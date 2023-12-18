Bookmark This List of Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day and Eve
Eating Christmas dinner is always one of the best Christmas traditions! Nothing says 'tis the season like sitting around the table with family. But hosting or cooking, well, that can be a whole other story. Don't get us wrong—we love baking Ree's famous sticky cinnamon rolls. It's truly a little slice of heaven! Though the other side of the coin is that there's quite a lot to prepare before you can sit down to dinner. Is it really a holiday gathering if you don't need to send someone out for something left off the list? Luckily, there are plenty of stores open on Christmas that are all-hands-on-deck and ready to help if you find that a key ingredient is missing on the big day.
Here, you'll find a list of grocery stores open on Christmas in 2023—plus some details on their holiday hours, any relevant policies, and some unexpected closures, too. It's always good to be prepared. After all, there are many restaurants open on Christmas, but there are far fewer grocery stores that'll keep their doors open. For instance, you'll need to be well-versed on Costco's Christmas hours before heading out—they're closed on Christmas Day, but have special Christmas Eve hours. And what about Christmas hours at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Publix? No matter where you typically shop, you'll want to know those as well—and we've got you covered.
Convenience Stores and Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day in 2023:
7-Eleven: Most stores will be open for their typical 24 hours.
Acme: Most stores will be open but hours may vary by location.
Albertsons: Some locations are open while others will close or open with reduced hours.
Big Saver Foods: Generally, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Casey's General Store: Stores should open at 10 a.m., but hours may vary by location.
Circle K: Most stores will be open for 24 hours, some may operate on reduced hours.
Cumberland Farms: Most stores will open from 7 a.m to midnight.
CVS: Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., though many regularly stay open 24/7. Call for pharmacy hours.
Giant Food: Select stores will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Most pharmacies and all food pick-up, however, will be closed.
Kum & Go: Locations will be open on Christmas Day.
Maverik Adventure's First Stop: Stores will remain open 24/7 on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Morton Williams: Last year, stores were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rite Aid: Many stores (but not all) will remain open on Christmas Day with varying hours depending on your location, with some continuing to operate 24/7. Call ahead for pharmacy hours.
Safeway: Most stores will be open with reduced hours, but this can vary depending on the location, so call in advance.
Sheetz: All stores will remain open for 24 hours.
Speedway: Most locations will stay open for their usual 24 hours.
Vons: Some stores will be open with modified hours.
Walgreens: Store hours vary by location. Stores that regularly operate 24/7 should be open on Christmas, and most other locations will have reduced hours. Call ahead for pharmacy hours.
Wawa: The convenience store should be open for regular hours on Christmas Day.
Grocery Stores Closed on Christmas Day in 2023:
ALDI
BJ's Wholesale
Costco
Dollar General
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
The Fresh Market
Giant Eagle
Harris Teeter
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Kroger
Martin's
Publix
Sam's Club
ShopRite
Stop & Shop
Target
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Wegmans
Whole Foods
Winn-Dixie
Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve in 2023:
ALDI: Stores should be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but hours can vary by location.
BJ's Wholesale: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Costco: Stores will be open, but many will close early, around 5 p.m.
Family Dollar: Many stores will close at 10 p.m.
Food Lion: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Fresh Market: In previous years, stores were open at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.
Giant Eagle: Stores should close at 5 p.m., but the pharmacy will close at 3 p.m.
Giant Food: Last year, all stores closed at 7 p.m., including those normally open 24 hours. Pharmacies closed at 6 p.m., and the latest time for pick-up was at 2 p.m.
Harris Teeter: Stores will open at their regular time and close at 7 p.m.
H-E-B: Expect stores to be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hy-Vee: All stores will close at 5 p.m.
Kroger: Most will be open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., but some are open for regular hours.
Lidl: Expect stores to close their doors at 6 p.m.
Martin's: Stores were open last year at normal hours and closed at 6 p.m. The pharmacy was open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price Rite: All stores will likely close their doors at 6 p.m.
Publix: Stores will open at their regular time and close at 7 p.m.
Ralphs: Most locations are open until 10 p.m.
Sam's Club: Stores will open at their usual time but close by 6 p.m.
Stop & Shop: All stores closed at 6 p.m. last year.
Target: Most stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trader Joe's: All stores will close early at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Tops: Stores will close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Walgreens: Most stores will be open during normal business hours.
Walmart: Stores will be open but will close early at 6 p.m.
Wegmans: All stores will open for their usual hours and close by 6 p.m.
Whole Foods: Hours will vary by location, but expect many to close by 7 p.m. Check your local store's hours here, which will be posted one week in advance.
