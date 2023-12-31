21 Before And After Photos Of Rescued Pets That Will Melt, Soften, And Sensitize Your Cold, Dead Heart

I don't know if it's the holiday season, but my emotions are all over the place. So, whenever I need to feel something, I run right over to the "BeforeNAfterAdoption" subreddit where families are encouraged to share photos of their rescued animals. Here are pets whose lives have been forever changed by a good home:

1.Little Musia here was found in -20-degree weather after her owner passed away.

Luckily, a foster mom found her, took her to a vet, and successfully placed her in a new home.

Before n' after:

2.Daisy was brought home from the shelter with a cone.

Now she's living near a field of flowers.

Before n' after:

3.While in the shelter, this little guy had a hard time due to his feline infectious peritonitis diagnosis.

Now he's completely cured!

Before n' after:

4.Chichi was originally malnourished.

Now he's thriving!

Before n' after:

5.Lola, a blind pup, was scared upon meeting her new owners.

But now she's traveling the world.

Before n' after:

6.Kenai was a very skinny boy.

Now he's well-fed and taken care of.

Before n' after:

7.Tater was found with sunburnt skin, rummaging through his future family's backyard.

Now that whole yard is his.

Before n' after:

8.Koda's coat was in desperate need of attention when he was found.

Now it's luxurious.

Before n' after:

9.This little pup was found under a house.

Now he lives with a family.

Before n' after:

10.This cat was found abandoned in a warehouse.

And look at her now!

Before n' after:

11.This hen's feathers needed some TLC.

Now she's got that and a few friends.

Before n' after:

12.This little girl was found in the street, and vets learned she had worms.

Now she couldn't be better.

Before n' after:

13.Luna was a stray.

Now she's a very spoiled house pet.

Before n' after:

14.Kit Kat started off being very cautious.

Now she's a sweet, little thing.

Before n' after:

15.Toothless had one of our most dramatic transformations.

All he needed was grooming and a bit of love.

Before n' after:

16.Miss Tallulah Beans was only three-fourths of a pound when her new family found her.

Now she's a healthy 3.3 pounds.

Before n' after:

17.Cosmo was a skinny stray from Detroit.

Look at that little face!

Before n' after:

18.This little one was welcomed with open arms.

And even got a sibling as well.

Before n' after:

19.This little girl was in need of a haircut.

And now she's all new.

Before n' after:

20.Persik was in need of rescue.

And now he belongs to a large, loving family.

Before n' after:

21.And finally, this fella was found with very matted hair.

Now, his family says neighbors ask if he's the same dog who they welcomed years ago.

Before n' after: