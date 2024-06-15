2024 Juneteenth celebrations in the Charlotte area

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery -- June 19 was the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were made aware of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

As the U.S. celebrates Juneteenth, there are many events taking place in the Charlotte area that you can attend.

Here’s a list of celebrations and events happening for Juneteenth:

The 27th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas will take place in Plaza Midwood from June 13-16. There will be live music, dancing, storytelling, and other festivities at Thomas and Commonwealth Avenues. Link

Indian Trail’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. on June 14 at Crossing Paths Park. Link

Waxhaw’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. on June 14 at Downtown Park on Givens Street. Link

The Juneteenth Freedom Weekend Celebration will be held in Downtown Lancaster June 14-15. Hours are from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 12-10 p.m. Saturday. Link

The Juneteenth Jam Kickoff Block Party will be held from 3-7 p.m. on June 15 on Levine Avenue in Uptown. Link

The People’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 3-8 p.m. on June 15 at Belk Tonawanda Park in Monroe. Link

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will host A Celebratory Juneteenth Concert at Knight Theater on June 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Link

Discovery Place Kids-Huntersville will host a Juneteenth Celebration beginning at 8:30 a.m. on June 15. Link

The 3rd annual Queen City Juneteenth Parade and Cultural Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on June 15 at Central Piedmont Community College Cato Campus. Link

The 2024 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival will be held from 1-5 p.m. on June 15 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. Link

Belmont will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 2-9:30 p.m. on June 15 at Stowe Park. Link

The 6th annual Gastonia EbonyFest Juneteenth Parade and Festival will be held from 3-10 p.m. on June 15 at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion. Link

The Town of Davidson will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 4-7 p.m. on June 15 at the Ada Jenkins Center. Link

The Juneteenth Art Fest will be held from 4-8 p.m. on June 19 at the Shoppes at University Place. Link

Historic Rosedale will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on June 22. Link

