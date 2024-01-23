2024 Oscar Nominations: Oppenheimer and Barbie Lead the Pack

Getty Images

The final sprint of awards season is upon us as the 2024 Oscar nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. While it's anyone's guess who will win big at the for the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, odds are Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic Oppenheimer will lead the pack, with Greta Gerwig’s game-changing Barbie nabbing a best picture nomination, in addition to nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for top acting categories.

If the 2024 Golden Globes were any indication, we can also expect to see Alexander Payne’s boarding school drama The Holdovers, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall rack up nominations in a variety of categories, including best actresses for Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, who was the first Indigenous woman to win a Globe earlier this month.

Below, all the 2024 Oscar nominations, and be sure to follow @glamourmag on Instagram for updates during the big night on March 10.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Female Actor

Annette Benning, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carrie Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Male Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Female Supporting Actor

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Male Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert Deniro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

"Wahzahze," Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour