21 Very, Very, Very Creepy Wikipedia Pages That Are For Adults Only

Have you ever found yourself awake, totally unable to get to sleep, and scrolling down some deep internet rabbit holes on Wikipedia? Well, many people have, especially on CREEPY Wikipedia pages. And here are some that were so creepy, people on Reddit just had to share them:

Warning: This post contains disturbing stories including mentions of death.

1.The death of actor Carole Lombard and a group of Army soldiers:

Carole Lombard

2.The tragic case of Aeroflot Flight 593:

An airplane in the sky

3.The Disappearance of Brian Shaffer:

Arrow pointing at Shaffer

4.The earthquake during a recording of Pink Floyd's "Shine on You Crazy Diamond":

Pink Floyd

5.The "screaming" Mummies of Guanajuato:

Mummified corpses

6.The murder of Cara Knott:

A reward poster for Cara Knott

7.Smile mask syndrome:

A woman painfully smiling

8.The Persian Princess, a mummy sold on the black market:

Photographers capturing a mummy

9.The Disappearance of Jamie Fraley:

Jamie Fraley

10.The injury of gymnast Elena Mukhina that left her paralyzed:

Elena Mukhina

11.The Killing of Henryk Siwiak:

Henryk Siwiak

12.Sogen Kato, thought to be Tokyo's oldest man:

The doors of a building

13.Eben Byers, who drank bottles of radium-spiked tonic:

"Eben M. Byers dies of radium poison"

14.The Kids for Cash scandal:

Closeup of a man

15.The practices of Carl Tanzler:

"Embalming Fluid"

16.Blanche Monnier, who was secretly held captive by her mother:

Rendering of a sickly woman in bed

17.The Posthumous Beheading of Mata Hari:

Mata Hari

"Her head was cut off, embalmed, and kept in the Museum of Anatomy in Paris."

u/spiceprincesszen

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

18.The Murder of Helle Crafts, which inspired the movie Fargo:

Closeup of Helle Crafts

19.The Balloonfest '86 in Cleveland, Ohio:

A building on a cloudy day

"Cleveland Balloonfest '86, with 1.4 million balloons and 2 deaths."

u/noonoonomore

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

20.The Guatemala syphilis experiments:

"STD Experiments"

21.Finally, the term "endling":

A cat-like creature

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

H/T r/CreepyWikipedia

