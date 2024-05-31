2025 Ford Explorer Buyer's Guide & Specs
Overview
The Explorer has long been one of Ford's best-selling SUVs and for 2025, the SUV carries on its legacy of offering a spacious option for buyers who want three rows of seats, all-wheel drive capability, and many features.
Available in a variety of powertrains, the Explorer offers buyers a variety of options to customize the SUV to suit their specific needs. The truck slots below the larger, full-size Ford Expedition and above the smaller, mid-size Edge in Ford's SUV lineup.
The Explorer can be had with either four-cylinder or twin-turbo V-6 engines, with rear or all-wheel drive. Performance enthusiasts who also desire three-row SUV space will find the sporty Explorer ST to be a viable option that combines practicality and performance into a single package.
2025 Ford Explorer Price (MSRP)
The price of the 2025 Ford Explorer starts at $41,220 and goes up to $56,800 depending on the trim and package.
Active: $41,220
ST-Line: $45,980
Platinum: $53,120
ST: $56,800
Ford Explorer Reliability
Is the Ford Explorer reliable? Yes, J.D. Power rates the Explorer at 82/100 for reliability
2025 Ford Explorer Specs at a Glance
Vehicle Category: Mid-size SUV
Starting Invoice Price: $37,349.00
Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (24/21/28)
Horsepower: 300- 400
Seating Capacity: 7
Cargo Space: 84.1 inches
Safety Rating: 5 Star (NHTSA)
View full specs below.
Interior Photos of the 2025 Ford Explorer
Exterior Photos of the 2025 Ford Explorer
2025 Ford Explorer FAQs
2025 Ford Explorer Release Date
The 2025 Ford Explorer is planned to be released in Spring 2024.
2025 Ford Explorer Competitors
Competitors of the 2025 Ford Explorer include the Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Kia Telluride, Dodge Durango, and GMC Acadia, among others. When shopping for a 2025 Ford Explorer you should consider other models in this competitive set.
2025 Ford Explorer MPG and Fuel Efficiency
What is the MPG for the 2025 Ford Explorer?
The 2025 Ford Explorer gets up to 28 miles per gallon, depending on the configuration of the vehicle.
What is the gas tank size of the 2025 Ford Explorer?
The 2025 Ford Explorer gas tank size is 18.6 gallons, which is comparable to similar SUVs.
How much does gas cost to fill up the 2025 Ford Explorer?
It costs approximately $70 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.
What kind of gas does the 2025 Ford Explorer take?
The 2025 Ford Explorer takes regular unleaded.
2025 Ford Explorer Performance
What is the top speed for a 2025 Ford Explorer?
The top speed for the 2025 Ford Explorer is 146 mph.
How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2025 Ford Explorer?
The 0-60 time for the 2025 Ford Explorer is approximately 5.5 seconds in the ST trim.
How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2025 Ford Explorer?
The 1/4 mile time for the 2025 Ford Explorer is 14.5 seconds in our testing.
What is the towing capacity of 2025 Ford Explorer?
The towing capacity of the 2025 Ford Explorer is 5,000 pounds.
2025 Ford Explorer Weight and Dimensions
How much does the 2025 Ford Explorer weigh?
The 2025 Ford Explorer weighs 4,344 - 4,766 lbs.
What are the dimensions of 2025 Ford Explorer?
The dimensions of the 2025 Ford Explorer are a wheelbase of 119.1 inches by a length of 198.8 inches and width of 78.9 inches.
What is the height of 2025 Ford Explorer?
The height of the 2025 Ford Explorer is 69.6 inches.
How long is the 2025 Ford Explorer?
The 2025 Ford Explorer is 198.8 inches long.
2025 Ford Explorer Manufacturing
Where is the 2025 Ford Explorer made?
The 2025 Ford Explorer is made at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.
What is the 2025 Ford Explorer made out of?
The 2025 Ford Explorer is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.
2025 Ford Explorer Ratings & Reliability
Is the 2025 Ford Explorer a reliable car?
The 2025 Ford Explorer has a reliability score of 82/100 according to J.D. Power
What is the safety rating of the make model?
The Ford Explorer has a safety rating of 5 Stars according to the NHTSA.
2025 Ford Explorer Full Specs and Features
The specs below are for the 2025 Explorer Active RWD, specs for other configurations of the Explorer are available on ford.com.
