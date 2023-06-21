21 New Products That Were Major Game-Changers When They Came Out But Are Full-On Obsolete Today

In 1697, John Ogilby was a cartographer who produced one of the first roadmaps that would lead to printed roadmaps being a must-have for long-distance travel.

They were outmoded by: digital roadmaps.

Then the GPS came along, followed by many apps on our smartphones, making paper roadmaps a thing of the past. Plenty of people would argue that paper maps are better than any app on your smartphone, but despite them still being sold, paper roadmaps are a thing of the past.