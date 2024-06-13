2024 Juneteenth Festival to be held Saturday: What to know

The annual Juneteenth Festival is set to take place this year on Saturday at the Avera Health IT Building.

The festival is expected to offer a vibrant celebration of community, music and culture for all ages.

The event will kick off with a Freedom Walk along the bike trail at Fawick Park downtown to recognize the ongoing struggles for racial justice in the U.S. and commitment to working toward a more inclusive and equitable society.

Kick off the Juneteenth festivities with us at our annual Freedom Walk, starting at 10 AM! 👨🏾‍🦽🚶‍🚶🏿‍♀🚶‍♂️✨Gather your... Posted by Juneteenth Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

This year’s Grand Marshal Chet Jones will say a few words before leading the Freedom Walk.

Originally hailing from Stockton, California, Jones moved to Sioux Falls after graduating from Northern State University in Aberdeen.

Along with being actively involved with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and numerous community volunteer activities, Jones also made significant contributions to the community with his wife Linda Jones. He also served as a District 10 Senator for four years, advocating for women’s rights.

Jones said it’s “quite an honor” to be recognized by the Sioux Falls community.

“Juneteenth, to me, is the true breaking of the chains of slavery,” Jones said. “That finally people that looked like me were finally set free. I think it’s a time to celebrate.”

Who will be at the event?

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Juneteenth Festival will happen at the Avera Health IT Building downtown at 212 East 11st Street.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Juneteenth will feature live music, dance performances, a fashion show, kids activities, cultural exhibits, DJ battles, spoken word poetry and education workshops.

The celebration will also have a variety of nearly 40 vendors including Deeper Wells Church Family, NAACP of SD, Hurdle Life Coach Foundation, Augustana University, Your CBD Store Sioux Falls, The Transformation Project, 1stgen_hq clothing, ACE Collective, Circle Clinical Research, Empire Mental Health Support, Natural Grocers, Bridging the Gap, South Dakota Voices for Peace, Moms Demand Action, Minnehaha County Democratic Party, Junior League of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Police Department, SD Youth Activism, City of Sioux Falls, Beads by Mo, Human Rights Commission, Nexus Community Partners and both a fashion show booth and local artists booth.

The HUB SD is sponsoring this year’s 65-book giveaway that celebrates, educates and connects to the Black community.

Two henna artists will also be sharing their intricate craft with those in attendance.

Throughout the day, attendees can also grab a bite from Windy City Bites LLC and Southern Perfection BBQ LLC.

Kids can enjoy the children’s area sponsored by ACE Collective, which will include a cotton candy and popcorn station, face painting, giant lawn games and inflatables. Kids can also participate in the fashion show, free-form dancing, free book giveaways and an educational booth.

A volunteer paints a child's face at Sioux Falls' Juneteenth celebration at Terrace Park on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

How will festivities unfold?

The festival will begin with remarks from Sioux Falls Juneteenth Secretary and Advocacy Director for The HUB Danae Verba and Julian Beaudion, SF Juneteenth president, The HUB co-founder, SD African American History Museum curator, NAACP vice president and Swamp Daddy’s co-owner. Jones will be announced during the opening ceremony, along with LSS Multi-cultural Center Program Supervisor Valeria Wicker singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem.

Musicians Etta (right) and Olivia perform at the 2022 Sioux Falls Juneteenth Festival on Saturday at Kenny Anderson Park.

At noon, Deeper Wells Praise Dance will perform, followed by Center of Life Senior Pastor and addiction and mental health counselor at The Becoming Agency, Joshua Duncan, who will speak about mental health awareness, specifically focusing on Men’s Mental Health Month and Etta and the Vendetta, a Sioux Falls-based indie, soul and jazz band.

At 12:30 p.m., Headlights Theater, a non-profit based in Sioux Falls featuring a diverse group of artists, will showcase art entertainment and education through music and dance.

Following, will be Theresa Tha S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D. at 1 p.m., who will recite lyrical poetry through music and theatrics. She's known for her self-published book of poetry “Mass Matter Magic” and her award-winning children’s book, “You So Black.”

Juneteenth Sioux Falls

There's an expo by The Premiere Playhouse at 1:45 p.m. and then at 3 p.m., a battle between father and son with DJ Versatile, of Sioux Falls.

At 4 p.m., the grand finale will be Grammy and Emmy award-winning Jamaican-American singer-songwriter Cocoa Sarai, performing a musical mix of R&B, hip-hop, reggae, jazz, funk and soul on stage. Sarai also headlined at the Levitt at the Falls last year.

Have You Seen Our Billboard? 👀If you see it, snap a 📸 and share it in the comments below! We'd love to see your pics.Keep your eyes peeled 🧐#Juneteenth #CocoaSorai Posted by Juneteenth Sioux Falls on Sunday, June 9, 2024

The event is staffed by volunteers and sponsored by various organizations and businesses in Sioux Falls.

In case of inclement weather, the Juneteenth Festival does have an indoor venue available. Watch the Juneteenth Sioux Falls Facebook page for updates on the event location.

This year, Juneteenth Sioux Falls also sponsors one of the free concerts at Levitt at the Falls , which will be June 21 by Nur-D.

Sioux Falls celebrated its first Juneteenth as both an official federal and state holiday last year with crowds of more than 5,000.

Sioux Falls started celebrating the Juneteenth Festival in 2007. For years, Friendship Baptist Church, now known as Deeper Wells Church Family, organized an annual picnic with the support of Wells Fargo.

In 2015, the reins were handed to a new organization, Establishing Sustainable Connections (ESC), a nonprofit dedicated to education and advocacy, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

ESC hosted the annual celebration in Sioux Falls for six years, growing the recognition of Juneteenth and making it one of the area’s premiere summer events.

After the largest Juneteenth celebration to date in 2021, organizers saw fit to incorporate Juneteenth Sioux Falls as its own nonprofit to provide the year-round dedication. And 2022 was Juneteenth Sioux Falls’ first official year in operation.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, which officials falls on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., when three months after the Civil War ended and two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, word of freedom finally made it to enslaved Black people in Texas.

In 2022, Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill to make Juneteenth an official state holiday, making South Dakota the last state to formally commemorate it.

“That was because a few of us, we testified for so many years and advocated, so that it would be a federal and state holiday,” said Juneteenth 2022 Grand Marshal Harriet Yocum.

When the Emancipation Proclamation occurred, South Dakota was a part of the Nebraska Territory.

Although South Dakota was only admitted to the Union after the Emancipation Proclamation, these events still affected the territory, and the organizers of Juneteenth Sioux Falls said they are proud they managed to help make the event into a state and federal holiday.

How to celebrate Juneteenth beyond the holiday

“The first step is education and involvement," Yocum said. "There needs to be a bigger push for the Sioux Falls community to be educated on the history of Juneteenth and why it’s important for the Black community, as well as donating time and talent to making the annual event a success."

Other ways to celebrate and honor Juneteenth include supporting Black-owned businesses and reflecting on the ongoing pursuit of equality and justice.

“We need to get to where we start knowing more about each other and investing in that and staying in that,” Jones said. “Because only by coming together and working together can we make change. And we need change today. More today than ever.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: