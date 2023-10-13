21 Tips For Anyone Who Wants To Start Running More (Or At All), From Someone Who Went From Hating Exercise To Running Marathons

Hi! I'm Matthew. And when I tell you that I was not a runner (nor athletic in any way) for most of my life, I am not lying.

As evidenced by the fact that I am dressed as a whoopie cushion eating a Snickers bar with a plate of...yes...ranch dressing (and I believe my retainer) in front of me. Matthew Huff

Even slow dancing seemed to be too much exertion for me to handle.

To be real though, I did not think of myself as a runner or an athlete in any way. Exercise and sports intimidated me so much and I avoided them at all costs. Matthew Huff

But then in college, my RA told me that he did not think that I could run two miles, and that lit a fire under me.

And so I started training. It was the middle of winter, so I was doing laps around an indoor track at my college, but I was doing it. It was miserable, but I was not about to let someone tell me I wasn't good enough to run two miles.

Well, I eventually ran those two miles. And it turns out that — at least for me — running two miles wasn't actually that hard once I got used to running. Running at the start was low-key miserable, but if I pushed through it, it got easier and easier.

And so then I signed up for a half marathon on an impulse...and was instantly filled with regret. Because thirteen miles is a lot more than two miles. But I downloaded a training schedule and got to work. I ran and ran and ran for about three months and then finally the day of the race arrived and....

I finished the half marathon!!

Which was extremely rewarding because I never pictured myself as someone who could run a half marathon. I always envisioned myself as a chubby, unathletic boy so being able to run 13.1 miles was such a huge accomplishment. TLC / Via giphy.com

Until I moved to New York City and went to see the New York City Marathon — because watching the race was a good excuse to day drink with friends. And even though I expected every marathoner to look like a Lululmeon-clad gazelle, I was surprised to see that participants actually came in every shape, size, speed, you name it. For me, it was eye-opening and inspiring.

Photorun / NYRR via Getty Images

And I thought: "If they can do it, so can I."

And again we went back and started training (and this training was more of a bitch because the runs were LONGER).

And so I ran a marathon!

But lest we think it was all fun and games, here is me CRYING while running towards the finish because I was so tired and EMOTIONAL.

Crying during races is a very real thing. Look it up. Instagram: @huffmatt

The whole experience of doing something that I always thought I wasn't able to was so transformative that I just kept running. I loved how I felt running and how empowering it was. If I could do this, then what else could I do?

I loved running (and running marathons in particular) so much that I wrote a whole book about it to help other people be able to overcome their fears of running as well.

Matthew Huff

So here I am to tell you that YOU TOO can be a runner (even if you think you can't). If I did it, so can you and here are 21 tips to help you out whether you're looking to run a marathon or just around the block.

MJ believes in you and so do I. Sony / Via giphy.com

1.Start with small distances — even if it's just around the block.

If you've never run before, it's going to be difficult at the start. Your body is simply not used to the motion. Although running may seem like just faster walking, it actually uses some very different muscles and when you add in the elevated heart rate and needed oxygen, your body will initially put up a fight. he goal, therefore is getting your mind to be unfazed by jogging and to do that, you've got to jog. Even if it's only a few blocks, if you do it consistently several times a week, you'll be amazed by how soon you'll be able to run a mile. Ryanjlane / Getty Images

2.Don't be afraid to walk.

Another misconception is that a run doesn't count if you walk. Au contraire. Especially at the start walking is your friend (and there are people who take walking breaks in marathons and actually finish faster than if they just run so really: walking never goes out of style.) Run a lap of the track and then walk a few and then run another one and walk a few more. The goal is getting your body used to the motion and combining running with walking won't make the process so daunting. Kali9 / Getty Images

3.All you need are shoes to start.

Some people get caught up in the thousands of running-related products you can buy (and many of them are very helpful). But if you're waiting around for water packs and hundred dollar leggings thinking it will all of a sudden make running easier, it's time to give up on that dream. The only piece of equipment you really need is a good pair of shoes. Buy shoes especially made for running (not just sneakers) and then head out the door. Freshsplash / Getty Images

4.Get used to being uncomfortable.

As I've said, running is not a sport that is easy and effortless. It will cause you discomfort, especially early on. Becoming a runner is all about getting used to being uncomfortable. And while that may suck in the short term. It is so, so, so rewarding in the long term. The feeling you get post-run having accomplished something difficult is one you won't soon forget. Andy Andrews / Getty Images

5.Get an accountability partner.

