2025 Ford Explorer Buyer's Guide & Specs

Overview

The Explorer has long been one of Ford's best-selling SUVs and for 2025, the SUV carries on its legacy of offering a spacious option for buyers who want three rows of seats, all-wheel drive capability, and many features.

Available in a variety of powertrains, the Explorer offers buyers a variety of options to customize the SUV to suit their specific needs. The truck slots below the larger, full-size Ford Expedition and above the smaller, mid-size Edge in Ford's SUV lineup.

The Explorer can be had with either four-cylinder or twin-turbo V-6 engines, with rear or all-wheel drive. Performance enthusiasts who also desire three-row SUV space will find the sporty Explorer ST to be a viable option that combines practicality and performance into a single package.



2025 Ford Explorer Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2025 Ford Explorer starts at $41,220 and goes up to $56,800 depending on the trim and package.

Active: $41,220

ST-Line: $45,980

Platinum: $53,120

ST: $56,800



Ford Explorer Reliability

Is the Ford Explorer reliable? Yes, J.D. Power rates the Explorer at 82/100 for reliability

2025 Ford Explorer Specs at a Glance

Vehicle Category: Mid-size SUV

Starting Invoice Price: $37,349.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (24/21/28)

Horsepower: 300- 400

Seating Capacity: 7

Cargo Space: 84.1 inches

Safety Rating: 5 Star (NHTSA)

View full specs below.

Interior Photos of the 2025 Ford Explorer

Ford Motor Company

Exterior Photos of the 2025 Ford Explorer

Ford Motor Company

2025 Ford Explorer FAQs

2025 Ford Explorer Release Date

The 2025 Ford Explorer is planned to be released in Spring 2024.

2025 Ford Explorer Competitors

Competitors of the 2025 Ford Explorer include the Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Kia Telluride, Dodge Durango, and GMC Acadia, among others. When shopping for a 2025 Ford Explorer you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2025 Ford Explorer MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2025 Ford Explorer?

The 2025 Ford Explorer gets up to 28 miles per gallon, depending on the configuration of the vehicle.

What is the gas tank size of the 2025 Ford Explorer?

The 2025 Ford Explorer gas tank size is 18.6 gallons, which is comparable to similar SUVs.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2025 Ford Explorer?

It costs approximately $70 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2025 Ford Explorer take?

The 2025 Ford Explorer takes regular unleaded.

2025 Ford Explorer Performance

What is the top speed for a 2025 Ford Explorer?

The top speed for the 2025 Ford Explorer is 146 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2025 Ford Explorer?

The 0-60 time for the 2025 Ford Explorer is approximately 5.5 seconds in the ST trim.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2025 Ford Explorer?

The 1/4 mile time for the 2025 Ford Explorer is 14.5 seconds in our testing.

What is the towing capacity of 2025 Ford Explorer?

The towing capacity of the 2025 Ford Explorer is 5,000 pounds.

2025 Ford Explorer Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2025 Ford Explorer weigh?

The 2025 Ford Explorer weighs 4,344 - 4,766 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2025 Ford Explorer?

The dimensions of the 2025 Ford Explorer are a wheelbase of 119.1 inches by a length of 198.8 inches and width of 78.9 inches.

What is the height of 2025 Ford Explorer?

The height of the 2025 Ford Explorer is 69.6 inches.

How long is the 2025 Ford Explorer?

The 2025 Ford Explorer is 198.8 inches long.

2025 Ford Explorer Manufacturing

Where is the 2025 Ford Explorer made?

The 2025 Ford Explorer is made at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.

What is the 2025 Ford Explorer made out of?

The 2025 Ford Explorer is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.

2025 Ford Explorer Ratings & Reliability

Is the 2025 Ford Explorer a reliable car?

The 2025 Ford Explorer has a reliability score of 82/100 according to J.D. Power

What is the safety rating of the make model?

The Ford Explorer has a safety rating of 5 Stars according to the NHTSA.

2025 Ford Explorer Full Specs and Features



The specs below are for the 2025 Explorer Active RWD, specs for other configurations of the Explorer are available on ford.com.

