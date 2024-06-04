2024 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival announces Grand Marshal and Honorary Marshal

Sam Brett and Javannah Davis have been named the Grand Marshals and Honorary Marshals for the 2024 Rochester Pride Parade & Festival, respectively.

Each year, the Grand Marshal is a person who has significantly contributed to improving the lives of Rochester's LGBTQ+ community in the past, present, and future.

The honorary marshal is a person who has made contributions to improving the life of Rochester's LGBTQ+ community but may have been overlooked in the past.

Samuel Antonio Brett Sanchez

Samuel Antonio Brett Sánchez, also known as drag queen, Samantha Vega will be the 2024 Rochester Pride Parade & Festival Grand Marshal

Samuel Antonio Brett Sanchez, known as 'Sam Brett,' is a Venezuelan native who came to Rochester in the early 1990s to study at the Rochester Institute of Technology's Biotechnology program. During his studies, he found a passion for philanthropy and drag as the co-organizer of the RIT Drag Show, the first college-sanctioned drag show in the region.

Now, he is known for his alter-ego, "Samantha Vega," his volunteer work, and his leadership roles on the boards of AIDS Rochester (now Trillium Health) and MOCHA, which is also part of Trillium Health.

He has served as the co-chair for the ROC Pride planning committee, doubling the attendance and making pride more inclusive for BIPOC, trans, and non-binary performers.

Brett is also the organizer of Latin Divas of Drag, the first drag show of its kind at the Great New York State Fair, featuring Latinx drag performers from all over NYS.

Javannah J. Davis

Founder and president of W.A.V.E Women INC., Javannah J. Davis will be the 2024 Rochester's Pride Parade & Festival Honorary Marshal.

With over 20 years of experience as a healthcare professional, Javannah J. Davis is now a community health nurse. Davis is also an actress, self-published author, columnist for BlaqueOut Magazine, founder of the non-profit organization W.A.V.E. Women Inc., and CEO/owner of Linjé Enterprises LLC.

She has served the LGBTIA+ and allied communities throughout her career by sharing knowledge, compassion, and experience. For her contributions, Davis received the Honorary Fatima Woods Award in 2018 and 2021 from Next Generation Men of Transition, Roc Black Pride, and BlaqueOut Magazine.

Most recently, she was honored with the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition's 2024 Monica Roberts Advocacy Award.

2024 Rochester Pride Parade & Festival

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway. It will continue down South Avenue and end at Highland Park, where the festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the festival, guests can enjoy food, drinks, games, activities, vendor tables, live music, and performances. General admission tickets are $5, VIP tickets are $50, and kids under 12 get free entry.

Ticket sales and more information can be found at rochesterpride.com.

