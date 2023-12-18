Bookmark This List of Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day and Eve



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Eating Christmas dinner is always one of the best Christmas traditions! Nothing says 'tis the season like sitting around the table with family. But hosting or cooking, well, that can be a whole other story. Don't get us wrong—we love baking Ree's famous sticky cinnamon rolls. It's truly a little slice of heaven! Though the other side of the coin is that there's quite a lot to prepare before you can sit down to dinner. Is it really a holiday gathering if you don't need to send someone out for something left off the list? Luckily, there are plenty of stores open on Christmas that are all-hands-on-deck and ready to help if you find that a key ingredient is missing on the big day.

Here, you'll find a list of grocery stores open on Christmas in 2023—plus some details on their holiday hours, any relevant policies, and some unexpected closures, too. It's always good to be prepared. After all, there are many restaurants open on Christmas, but there are far fewer grocery stores that'll keep their doors open. For instance, you'll need to be well-versed on Costco's Christmas hours before heading out—they're closed on Christmas Day, but have special Christmas Eve hours. And what about Christmas hours at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Publix? No matter where you typically shop, you'll want to know those as well—and we've got you covered.

Roman Tiraspolsky - Getty Images

Convenience Stores and Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day in 2023:

Wolterk - Getty Images

Grocery Stores Closed on Christmas Day in 2023:

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

The Fresh Market

Giant Eagle

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Martin's

Publix

Sam's Club

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve in 2023:

You Might Also Like