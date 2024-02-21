The 21 Most Comforting Photos That The Internet Had To Offer This Week

Welcome back to another week of rare internet comfort! I've been on a worthy mission to prove that the algorithm can be a flowing river of joy instead of a crashing waterfall of sadness. Let's take a much needed break from reality to bask in the coziness of this week's most wholesome posts:

This pup is the definition of being locked in. Nose has made contact with the glass. Ears have been deployed for stability. Eyes are on the prize (a small bug outside). 14/10 pic.twitter.com/4KMiPOxgM1 — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) February 20, 2024

husband and I accidentally bought each other the same £1.75 card from the local grocery store pic.twitter.com/HOngAUVh4M — Kirsten (@Kirsten3531) February 14, 2024

Money does buy happiness pic.twitter.com/RBG5Rvmmal — Jenni (@hashjenni) February 17, 2024

do u wanna go to this plant store in harajuku, tokyo with me pic.twitter.com/H4LalLemNp — ̊ (@doxie_gay) February 18, 2024

Apparently in Hawaii if you let a bus merge ahead of you the driver can press a 🤙🏻 button pic.twitter.com/DFbwmuWdWW — Andi 🇦🇱🇺🇦 (e/alb) (@Nexuist) February 14, 2024

me and my girl if we were chickens going on a vacation pic.twitter.com/ABpNHFfMNj — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) February 15, 2024

Two lovers entwined passed me by and heaven knows I am grateful to have experienced real love however fleeting and painful pic.twitter.com/EzgNiKvNsZ — trevy (@chillextremist) February 19, 2024

For all those pillow hoarders out there, behold my “I don’t have to share my king bed with anyone” 5 pillow nest creation. I know there is a subset of people who will understand. pic.twitter.com/RXF8iuT2FF — Wendy Hasson MD (@WendyHassonMD) February 18, 2024

Cutest Valentine’s Day gift ever :’) pic.twitter.com/1YzBBDqOTT — rat facts, PhD 🐀 (@shwauby) February 14, 2024

assorted cheese hell….. yes pic.twitter.com/FYC0oduo2T — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) February 16, 2024

The coolest thing about art is that you can really just make whatever you want pic.twitter.com/RU4eXNjxRu — Eli (@rats7) February 19, 2024

kinda life changing to see in person pic.twitter.com/jAHTU6RJwL — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) February 19, 2024

good night pic.twitter.com/FPmQrHHmlo — Out of Context Pokemon ∞ (@OoCPokemon) February 18, 2024