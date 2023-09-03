21 People Who *Attempted* A DIY Project, But Something Went Horribly, Horribly Wrong
1.The truck hot tub:
2.This boss who added allll these lights:
3.This "repair guy" who fixed an overheating laptop:
4.This light switch:
5.This dad who fixed the kitchen sink:
HOW is this supposed to work?!
6.This deck that will absolutely, without a doubt, fall apart the moment someone gets in that pool:
7.This car fan???
8.This microwave mailbox:
9.This nightmarish baby doll nightlight:
10.This denim couch cover:
11.Help, they're EVERYWHERE:
12.These renters who cut a hole in the air duct:
13.This dad who painted the light yellow <3:
14.This person who used Liquid Nails to secure this mantle on the wall for a TV:
15.This repaired couch:
16.This wooden fireplace:
17.This toilet seat guitar:
18.This (positive) COVID test USB:
19.Oh, and these aluminum tread tiles for the bathroom:
20.These zip ties for shower curtain rings:
21.And finally, this boyfriend who made a pillow out of his chest hair for his girlfriend:
Stay creative, folks!
H/T: r/DiWHY