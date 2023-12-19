21 Photos That Aren't Supposed To Be Funny, But DEFINITELY Are

1.Gooooo tell it on the mouuuuntain:

"Jesus Christ Is Born Hot Meatloaf"
u/angrycatmeowmeow / Via reddit.com

2.True, but I also can't sleep well if I've downed a whole bag of candy:

A Virginia Woolf quote above some candy
u/Crescendo104 / Via reddit.com

3. I hope they know they have the funniest exterminator ever:

Twitter: @mollyoswaks

4.Well, if Obama says so:

"Oh my God Its an Amazing Hot Dog"
u/corpuscavernosa / Via reddit.com

5."Hello, baby":

"Waahhhh..."
u/Gooch_Gobbler / Via reddit.com

6.Wahoo:

"Wahoo"
u/CoconutGong / Via reddit.com

7.If she already restarted, that's it. No other options, she's stuck with it now:

"She restarted and it is still there."
u/No-Understanding3153 / Via reddit.com

8.BEEFY:

"BEEFY DRINK"
u/the-inkiest-weyo / Via reddit.com

9.They look a tad shorter in concert:

"QUEENS"
u/Priivy / Via reddit.com

10.I will now be incorporating "way too sweet for Bob" into my daily vocabulary:

"Way too sweet for Bob"
u/overcooked-potatoes / Via reddit.com

11.What sells this for me is they're asking about this in the r/legaladvice subreddit:

"Diarrhea in sensory deprivation tank"
u/Steelsoldier77 / Via reddit.com

12.Deeply:

"We are deeply out of Onions!"
u/wy1and / Via reddit.com

13.Yay, dirt!

"I Bought Myself a Birthday Present"
u/tallubby / Via reddit.com

14.Youth pastor thought they did something here:

"Jesus Jesus Jesus Jesus"
u/Grampa-Harold / Via reddit.com

15.Yoooo same:

"I kissed a girl and I liked it then I went to hell"
u/Memerboi456 / Via reddit.com

16.I don't know what kind of alien creature Ben is, but I'm glad he's having a good time:

A dog in the air
u/Gamingwithbrendan / Via reddit.com

17.Woo hoo!

"Woo hoo!"
u/potatosapienthethird / Via reddit.com

18.Dun dun DUNNNN:

"A raccoon and a cat can be friends, but they can also be enemies."
u/lindseyjohnston21 / Via reddit.com

19.Ha, gottem:

"In 2007, the popemobile..."
u/personasexfree / Via reddit.com

20.🌈✨:

A rainbow on an assignment
u/dsasd376372747 / Via reddit.com

21.And finally, always send a thank-you note:

"I'm grateful"
u/____okay / Via reddit.com