Vehicle
EPA Classification: Standard SUV 2WD
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
Engine Order Code: 99H
Engine Type and Required Fuel: Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4
Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.3 L/140
Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection
Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 300 @ 5500
Maximum Torque @ RPM: 310 @ 3500
Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA
Transmission
Transmission Order Code: 44T
Transmission Description: Automatic w/OD
Number of Transmission Speeds: 10
First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.71
Second Gear Ratio (:1): 3.00
Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.15
Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.77
Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.52
Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.27
Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00
Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.85
Ninth Gear Ratio (:1): NA
Tenth Gear Ratio (:1): NA
Reverse Ratio (:1): 4.88
Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 3.58
Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA
Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA
Clutch Size: NA
Fuel Economy and Range
EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA
CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): NA
Range, city/highway (miles): N/A / N/A
EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): N/A / N/A / N/A
EPA Fuel Economy Equivalent (for hybrid and electric vehicles), combined/city/highway (MPGe): N/A / N/A / N/A
Fuel Tank
Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 18.6
Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA
Exterior Dimensions
Wheelbase (inches): 119.1
Length (inches): 198.8
Width, without mirrors (inches): 78.9
Height (inches): 69.6
Front Track Width (inches): 66.9
Rear Track Width (inches): 66.9
Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): 7.6
Rear Door Opening Height (inches): NA
Rear Door Opening Width (inches): NA
Liftover Height (inches): 32.8
Interior Dimensions
Passenger / Seating Capacity: 7
Total Passenger Volume (cubic feet): 152.9
Front Head Room (inches): 40.7
Front Leg Room (inches): 43
Front Shoulder Room (inches): 62.1
Front Hip Room (inches): 59.2
Second Row Head Room (inches): 40.5
Second Row Leg Room (inches): 39
Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 61.9
Second Row Hip Room (inches): 59.1
Third Row Head Room (inches): 38.9
Third Row Leg Room (inches): 32.2
Third Row Shoulder Room (inches): 54.6
Third Row Hip Room (inches): 40.9
Cargo Area Dimensions
Cargo Space/Area Length Behind First Row (inches): 84.1
Cargo Space/Area Length Behind Second Row (inches): 49.8
Cargo Space/Area Length Behind Third Row (inches): 20.8
Cargo Space/Area Width at Beltline (inches): 64.5
Cargo Bed Width Between Wheelhousings (inches): 47.6
Cargo Bed Height (inches): 32.8
Cargo Space/Area Behind Front Row (cubic feet): NA
Cargo Space/Area Behind Second Row (cubic feet): 46
Cargo Space/Area Behind Third Row (cubic feet): 16.3
Steering
Steering Type: Rack-Pinion
Steering Ratio (:1): NA
Turns, lock to lock: NA
Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): NA
Turning Diameter / Radius, wall to wall (feet): NA
Suspension
Front Suspension Type: Strut
Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link
Front Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA
Rear Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA
Front Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA
Rear Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA
Brakes
Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc
Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel
Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 13.6
Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.6
Rear Drums, diameter x width (inches): NA
Wheels and Tires
Front Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 7.5
Front Wheel Material: Aluminum
Front Tire Size: P255/65HR18
Rear Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 7.5
Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum
Rear Tire Size: P255/65HR18
Spare Wheel Size (inches): Compact
Spare Wheel Material: Steel
Spare Tire Size: Compact
Towing
Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 5000
Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 5000
Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 500
Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 5000
Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 500
Weight Information
Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4344
Total Option Weight (pounds): 0.00
Maximum Payload Capacity (pounds): NA
Curb Weight: NA
Electrical
Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA
Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA
Mechanical
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
50 State Emissions System
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Rear-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Regenerative Alternator
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
18.6 Gal. Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Exterior
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Steel Spare Wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Door Handles
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Deep Tinted Glass
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Lip Spoiler
Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Roof Rack Rails Only
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Entertainment
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capability, 6 speakers, and more
AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Antenna
Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Interior
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment and more
4-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment and more
35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, and more
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Fixed 50-50 Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Rear Cupholder
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Locking Glove Box
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and more
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver and more
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Trim
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver Information Center
Trip Computer
Outside Temp Gauge
Digital/Analog Appearance
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Safety
AdvanceTrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection Front Cross Traffic Mitigation
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter and more
Rear Child Safety Locks
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Warranty
3 Basic Years / 36,000 Basic Miles
5 Drivetrain Years / 60,000 Drivetrain Miles
5 Corrosion Years / Unlimited Corrosion Miles
5 Roadside Assistance Years / 60,000 Roadside Assistance Miles
