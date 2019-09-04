Lightened-Up Meals That Won't Leave You Ravenous

Dinners can often get on the heavier side, especially if you’re eating out a lot, so every once in a while it’s nice to switch things up and give yourself a lighter option. When you think of cooking a healthy, light dinner, images of plain baked fish and steamed veggies can often come to mind. But you shouldn't have to compromise on taste and satisfaction in order to have a healthy dinner.

With these 80 light yet filling dinner ideas, you'll never skimp on flavor again. Packed with tasty, good-for-you ingredients, these recipes won't have your family scrounging the kitchen for after-dinner snacks. From tender chicken mole tacos to grilled watermelon and steak salad, there's enough variety to keep the whole family interested. We're sure at least a few of them will make their way onto your weekly menu.

And for even more ideas, check out our heart-healthy dinners next