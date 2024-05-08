The 2024 Monmouth County Travel Guide is out! Get your copy today

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the Monmouth County Travel Guide for 2024. The newly released guide is available in two formats: digital and print.

Packed with a host of activities and amenities the official Monmouth County Travel Guide includes popular attractions, landmarks, farmer’s markets, festivals, cultural insights, historical background, local events, and the County’s Brewed and Distilled in Monmouth program.

“Monmouth County is truly the best place to be during the summer months. From historical sites, our nationally recognized parks and golf courses, tasty dining options and, of course, our beaches, main streets and boardwalks, there is something for everyone when you visit Monmouth County,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism.

The guide also features information about transportation options and accommodation recommendations.

Those interested the 2024 Travel Guide can visit the visitor-guide and request a paper copy by mail. You can also visit MonmouthCountyTourism.com for more information about Monmouth County happenings.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 2024 Monmouth County Travel Guide