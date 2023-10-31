21 High-Protein Winter Dinners in Three Steps or Less

Stay warm on cold evenings with a nourishing, high-protein dinner that is quick and easy to make. Whether you’re in the mood for a mouthwatering one-pan chicken dish like our Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken Vegetables or a comforting pasta like our One Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta, these recipes are a breeze to whip up. Plus, each of these dishes has 15 grams of protein per serving to support healthy digestion, muscle recovery, bone health and more. In just three simple steps or less, you can enjoy a variety of hearty and satisfying meals that will help keep you cozy and energized throughout the season

Slow-Cooker Herb & Mushroom Braised Beef

With its comforting flavors contributed by savory meat, mushrooms, onions, carrots and fresh herbs, this slow-cooker braised beef is a wonderful supper on cold-weather days. Consider freezing it into portions for busy weeknight meals. You could also shred the meat and serve it on sandwiches.

One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta

Make this cheesy ground chicken pasta recipe for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve with a simple side salad and a glass of red wine.

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce.

Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe draws flavor inspiration from shawarma with spices like cumin, paprika and pepper. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.

Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken

This one-skillet dinner combines quick-cooking chicken cutlets with a creamy sauce of sliced onion and sour cream flavored with sherry. Fresh basil brightens up the dish.

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

In this healthy one-pan meal, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which builds layers of flavor while also cutting back on the number of dishes.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.

White Chicken Chili Casserole

This easy, one-skillet casserole is packed with heat thanks to two kinds of peppers, poblanos and jalapeño. If you want to increase the spice level, leave the seeds in the jalapeño. Finish with your favorite toppings like Cheddar, cilantro and crumbled tortilla chips.

Chicken Nachos

These chicken nachos have crunchy chips topped with hot spiced shredded chicken, beans and melted cheese with cooling chunks of avocado, red onion and cilantro. If you like the heat, add jalapeño slices at the end. These quick nachos work well with shredded chicken breast or rotisserie chicken if you have leftovers around.

Puttanesca Pork Chops

This flavorful pork chop dinner recipe is proof that bold Neapolitan puttanesca sauce can liven up more than just spaghetti. Unlike brined olives like Kalamatas, oil-cured olives have a meatier bite because they're coated in salt then macerated in oil. Look for them on olive bars or with other Italian products. Serve with sautéed broccoli rabe and whole-wheat orzo.

Feta & Roasted Red Pepper Stuffed Chicken Breast

Feta cheese, roasted peppers, spinach and more flavors common to regions around the Mediterranean inspired this quick and easy stuffed chicken breast recipe. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout.

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

Pot Roast Soup

Plenty of veggies--and of course, meat and potatoes--guarantee that this ode to the classic Sunday supper will satisfy even the hungriest diners.

Pork & Green Bean Stir-Fry

Apricot jam adds just the right amount of sweetness to balance the spicy, salty and umami flavors without turning the sauce into a sugar bomb. Serve with cooked rice to round out the meal.

Skillet Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

This one-skillet honey-garlic chicken recipe is quick and easy enough for a weeknight dinner. It has well- balanced flavors of sweet and sour plus a hit of heat from hot honey. A pat of butter lends a silky texture to the sauce and helps carry the flavors.

Creamed Spinach-Stuffed Salmon

For this easy baked salmon recipe, we've stuffed salmon fillets with a luscious creamed spinach mixture for a main and side in one dish. It all adds up to a healthy dinner that's elegant, simple and delicious--and ready in 30 minutes. Wider fillets work best for this salmon recipe because they're easier to stuff than the skinny ones. You could also serve the creamed spinach on the side if you don't feel like stuffing the salmon.

Creamy Chicken-Tomato Skillet

Yes! You can make chicken and rice in 20 minutes. When a craving for comfort food hits and you need it in a hurry, this fast take on chicken and rice hits the spot. Stirring chopped baby spinach into warm brown rice is a smart way to get more vegetables and jazz up an otherwise plain starchy side.

15-Minute Shrimp & Coconut Curry with Eggplant

In this quick shrimp recipe, shrimp is paired with a coconut curry and tender eggplant. Red, yellow or green curry works well in this quick dinner. To keep it fast, serve with precooked brown rice to sop up the sauce.

