It's 2024: Stop Changing Reese's Cups Flavors

Peanut butter and milk chocolate is a match made in heaven, one that even gives PB&J a run for its money. Although we'll eat it in a Jif (pun intended), no brand taps into the potential of this pairing quite like Reese's. After all, they've only made 100 different prototypes of the classic Cup over the years, from white creme to dark chocolate to an abundance of holiday shapes. And now the candy powerhouse is introducing yet another product to confuse things.

Reese's just announced the 2024 launch of their "Caramel Big Cup" during a Super Bowl LVIII commercial slot, in a hilarious spot where a family of football fanatic foodies jump out of windows and slam their heads through walls all while their beloved dog effortlessly twirls a hula hoop around its hips.

While the paid actors in the Caramel Big Cup commercial may be pleased with the upcoming addition to the growing list of Reese's products, in all seriousness, how many more variants do we need?

Read more: 8 Chocolate Bars That Are Totally Different Outside The US

What We Know About The Reese's Caramel Big Cup

Actors in a scene in Reese's Caramel Big Cups commercial - YouTube/Reese's

If you're anything like the Super Bowl commercial family that was willing to destroy their perfectly intact furniture over the announcement of Reese's Caramel Big Cup, you might be eager for more information on the new version of the original. Here's what we know so far.

According to the commercial, Reese's Caramel Big Cups have been released in a "limited" batch of millions of packages, so hopefully it won't be too hard to find the caramel-infused iteration at a store near you. Also, to make room for that extra sweet swirl, the Caramel Big Cups are larger than the original and clock in at 190 calories per piece. Reviews so far are pretty good though one person said on the product page that it was "more gooey than they would like."

The brand-new Reese's product is currently available for purchase on the brand's website, and knowing how the colossal candy company operates, it'll likely arrive en mass at local convenience stores and supermarkets in no time.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.