Sometimes the most difficult thing about running is finding the motivation to do it. Why get up an hour early and run when you could just stay cozy under the covers? Why head to the gym after work when you could watch Netflix? That is what makes having a running buddy so great. If you tell your friend you're meeting them for a run, you're much more likely to drag yourself out of bed. Kevin Kozicki / Getty Images/Image Source

6.Don't let your version of what a runner is get in the way of you running.

A common misconception about runners (and one I had for a VERY long time) is that they are all young, energy-fueled, gazelle-like humans who were track stars in high school and only eat kale. LIES! Go to any half-marathon and you will see lovely people of all shapes, sizes, ages, colors, abilities, genders, and experience levels crossing that finish line. Running is for everyone who is willing to put in the effort and requires hardly any skill or equipment. You don't need a horse or hand-eye coordination or long arms. Running is for all! Adamkaz / Getty Images

7.Stretch — before and after.

An easy mistake (and one I unfortunately make often out of laziness or lack of time) is to run without stretching. Especially in the morning or after a long day at a desk, the body needs a little loosening. A few minutes of stretching the legs before and after a run can save you a lot of hurt. Focus on the calves, quads, hamstrings, and glutes, but also hit the back and shoulders if you've got time. Jessie Casson / Getty Images

8.A 5K is a great starter goal.

It's always nice to have something to work towards and a 5K is a wonderful goal to start with. Almost anyone can run a 5K if they are willing to put in a little effort and stick to a training schedule. It's only 3.1 miles and lucky for you, BuzzFeed has put together a stellar couch to 5K program so that even if you've never run a step in your life, you'll be 5K ready in no time. Plus races are just so fun! You get a t-shirt. People cheer for you while you run. Sometimes there are bagels at the end. Like, what's not to love? Plus there are hundreds of 5Ks every weekend around the country, so you've got loads of races to choose from. Kevin Morris / Corbis via Getty Images

9.Slowly work up to longer distances. (Remember: there's no rush.)

There is no one-size-fits-all plan for running. It is a different journey for each one of us, so if you want to stop at a 5K, that's great. If you want to tackle longer distances, also great! And it's no hurry either way. Add on the miles slowly as your body gets used to running. There is no sense in trying to polish off a half marathon without training only to end up with an injury. Safety first everyone. Take it slow. This isn't a competition. Bernie_photo / Getty Images

10.Listen to a good audiobook or podcast to make the time fly by.

Once you start running 3 or 4 miles at a time, however, you might start getting a little bored. And it is very easy to fixate on how slow the miles are ticking by when you've got nothing to do but look at the side of the road. Enter audiobooks and podcasts. There is a virtually limitless selection of both on any topic you want. Try running to a horror novel or true crime podcast to get your blood rushing. Listen to the news or laugh to a comedy show. Get swept up in a romance novel or get tips from other runners about the sport. Who knows, you might enjoy it so much you'll tack on extra miles just to keep listening. Peopleimages / Getty Images

11.Or use a good playlist to amp you up.

For short or long distances, a great playlist can help with motivation and staying on pace. There are playlists built specifically with a certain beats per minute count to keep you running at one tempo, and others with specific cool down songs to remind you when the workout is over. There are '90s running playlists, classic rock playlists, and ones that are just Taylor Swift. Really anything you want is out there, and you can always make your own as well. Bogdankosanovic / Getty Images

12.Try out a running group.

If you're looking for a way to make new friends, have some accountability, and get some exercise, why not try joining a running group? Think of it as Soul Cycle or Pure Barre — only instead of the workout class being in a studio, its out on the streets. Most running groups allow for different paces and distances so everyone is welcome from beginners to those people running a marathon in under three hours. There are also groups dedicated to specific types of runners. In NYC, I'm in Front Runners, which is an LGBTQ+ running club, and I look forward to going (even on 90 degree summer days) just because I get to see my friends (and grab a beer after.) Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

13.Drink water and eat nourishing food.

