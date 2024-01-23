2024 Oscar Nominations: Oppenheimer and Barbie Lead the Pack
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Getty Images
The final sprint of awards season is upon us as the 2024 Oscar nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. While it's anyone's guess who will win big at the for the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, odds are Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic Oppenheimer will lead the pack, with Greta Gerwig’s game-changing Barbie nabbing a best picture nomination, in addition to nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for top acting categories.
If the 2024 Golden Globes were any indication, we can also expect to see Alexander Payne’s boarding school drama The Holdovers, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall rack up nominations in a variety of categories, including best actresses for Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, who was the first Indigenous woman to win a Globe earlier this month.
Below, all the 2024 Oscar nominations, and be sure to follow @glamourmag on Instagram for updates during the big night on March 10.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Female Actor
Annette Benning, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carrie Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Male Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Female Supporting Actor
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Male Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert Deniro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
"Wahzahze," Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For,” Barbie
This post will be updated.
Originally Appeared on Glamour