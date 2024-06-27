2024's best photos to date: Spawning crabs, Memorial Day services and sea turtle release

With the close of June comes the halfway point in 2024 and we thought it might be fun to look back on some of our photographers' favorite photo galleries so far this year.

Malcolm Denemark is a Space Coast legend. He's known for his launch photos from our beaches, catching surfers in action, all around beautiful photographer - and the occasional inappropriate joke. He's been capturing the people and events across the Space Coast for nearly four decades. Check out some of his favorite galleries.

The spawning of crabs

Malcolm said: "There were just so many of them. It was such an incredible site."

Memorial Day at National Cemetery

Malcolm said: "It's always an honor to show support and reverence for the men and women who've served and sacrificed for our country. The annual tributes are always filled with color and emotion. I'm glad I get to share that with our readers."

The latest turtle release

Malcolm has shot hundreds of photos of sea turtle releases, but whether it's his first or his last, they all hold a special place for him.

Malcolm said: "It's amazing to see what these people do to revive the sea turtles and get them back to the wild. The crowds are always excited to see the turtles and cheer them on as they splash their way out to sea."

Click here to see more of Malcolm Denemark's work.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2024's best photos to date: Spawning crabs, Memorial Day & sea turtles