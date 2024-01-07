2024 Valentine’s Day Collections by Coach, Kate Spade New York, Betsey Johnson & More Celebrate Romance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Valentine’s Day is starting 2024 with a burst of romance — and brands are taking note.

This year, various labels have released limited-edition pieces and collections to celebrate the holiday. Sneakers, loafers and more have been printed, embellished and bedazzled in palettes of red, white, silver and more — complete with accents from heart prints to crystals. Similar elements can also be seen across handbags, jewelry and more, as seen in new products and capsule collections from brands including Coach, Betsey Johnson, Kate Spade New York and more.

Below, discover this year’s top Valentine’s Day collections.

Coach’s heart-printed sneakers

Coach has released a new iteration of its leather Lowline sneakers for Valentine’s Day, complete with an allover print of deep red hearts. The $165 set is accompanied by the brand’s similarly printed $95 Udele Sport slides. The Valentine’s range is rounded out with an array of gold pavé crystal and monogrammed jewelry, as well as a variety of the label’s Heart, Cassie and Mira handbags in red and pink leather color palettes, complete with heart-shaped link details.

Coach’s Lowline Low Top sneakers. Courtesy of Coach

Kate Spade New York’s embellished heart loafers

For Valentine’s Day, Kate Spade New York has issued dapper loafers with romantic heart details. The label’s new $228 Lounge Hearts loafers feature a slip-on silhouette, with sparkly red heart embellishments lined in pearls and crystals for a glamorous flair — also seen in its $198 Alexia sneakers. Completing the brand’s Valentine’s Day selection are a variety of red heart-shaped, printed and embellished handbags, wallets and technology accessories, as well as an array of themed jewelry set with gold, pink, blue and green hearts.

Kate Spade New York’s Lounge Hearts loafers. Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Betsey Johnson’s romantic Valentine’s Day Shop

Betsey Johnson has embraced the romance of Valentine’s Day with a new Valentine’s Day Shop. Ranging from $13 to $249, Johnson’s footwear offerings features a limited version of her $89 Sidny sneakers — a platform-soled womens’ style covered in sparkling heart-shaped crystals. The sparkly pair is complemented by new red, purple and pink heart-printed handbags and heart-accented jewelry, as well as an edited selection of white, red, pink and purple handbags, sneakers and boots.

Betsey Johnson’s Sidny sneakers. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