This seems obvious, but you would be surprised by how many people neglect this step. If you're going to run, you need to be well fueled because this sport isn't easy. Make sure you're well hydrated before you head out the door by drinking water an hour or so before your run (if you gulp a ton and then start running you'll feel sluggish). If you're going more than a few miles, you should also bring water with you (or know where a drinking fountain is). Similarly, make sure to take in calories a few hours before the run, and eat a little extra the night before if you're going on a longer run — prioritizing nutrient-dense food. With any physical activity, food is fuel. Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

14.Since running is a full-body sport, try cross training to strengthen all your muscles.

As we all learned in elementary school from that bone song, the body is all connected. And running may be a sport that mostly uses certain leg muscles, but if the rest of your body is weak, those muscles will take the brunt of your running impact. That's an easy way to get injured. Instead of running five days a week, sprinkle in a few cross-training days to strengthen the rest of your body. Yoga, rowing, swimming, lifting weights, and pilates are all effective forms of cross-training that will strengthen your legs and your core, glutes, chest, and back. This will leave you stronger, less injury-prone, and ultimately a better runner. Thepalmer / Getty Images

15.Set aside time for running.

Let's face it. We're all busy. Often we're trying to cram 48 hours' worth of activities into 21, so if you're just waiting around thinking that the time for a run will magically appear, you might never get out on the sidewalk. At the beginning of the week, mark out times to run (especially if you're going for a longer distance) and put them on your calendar. You're much more likely to get your miles in if you've already set aside time for them. Nastasic / Getty Images

16.Have a bathroom plan.

If you're running more than a mile or two, it's always a good idea to have a bathroom strategy. You never know when the urge might strike (especially with everything jostling around inside you) so it's best to be prepared. Plan your route where you know there are public restrooms like a gas station, grocery store, or pharmacy, or run a loop in a park where you know there are places to stop. Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul / Getty Images/EyeEm

17.Get good sleep, too.

Running when your body is depleted is NOT FUN. It makes even the shortest of runs feel eternal. So, especially for longer runs, make sure to get a solid eight hours of sleep the night before. In the summer, when you're trying to get up early to beat the heat, this can be especially tricky though. Instead of just hoping you'll happen to go to bed early though or just roughing it with low energy, block off the time in your calendar ahead of time. Purposely don't schedule anything for the night before a long run (or schedule a little me time at home alone) so your run feels good in the morning. Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

18.Invest in anti-chaffing products.

This is MAJOR. If you are running a marathon or half, you're gonna need this. With hours of repetitive motion, your body will be rubbing against your clothes in ways it normally doesn't. That causes friction, and eventually bleeding. For men this can be especially brutal on the nipples so TAPE THEM. Basic medical tape will work great. For women, thigh chaffing tends to be a bigger deal, so grab some anti-chaffing lubricant and apply. Really, the stuff works wonders anywhere though, so any place your body is rubbing together or against your clothes, slap it on. Vgajic / Getty Images

19.Track your progress.

Sometimes it can be difficult (and incredibly discouraging) to be a runner because it's hard in general to track progress. It's not like other sports with points, stats, and a winner at the end. It's just you and road. So track your progress either in a notebook or with a handy app like Strava. You'll be able to see all your run times and distances. Then when you're having a crappy running day, you can look back at the days you could only run a half mile and feel proud of your accomplishments. Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

20.Sign up for a race (and tell your friends about it)

With all this running you're doing, you might as well sign up for a race. A 10K. A half marathon. A marathon. An ultra if you're feeling especially wild. Races give you something to work towards. They give you a sense of pride when you complete them. And they give you a medal you can wear to brunch to impress the waiters. If you're running a race though, TELL YOUR FRIENDS. Get them to come cheer you on. Words can't describe how wonderful it feels to have people you know screaming your name in the back half of a race when you feel like crap. It's often the boost you need to push through, and I always regret not inviting more friends to cheer me on. Harry How / Getty Images for IRONMAN

21.Have fun!

Is running often uncomfortable? Yes. Does it take sacrifices? Yes. Will you end up losing a few toenails in the process? Possibly. BUT that doesn't mean it can't be fun. And it should be. If running makes you feel stressed out and miserable, then don't force yourself. There are plenty of other great ways to exercise out there for you. But if you love the runner's high and the accomplishment of finishing those hard miles and the camaraderie with other runners and of course the medals, then JOIN US! Become a runner! It's fun! Vgajic / Getty Images

22.I'd love to hear about your experiences with running. Tell me in the comments!