This 215-Square-Foot Dorm Room Is Packed with Smart Small-Space Ideas

For Su Tashan, a medical student at Ludwig Maximilian University Munich in Germany, the biggest challenge in decorating her home wasn’t the fact that it’s TEENY (215 square feet, to be specific). Su explains that the “most significant challenge was navigating a super tight budget during the decorating process.” Her solution? “With limited financial resources, I dove headfirst into the world of DIY. From upcycling thrift finds to installing a secondhand dishwasher, I embraced a hands-on approach,” she wrote in her Dorm Therapy tour.
But the challenges of her tiny dorm home actually started even before moving in. “Finding affordable housing in Munich is like chasing unicorns, and college dorm waitlists? Well, they’re practically an extreme sport. But after a suspenseful four-year wait, I finally secured a place in the city’s hottest dorm!” she explains.
She wasted no time diving into decorating her space. “I’m a medical student doing research in space medicine, a dedicated hip-hop dancer, and an interior design enthusiast,” she wrote. “My life is a palette of vibrant experiences, and I firmly believe that one’s living space should be a reflection of their personality. That’s why I’m curating a colorful, maximalist haven for myself.”
She’s also creating a DIY haven. “My crafting corner, armed with a sanding machine, saw, and a hammer drill, is where the magic happens. I’ve turned thrift finds into treasures, creating a space that’s uniquely mine. Every piece I scored has its own story, such as the 40-pound vintage typewriter, which I, a 110-pound woman, single-handedly carried across a couple of blocks!” she described.
“Because every inch is a product of my own creative work, living here is like stepping into my quirky world. And, trust me, the whole ‘dopamine decor’ thing is no joke! It’s a room that not only houses me, but also uplifts my spirits with every glance,” she explained. Her home has been so inspiring not only for herself, but also others, that she actually became the 2023 Dorm Therapy TikTok Contest winner. Follow more of her design and DIY journey on her TikTok account, @su.themaximalist!
Thanks, Su!
