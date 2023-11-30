21 Gorgeous Blue Kitchens That'll Have You Dreaming of Your Next Renovation

Here's proof that this classic color is perfect in any shade for every cook space.

Blue is universally beloved in houses everywhere; it works so well in a variety of shades and pairs well with virtually any color you can think of. And when you use it in a kitchen, the heart of the home, it really shines. We love to see cook spaces drenched in the shade, but we can also appreciate when it’s artfully speckled throughout in smaller details. Whether it’s through cabinets, tile, flooring, or painted walls, blue is always a good idea in kitchens. If you’re going through a renovation or a remodel (or even just a quick refresh), consider making blue the star hue of your kitchen. We rounded up some stunning blue kitchens in a variety of styles to help inspire your color selection and application.

Pair Light Blue with Warm Wood

Christopher Stark

Designer Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors coated this entire kitchen in a soft blue hue (Dix Blue by Farrow & Ball). This, along with the light quartzite counters and Fireclay backsplash tiles, contrast nicely against the warm, unpainted wood details.

Paint the Window Trim Blue

Chris Testani

If you don't have a ton of wall space to paint over, consider painting your window trim blue, like how designer Gina Gutierrez of Gina Rachelle Design did here in the 2022 Real Simple Home. She was able to tie the room together by also applying the color (Pitch Cobalt by Valspar) to the island. The dark navy shade manages to complement the sea foam, bluish-green backsplash.

Pick a Dark Blue Backsplash

Wood cabinets are very trendy right now—if you don't want to paint them, go to town with blue tile! Designer Anne McDonald of Anne McDonald Design chose this cement number from Zia Tile to contrast the white oak cabinetry. She says, "Rather than going with a neutral, I wanted to push the design a bit more using a saturated colored tile. When I found the tile we used, it was the most beautiful blue. Vibrant but not too intense." She chose a black quartz countertop (Ceaserstone Tempal), but it doesn't feel heavy against the tile thanks to the rest of the warm-but-light details. To enhance the cozy, homey vibes of the space, she added a vintage runner.

Stick to Black and White... and Blue

Shannon Dupre/DD Reps

If you're concerned about going too bold with color, stick to black and white for the rest of your kitchen, like how designer Isabella Patrick of Isabella Patrick Interiors did here in this client's space. She opted for a black and white floor tile and a marble countertop/backsplash combo with black veining that wouldn't compete with the deep teal cabinets (Stonecutter by Benjamin Moore).



Think Beyond Your Walls

We were obsessed with the idea of blue floors the second we saw this stunning kitchen designed by Molly Rosen. The cerulean blue cement tiles (which are from Zia Tile's Aero line) were actually a near-perfect match to the 20-year-old stove left behind from the previous owner. Molly says it's incredibly heavy, but she made lemonade with those lemons and concepted her whole house around it! "I love monochromatic color stories, and I figured it would either look amazing or terrible, but it turned out the tile totally landed the whole look!," she adds. Painting the kitchen walls white lightened up the room, but also lets the floor really shine.

Do Blue Trim, Cabinetry, and Tile

There's a lot of blue in this kitchen but it doesn't feel excessive. The trim and cabinetry in this kitchen designed by Platt were painted a navy that was customized to match the beautiful blue, old world-themed pattern in the Walker Zanger backsplash tiles, which breaks up the solid stretches of color. The brass vintage light fixture, which the client scored on one of her travels, adds more charm and warmth to the space.

Elevate Youthful Blues

Erin Kestenbaum

We're back to baby blue in this kitchen designed by Erin Kestenbaum and we're not disappointed. The cabinet color, which is stock, doesn't skew too juvenile though because of the sophisticated details incorporated throughout, like the brass lighting and hardware, delicate beige Fireclay tiles, and traditional, gold-framed art. (Decorating hack: Erin says she hung it from the tile using a Command Hook!)



Mix Up Wood and Painted Cabinets

In this kitchen designed by Alyce Lopez of The True House, you'll see oak cabinets and blue cabinets, painted Brittania Blue by Benjamin Moore. Why limit your cabinet color to just one? Alyce says, "I love to mix color and wood to add depth and contrast. I will rarely design a kitchen with just one finish." She also introduces another color to the kitchen with the black countertops, saying, "The concrete finish soapstone quartz countertops brought a more earthy and organic feel to the space."



Add Blue Fluting to Some Cabinetry or an Island

Charlotte Lea

Designer Abbie Naber of A Naber Design opted for colorful fluting on a section of this kitchen's lower cabinets and it adds a ton of depth and texture, making it the focal point of the space.



Match Without Going Overboard

Charlotte Lea

In this other kitchen designed by Abbie Naber of A Naber Design, the pale, sky-colored clay backsplash from Heath Ceramics is the star of this kitchen. The blue stools echo the tiles without being too matchy-matchy thanks to the darker shade.



Pair Dark Blue and Crisp White

This kitchen designed by The Brownstone Boys and lovingly hashtagged #PalomasOnPoplar is all about balance—the saturated blue cabinets (painted Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball) are contrasted by a bright quartz countertop and backsplash with faint veining and crisp white shelving from Shelfology. (We love the flaming, orange-red pop of color the Le Creuset adds!)



