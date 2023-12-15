This New 203-Foot Sailing Yacht Blends Classic Design With Modern Tech

Ares Yachts wants to transport back to the golden age of yachting.

The Turkish shipyard just unveiled a new flagship that was inspired by centuries of maritime heritage. Named after the small port town in Turkey, Simena showcases classic lines from bow to stern that evoke a bygone era of sailing.

Penned by Taka Yacht Design, the 203-foot ketch takes design cues from a clipper ship with a full-rigged bowspirit and trail board. Built to RINA Class C standards, the sailing yacht features a robust steel hull and an advanced composite superstructure. It also sports traditional teak decks and mahogany joinery.

The helm and lounge.

Spearheaded by Design Unlimited, the interior is described as a “relaxed and refined sanctuary.” The decor combines rich walnut wood and supple leather with and elegant furniture and antique brass accents. Modern elements have been thoughtfully integrated so as not to detract from the classic feel. The TVs in the salon and owner’s suite, for instance, are equipped with lifts so they can be hidden when not in use.

The owner’s suite.

As for accommodation, Simena can sleep up to 12 guests across three double cabins and two twins. (It also has space for up to nine crew.) Occupying pride of place on the main deck, the luxurious owner’s suite is outfitted with a dressing room and plush lounge. It also offers direct access to the Jacuzzi in the bow. The bathrooms are nothing to sneeze at, either, with a mix of Calacatta Oro and Patagonia White marbles.

The Jacuzzi.

Simena may have classic stylings, but it is equipped with the latest tech. It is powered by a sophisticated hybrid system that includes an 882 kW diesel engine and 220 kW electric motors. The sailer has a cruising speed of 6 knots and a top speed of 15 knots. It can also cover 4,000 nautical miles when traveling at 11 knots.

Simena’s delivery is scheduled for December 2024. The shipyard, which covers some 430,000 square miles on Turkey’s south coast, is also working on a 164-foot sailing yacht called Spitfire and a 177-foot explorer known as Project Atlas. In addition, Ares is also working with Lateral Naval Architects on a yacht range of vessels ranging between 213 to 279 feet. Exciting times.

