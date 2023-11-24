2024 Wisconsin state park, trail passes on sale now

Those planning for some 2024 outdoors adventures in Wisconsin can knock off a big item starting Friday — annual state park and forest admission passes and trail passes are on sale.

While most state parks, forests and trails have the ability to purchase day or annual passes at the gate, buying now might save some time later. The annual pass, or sticker, gets you access to the more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across the state.

For those interested in exploring Wisconsin's parks, trails and other public access areas, here's what you should know about the passes and admission stickers.

What does a parks admission sticker get you?

An annual sticker or a daily admission pass is required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the annual sticker or daily admission pass.

You can learn more about admission stickers here.

What does a state trail pass get you?

For specific state trails, the state trail pass is required for all people over age 16 who are biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass isn't required for walking or hiking. Not every trail in the state requires this pass, but it's needed for many of the major trails like the Elroy-Sparta State Trail and Glacial Drumlin State Trail.

You can learn more about the state trail pass and what trails you need a pass for here.

What if happens if you use a trail without a state trail pass?

There's a $5 fee for those who fail to pay for pass before using the trail. If a trail user refuses to buy a pass or self-register, a citation can be issued.

How long is the state trail pass or admissions sticker good for?

The admission sticker and state trail pass are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2024.

How much does a Wisconsin admission sticker or state trail pass cost?

For Wisconsin residents, the cost of an annual parks admission sticker is $28 and an annual state trail pass is $25.

For non-Wisconsin residents, the cost of an annual parks admission sticker is $38 and a state trail pass is $25.

For families with more than one vehicle in their household, you can buy a pass for an additional vehicle for $15.50 as a Wisconsin resident and $20.50 for nonresidents. Senior citizen annual stickers are $13 for Wisconsin residents 65 and older.

What if you want to give a state park pass or admission sticker as a holiday gift? Will it arrive in time?

For those looking to give admission stickers and/or trail passes for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing them before Dec. 8 to ensure they arrive on time to give as a gift.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2024 Wisconsin state park passes, state trail passes on sale now