Vehicle

EPA Classification: Standard SUV 2WD

Drivetrain

Rear Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: 99H

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.3 L/140

Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 300 @ 5500

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 310 @ 3500

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: 44T

Transmission Description: Automatic w/OD

Number of Transmission Speeds: 10

First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.71

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 3.00

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.15

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.77

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.52

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.27

Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.85

Ninth Gear Ratio (:1): NA

Tenth Gear Ratio (:1): NA

Reverse Ratio (:1): 4.88

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 3.58

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): NA

Range, city/highway (miles): N/A / N/A

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): N/A / N/A / N/A

EPA Fuel Economy Equivalent (for hybrid and electric vehicles), combined/city/highway (MPGe): N/A / N/A / N/A

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 18.6

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 119.1

Length (inches): 198.8

Width, without mirrors (inches): 78.9

Height (inches): 69.6

Front Track Width (inches): 66.9

Rear Track Width (inches): 66.9

Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): 7.6

Rear Door Opening Height (inches): NA

Rear Door Opening Width (inches): NA

Liftover Height (inches): 32.8

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 7

Total Passenger Volume (cubic feet): 152.9

Front Head Room (inches): 40.7

Front Leg Room (inches): 43

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 62.1

Front Hip Room (inches): 59.2

Second Row Head Room (inches): 40.5

Second Row Leg Room (inches): 39

Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 61.9

Second Row Hip Room (inches): 59.1

Third Row Head Room (inches): 38.9

Third Row Leg Room (inches): 32.2

Third Row Shoulder Room (inches): 54.6

Third Row Hip Room (inches): 40.9

Cargo Area Dimensions

Cargo Space/Area Length Behind First Row (inches): 84.1

Cargo Space/Area Length Behind Second Row (inches): 49.8

Cargo Space/Area Length Behind Third Row (inches): 20.8

Cargo Space/Area Width at Beltline (inches): 64.5

Cargo Bed Width Between Wheelhousings (inches): 47.6

Cargo Bed Height (inches): 32.8

Cargo Space/Area Behind Front Row (cubic feet): NA

Cargo Space/Area Behind Second Row (cubic feet): 46

Cargo Space/Area Behind Third Row (cubic feet): 16.3

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Steering Ratio (:1): NA

Turns, lock to lock: NA

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): NA

Turning Diameter / Radius, wall to wall (feet): NA

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Strut

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Front Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA

Rear Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA

Front Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA

Rear Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 13.6

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.6

Rear Drums, diameter x width (inches): NA

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 7.5

Front Wheel Material: Aluminum

Front Tire Size: P255/65HR18

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 7.5

Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: P255/65HR18

Spare Wheel Size (inches): Compact

Spare Wheel Material: Steel

Spare Tire Size: Compact

Towing

Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 5000

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 5000

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 500

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 5000

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 500

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4344

Total Option Weight (pounds): 0.00

Maximum Payload Capacity (pounds): NA

Curb Weight: NA

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA

Mechanical

Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle

50 State Emissions System

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Rear-Wheel Drive

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Regenerative Alternator

Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Trailer Wiring Harness

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

18.6 Gal. Fuel Tank

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Exterior

Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum

Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare

Steel Spare Wheel

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Black Door Handles

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Deep Tinted Glass

Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Lip Spoiler

Black Grille w/Chrome Accents

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Roof Rack Rails Only

Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Entertainment

Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capability, 6 speakers, and more

AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory

Streaming Audio

Integrated Roof Antenna

Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

Interior

Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar

10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment and more

4-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment and more

35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, and more

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Fixed 50-50 Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Rear Cupholder

Compass

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Locking Glove Box

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and more

Full Cloth Headliner

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver and more

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Carpet Floor Trim

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Space Lights

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Delayed Accessory Power

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Driver Information Center

Trip Computer

Outside Temp Gauge

Digital/Analog Appearance

Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Center Armrest

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Air Filtration

Safety

AdvanceTrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot

Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning

Collision Mitigation-Front

Driver Monitoring-Alert

Evasion Assist

Collision Mitigation-Rear

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter and more

Rear Child Safety Locks

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Warranty

3 Basic Years / 36,000 Basic Miles

5 Drivetrain Years / 60,000 Drivetrain Miles

5 Corrosion Years / Unlimited Corrosion Miles

5 Roadside Assistance Years / 60,000 Roadside Assistance Miles

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track is a window into a nearly unattainable car-centric lifestyle. In our pixels and pages, readers feel what it’s like to drive the most incredible cars, view the most exclusive collections, and travel the world to witness the stories that will become legends of the road.

We cherish enthusiast vehicles of all speeds and abilities, and strive to deliver every sound, smell, g-force, and glint of polished metal as though our community members experienced it themselves.

Road & Track is written for the automotive enthusiast, covering car and motorsport news, blended with wide-ranging feature stories, investigations, reviews, and columns.

Road & Track's road tests and comparison tests are the most thorough in the industry, focusing primarily on domestic and imported sports cars and sports sedans that are a cut above the ordinary in performance, handling, engineering, and efficiency.

Learn more about our team here.