Combine Tile with Shiplap

Alanna Hale

Emily Henderson opted to cover most—but not all—of her kitchen walls in this stunning, denim blue tile (inspired by some of her favorite jeans!). A small, designer detail we just have to point out: We love how she wrapped the tile around the window casing. She broke up the backsplash with some white shiplap, which reinforces the farmhouse theme of her home.

Go for Dark Blue Paint with Wood Countertops

Max Maloney for Gina Rachelle Design

Gina Gutierrez of Gina Rachelle Design combined a stunning Calacatta marble with warm wood countertops and cabinetry and a dark-but-soft blue hue (Newbury Port by Portola Paint) in this kitchen for a sophisticated but casual vibe.

Keep It Bright and Airy

Max Maloney for Gina Rachelle Design

In this other kitchen designed by Gina Gutierrez of Gina Rachelle Design, all of the cabinetry is painted a deep blue (Hyde Park by Portola Paint), and the countertops are black (soapstone to be exact), and the appliances are dark. But it still feels bright and airy, thanks to the light zellige tile from Clé Tile and open shelving.

Go Halfsies

Plain English Design

We love this twist on the backsplash if you want some color but can't do tile—Plain English Design applied their in-house paint color Tea Caddy halfway up the vertical boarding of this kitchen, in addition to the cabinets. The brand's design direction, Merlin Wright, says of the space, "Our painted tide-line harks back to downstairs kitchens and scullery’s where the lower half of walls was often painted in a darker color or gloss paint to hide scuff marks from busy staff." The more you know!



Find Blue Inspiration Everywhere

Blue is certainly the dominant color in this Knoxville, TN kitchen but it doesn't dominate the space. Dani Miller, the principal designer of the Lauderdale Design Group let us know client wanted the kitchen to feel like it "stepped out of a David Hockney painting." (Talk about inspiration!) They paired the blue tiles from Concrete Collaborative, arranged very carefully, with maple wood veneer cabinetry. Miller says of the blue choice, “We tested many colors for the kitchen backsplash, knowing we wanted to be impactful and vivid. On the day we planned for the final selection, Alaina (our client) walked into our design studio with her Point Move Earrings in the matching color to the tile. Cobalt blue was our color.”

Add a Little Green to Your Blue

"Classic English Kitchen" by deVOL Kitchens

If you don't want to stick to just blue, green and blue make for a brilliant, vibrant color combination in any kitchen, and this example by deVOL Kitchens proves this statement. The cabinetry, done in their exclusive color Pantry Blue, pairs beautifully with the saturated green shade (Ho Ho Green by Little Greene Paint Company). The white subway tiles and light marble countertops offer a visual break for the eyes. Helen Parker, deVOL's creative director, says of the space, "A Classic English kitchen with everything—this room is so full of character and charm, it has truly epitomized and cleverly shown us all what a piece of deVOL Classic English furniture is all about. It appears as part of the original house rather than a newly fitted kitchen."



Pick a Fun Tile Shape

Sara Tramp-Ligorria

This kitchen designed by Dee Murphy of Murphy Deesign features a gorgeous, jewel blue shade by the shape of the Fireclay tile really takes it to the next level and makes it feel even more special. She says, "I chose a scalloped tile because of the immediate textural impact it provided to the space, especially when using a contrasting grout. A curve always demands attention, because most of our livable spaces consist of angles and straight lines." So smart! And if you're curious about why she didn't tile the full wall, she explains, "This is a commercial space with high ceilings and inconsistent boundaries. It made the most sense to keep it clean as a 'backsplash' that followed the lead of the upper cabinets from Semihandmade."



Paint Some Cabinets Blue and Some White

This North Fork, NY kitchen was designed by Batliboi Studio and we're in awe of how perfectly the backsplash tiles from Zia Tile match the island (painted Aegean Teal by Benjamin Moore)! The principal architect, Hormuz Batliboi, says, "The zellige tiles have variations in blue tone and finish, a result of the hand-made process of making the tiles." This really adds dimension to the space. And why they only opted to paint the island, he says, "It complements and offsets the blue tile wall behind. A standard (and more cost-effective) white was selected for the remaining base cabinets to serve as a neutral backdrop and counterpoint to the saturation of the blue. Ironically, the white base cabinets draw more attention to the blue tile than if we had opted for all blue cabinets, which would have also been more costly."

Layer in the Blues

Ryan Garvin

Designer Raili Clasen of Raili CA Design really embraced the blue theme in this kitchen—light blue zellige tile, on top of the statuary marble countertop (which skews a steely-blue), followed by the custom cabinetry (that she describes as "a little bit darker than a French blue") make a combination that doesn't overwhelm because it's all done in layers and in varying shades.

Choose a Green Tile for Your Blue Kitchen

Arden Wray

Back to the blue-green color combination: This stunning Catskills, NY kitchen designed by Byrd Studio celebrates that classic pairing. They explain why it works, saying, "We wanted the design and textures of the space to echo the beautiful natural landscape right outside. By sticking to rich, deep colors pulled from the surrounding forest, we were able to create a moody earthiness and sense of outside-in in the space that our client loves." So basically, it all goes back to nature!



