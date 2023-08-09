21 Humiliating Screenshots Of Awkward Text Messages People Sent — Like, I'm Seriously Cringing

1.This grandma who may have been trying to do a Google search:

A series of three text messages reads "how do you clean poo stains from a rug, rug stains, poo stains google"
u/Sue_Flay / Via reddit.com

2.This person who made a joke at the wrong time:

The conversation goes like this: "Have you heard?" "That the bird is the word?" "No, Kyle died last night"
u/Hurkatrade / Via reddit.com

3.This Tinder match who completely misread this message:

Someone asks where their match is from, they respond Niagara, the first person misreads it as Nigeria and goes on a rant about how they don't look Nigerian and shouldn't lie
u/luminabelle6 / Via reddit.com

4.This guy who had a whole conversation with this person's auto-reply messages:

A rude message prompts someone to set an auto response that says "hey, thanks for the message," and the rude texter keeps responding to it with increasing frustration
u/MeowMistiDawn / Via reddit.com

5.This person who tried to shoot their shot and then completely denied what happened after they got rejected:

Someone says "I want you," the other person says "do not write me thing like that," and the first person claims they have never written anything to them
u/ergoegthatis / Via reddit.com
The first person continues by saying it couldn't have been them because they were asleep, before saying "I'll leave you alone but I don't think I was the culprit"
u/ergoegthatis / Via reddit.com

6.This dad who accidentally sent this message to his stepson instead of his wife:

The screenshot shows a normal previous conversation before a message that says "shaved my balls and they feel so nice and smooth" and then an apology
reddit.com

7.This seriously awkward autocorrect:

A dating app conversation starts with "you've got cool outfits, do you throat a lot" and a second text changing throat to thrift with a sad emoji
u/AutoCrosspostBot / Via reddit.com

8.This guy who really tried sliding into the DMs like this:

The message starts with "I believe women should be represented much better in society" before saying "Oh shit, my bad I thought I was DM'ing the homeboy"
u/bamz23 / Via reddit.com

9.This person who shared this throwback of when they wanted to start a conversation with their crush, soooo they did this:

Someone sent a message saying thanks for a letter of recommendation, then a second saying that was a mistake and explaining how similar the intended recipient's name is
u/_s_p_q_r_ / Via reddit.com

10.This Snapchatter who "doesn't want" this person to open this photo they "accidentally" sent:

Someone sends a photo, then claims they sent it to the wrong person and asks them not to open it; when they say "OK, I won't open it" they say "You can open it if you want"
u/ergoegthatis / Via reddit.com

11.This coworker who supposedly made an oopsie:

Someone invites a coworker out, they say they can't go but have fun, and the first person says "thanks gorgeous, oops sent that to the wrong person" in a single text
u/MisunderstoodToast / Via reddit.com

12.This person who was just joking, of course:

The first person says "you're cute, wanna make out?" the second person says no, the first person says it was a joke, then two days later says "like I'm seriously joking"
u/saint-cardon / Via reddit.com

13.This employee who sent this to his manager instead of his S.O.:

Someone accidentally sent their boss a text that "oh shit babe, I think I left the condom on the bathroom counter" followed by "wow, wrong person I'm so sorry"
u/SMDROID995 / Via reddit.com

14.These dudes who had a hilarious convo after one of them sent a selfie to the wrong number:

Someone starts a text convo with "good morning babe," the other person plays along but says they didn't get their selfie, so the first person sends it and asks for a selfie in return
u/DocdurDurf / Via reddit.com
The second person responds with a joke selfie making it clear they're someone else, the first person says "you're funny" and the second person says "I've enjoyed this moment with you"
u/DocdurDurf / Via reddit.com

15.This person who purposely sent this message to their crush (who already turned them down a month ago):

The text says "I really like [name redacted] but I know he doesn't feel the same, help!" but was sent to the crush; the sender claims it was meant for their friend
u/pentapous / Via reddit.com

16.This person who made this extremely awkward mistake:

When asked what they're doing, the person says they're hanging with their sick brother; the other person takes this to mean "sick" as in "cool," but they mean seriously ill
u/turnew155 / Via reddit.com

17.This coworker who really tried to slip this into a conversation:

In a conversation about not having a car, someone suddenly says "god I need sex, sorry I'm so frustrated"
u/admiralasskicker / Via reddit.com

18.This person's response after inappropriately calling someone "baby":

The first person says "hi baby," the second says "don't call me that," and the first claims they were using speech to text and talking to their baby cousin
u/paulblartmallcap / Via reddit.com

19.This cringey "prank":

The first person claims to have become a millionaire and says "you are so fucking cute," the second person responds "thanks, my boyfriend thinks so too"
u/TheTrenchCoatMafia / Via reddit.com
The first person says "I can buy you anything you want," the second says "a one-way ticket to go fuck yourself," and the first person claims this was a prank for YouTube
u/TheTrenchCoatMafia / Via reddit.com

20.This Uber driver who crossed serious boundaries:

An Uber driver texts the passenger after the ride, the passenger says that makes women feel uncomfortable and scared, and the driver asks if she has a boyfriend
u/dcsabika14 / Via reddit.com

21.And finally, this woman who forgot she lied to this person about her number a year later:

A text from 2019 says they met at the bar last night and she gave him her number, the response says must be a wrong number; but then a year later the same number texts about a group project they're in together
u/BriellaSkye / Via reddit.com

Whew, what do you think about these texts? Have you ever had a super awkward text interaction? Let us know in the comments below!