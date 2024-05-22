2024 Memorial Day weekend: What are the best and worst times to drive in Massachusetts?

Memorial Day weekend traffic in Massachusetts is expected to start building on Thursday, with AAA forecasting record-breaking travel levels on the roads ahead of the holiday.

Memorial Day Travel set to begin Thursday, break records

AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since the agency began tracking in 2000.

“Travel times are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, told AAA. “Travelers should stay up to date on traffic apps, 511 services, and local news stations to avoid sitting in traffic longer than necessary.”

WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL IN MASSACHUSETTS:

Between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday

Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday

BEST TIMES TO TRAVEL IN MASSACHUSETTS:

Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m. on Thursday

Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m. on Friday

Before 1 p.m., after 6 p.m. on Saturday

Before 1 p.m. on Sunday

After 7 p.m. on Monday

In southern New England, Interstate 93 from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Boston is expected to be the most jammed highway, INRIX insights suggested. Peak congestion on that stretch of 93 is expected on Sunday at 8:45 a.m. with an estimated travel time of 1 hour, 48 minutes.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Boston Calling music festival is happening at the Harvard Athletic Complex this weekend and heavy traffic delays are expected on Soldiers Field Road.

AAA noted that many Memorial Day weekend travelers are seeking theme parks and entertainment venues this year.

