2024's best photos to date: A Memorial, Marathon and Mardi Gras pups

With the close of June comes the halfway point in 2024 and we thought it might be fun to look back on some of our photographers' favorite photo galleries so far this year.

For more than three decades, Tim Shortt has been capturing events and people across the Space Coast. Check out some of his favorite galleries.

The Vietnam Traveling War Memorial

Tim said: "I’ve been covering it virtually every year since it began, and the veteran community is amazing in their commitment to honor the sacrifices of those who served in the Vietnam War."

The Publix Marathon and Half Marathon in Melbourne

Tim said: It’s always a challenge with low light at the start, finding parking, and getting up early... but it’s a fun and positive event that always offers a wide variety of visuals.

Mardi Gras Paws in the Park

Tim said: What can I say? I love dogs. Everyone who knows me and follows my photo galleries is aware of this! It was hard to narrow down which of the several dog-related galleries I shot this year — but I chose Paws in the Park, which benefits the Central Brevard Humane Society, and because it includes Drusilla and Leroy, two dogs I’ve adored for years, but who both recently passed away. They were 'engaged'.

