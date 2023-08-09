21 Humiliating Screenshots Of Awkward Text Messages People Sent — Like, I'm Seriously Cringing

1. This grandma who may have been trying to do a Google search:

2. This person who made a joke at the wrong time:

3. This Tinder match who completely misread this message:

4. This guy who had a whole conversation with this person's auto-reply messages:

5. This person who tried to shoot their shot and then completely denied what happened after they got rejected:

6. This dad who accidentally sent this message to his stepson instead of his wife:

7. This seriously awkward autocorrect:

8. This guy who really tried sliding into the DMs like this:

9. This person who shared this throwback of when they wanted to start a conversation with their crush, soooo they did this:

10. This Snapchatter who "doesn't want" this person to open this photo they "accidentally" sent:

11. This coworker who supposedly made an oopsie:

12. This person who was just joking, of course:

13. This employee who sent this to his manager instead of his S.O.:

14. These dudes who had a hilarious convo after one of them sent a selfie to the wrong number:

15. This person who purposely sent this message to their crush (who already turned them down a month ago):

16. This person who made this extremely awkward mistake:

17. This coworker who really tried to slip this into a conversation:

18. This person's response after inappropriately calling someone "baby":

19. This cringey "prank":

20. This Uber driver who crossed serious boundaries:

21. And finally, this woman who forgot she lied to this person about her number a year later: