My space has earned a reputation as the go-to destination for movie nights and hangouts, thanks in no small part to the home theater projector," Su wrote. Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
corner desk with white swivel chair and license plates on wall
"It's the cozy hub where we gather for movie nights and laid-back get-togethers, perfectly reflecting the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere I've crafted throughout," she continued. Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
Various license plates mounted on dorm wall.
Camera on dorm desk surface.
Floor mirror mounted on closet.
stack of colorful paper covered toilet paper, neon hello sign
One of Su's favorite spot is her bathroom, "an explosion of color, from the playful display of Who Gives A Crap toilet paper rolls to the vibrant neon lights and the faux greenery." Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
good vibes rug, floral tropical shower curtain, white square tile, hello neon sign
"The under sink cabinet, with its psychedelic-inspired design, serves as a quirky detail. Even the bathmat and shower curtains contribute to this lively atmosphere." Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan
Decorative bathmat in dorm bathroom.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Studio Apartment

LOCATION: Munich, Germany

STYLE: Colorful, Eclectic, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 0

SQUARE FEET: 215

For Su Tashan, a medical student at Ludwig Maximilian University Munich in Germany, the biggest challenge in decorating her home wasn’t the fact that it’s TEENY (215 square feet, to be specific). Su explains that the “most significant challenge was navigating a super tight budget during the decorating process.” Her solution? “With limited financial resources, I dove headfirst into the world of DIY. From upcycling thrift finds to installing a secondhand dishwasher, I embraced a hands-on approach,” she wrote in her Dorm Therapy tour.

Vintage typewriter and camera on desk.

But the challenges of her tiny dorm home actually started even before moving in. “Finding affordable housing in Munich is like chasing unicorns, and college dorm waitlists? Well, they’re practically an extreme sport. But after a suspenseful four-year wait, I finally secured a place in the city’s hottest dorm!” she explains.

stack of colorful paper covered toilet paper, neon hello sign
Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan

She wasted no time diving into decorating her space. “I’m a medical student doing research in space medicine, a dedicated hip-hop dancer, and an interior design enthusiast,” she wrote. “My life is a palette of vibrant experiences, and I firmly believe that one’s living space should be a reflection of their personality. That’s why I’m curating a colorful, maximalist haven for myself.”

red drawer dresser below hanging bar for clothing rack
Credit: Su TSu Tashan Credit: Su TSu Tashan

She’s also creating a DIY haven. “My crafting corner, armed with a sanding machine, saw, and a hammer drill, is where the magic happens. I’ve turned thrift finds into treasures, creating a space that’s uniquely mine. Every piece I scored has its own story, such as the
40-pound vintage typewriter, which I, a 110-pound woman, single-handedly carried across a couple of blocks!” she described.

simple bed in corner with pink round lamp and small white wood nightstand
Credit: Su Tashan Credit: Su Tashan

“Because every inch is a product of my own creative work, living here is like stepping into my quirky world. And, trust me, the whole ‘dopamine decor’ thing is no joke! It’s a room that not only houses me, but also uplifts my spirits with every glance,” she explained. Her home has been so inspiring not only for herself, but also others, that she actually became the 2023 Dorm Therapy TikTok Contest winner. Follow more of her design and DIY journey on her TikTok account, @su.themaximalist!

Plants and books in shelving.

Thanks, Su!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form